A map showing the location of Fontinas Italian Kitchen 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131View gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

Fontinas Italian Kitchen 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131

1,770 Reviews

$$

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131

Naperville, IL 60540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Decafe Coffee

$2.95

Milk

$1.95

Choco Milk

$1.95

20 OZ Drink

$2.39

Dine in Soda

$2.99

Pelligrino

$3.49

Lemonata

$2.15

Orangata

$2.15

Bottle Water

$1.55

Hot Tea

$1.95

Espresso

$2.95

Espresso Double

$3.65

Cappacino

$5.95

Appetizers & Salads

Half Garden Salad

$18.95

Full Garden Salad

$38.95

Half Antipasto

$25.95

Full Antipasto

$51.95

Bruschetta Tray

$33.95

C-Caprese

$2.89

16 Oz. Creamy Balsamic

$4.99

16 Oz. Bruschetta

$8.00

16 Oz. Tom Spread

$6.00Out of stock

16 OZ.Anti Dressing

$5.20

16 oz.Anti Dressing

$5.99

Party/Beef Package

Party Package ( Min 5 Person)

$13.25

Beef Package ( Min 5 Person)

$9.95

Desserts

1/2 Banana Cake

$32.00

1/2 Carrot Cake

$34.00

1/2 Chocolate Cake

$32.00

1/2 Tiramisu

$49.50

Assorted Brownies

$20.00

Fontinas Assorted Dessert Tray

$1.79

1/2 REESE BROWNIE

$20.00

1/2 Reese

1/2 Oreo

$20.00

1/2 Reese

$20.00

FULL Carrot Cake

$68.00

FULL Chocolate Cake

$64.00

FULL Banana Cake

$64.00

Assorted Brownies

$40.00

Full Oreo

$40.00

FULL Reese

$40.00

Handmade Pastas

Cavatelli-Half

$49.95

8-Fingers-Half

$49.95

Gnocchi-Half

$49.95

Ravioli-Half

$49.95

Manicotti-Half

$34.50

Manicotti-Full

$69.00Out of stock

Hot Sandwiches

Bread

$3.50

3'Garlic Brd

$14.94

lb Italian Beef

$12.99

lb Meatballs

$10.99

lb Homemade Italian Sausage

$6.49

8oz Mild Giardiniera

$2.50

16oz Mild Giardiniera

$5.00

8oz Hot Giardiniera

$2.50

16oz Hot Giardiniera

$5.00

8oz Roasted Sweet Peppers

$3.00

16oz Roasted Sweet Peppers

$6.00

Naperville Specialty Entrees

Each-Chicken Parmigiana(MIN 5)

$5.65

Each -Chicken Bruschetta

$5.35

Giambotta

$4.95

Each -Chicken Limone(Min 5)

$5.95

Each-Chicken Marsala(Min 5 )

$6.25

1/2 Tray Eqgplant Parmigiana

$49.50

1/2 Lasagna

$45.00

1/2 Tray Baked Penne

$45.00

Pasta

Spaghetti-Half

$32.00

Rigatoni-Half

$32.00

Penne-Half

$32.00

Linguini-Half

$32.00

Farfalle-Half

$32.00

Fetucine-Half

$32.00

Specialty Pasta

$45.00

Add Each Chk

$4.45

Add Each Broc

$5.00

Spaghetti-Full

$59.00

Rigatoni-Full

$59.00

Penne-Full

$59.00

Farfalle-Full

$59.00

Linguini-Full

$59.00

Catering ADDONS

Plates, Napkins, Forks, Knives.

$0.40

Sandwich Display Tray (18" Black Base W/ Clear Dome)

$6.50

Hot Rack, Water Tin and Sterno

$12.00

Extra Sterno

$1.50

Hot Rack

$8.00

Serving Fork & Spoon Set

$0.99

Sauces

16 oz Alfredo

$7.98

16 oz Arbriatta

$7.99

16 oz Bruschetta

$7.99

16 oz Creamy Balsamic

$5.99

16 oz Marinara

$5.50

16 oz Meat Sauce

$9.99

16 oz Vodka

$7.98

16 OZ'HOUSE DRESSING

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosebud Naperville
orange star3.5 • 235
22 E Chicago Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
The Swine Cellar
orange starNo Reviews
1264 E Chicago Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Mojo's East Coast Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,215
2758 Maple Ave Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Wheaton
orange star4.5 • 2,888
208 South Hale Street Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Santo Cielo
orange star4.4 • 774
123 Water St. Suite 509 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naperville
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston