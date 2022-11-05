Italian
Sandwiches
Fontinas Italian Kitchen 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
1,770 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville, IL 60540
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Naperville
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant