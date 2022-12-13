Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foo Dog: Asian Street Food

3,614 Reviews

$

1537 W. Main St

Richmond, VA 23220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Malaysian Ramen
Gyoza
Japanese Ramen

Street Food

Bao Wow

Bao Wow

$6.00

Two pork belly sliders with cilantro, red onion, plum sauce drizzle and sprinkled with cashews.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Tossed with sea salt

Peppercorn Calamari

Peppercorn Calamari

$9.00

Tempura fried & tossed with cracked peppercorn, cilantro and red pepper, served with ponzu sauce

Thai Mussels

Thai Mussels

$9.00

Sauteed with lemongrass, basil & lemon in a light coconut sauce

Shazam Shrimp

Shazam Shrimp

$9.00

Tempura rock shrimp, wok fried, drizzled with jalapeno aioli and honey, and topped with toasted coconut

Chef Ken's Scallion Chicken

Chef Ken's Scallion Chicken

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, lightly battered, then wok fried and tossed in chef's tangy sauce with bell peppers, zucchini, dried red chilies and broccoli. Served with fried rice

Fish Tacos

$10.00

House breaded and fried white fish topped with jalapeno avocado pico, sesame mole, cashews, and honey

Fried Pork Gyoza

$5.00

Crispy deep fried pork dumplings

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Wok fried and stuffed with bean sprouts, black sesame, and drizzled with three flavor sauce.

KFC

KFC

$8.00

Marinated bone-in chicken thighs, tossed in chef Ken's blend of secret spices & herbs, and deep fried

Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.00

6 dumplings served with house made ponzu sauce

Miso Grilled Squid

Miso Grilled Squid

$14.00

Whole squid marinated in miso and sake, grilled and sliced, then finished with three flavor sauce

Satay skewers

$7.00

Grilled and served with Thai peanut sauce ofer a bed of cucumber and onion (3 skewers)

Tofu Tacos

$8.00

Tofu tossed in the wok and topped with jalapeno avocado pico, sesame mole, cashews, and honey

Lamb Tostadas

$9.00

Grilled marinated lamb, topped with diced red onion, cucumber, tomato and toasted coconut, drizzled with Thai peanut sauce

Wings

$11.00

6 wings, lightly breaded and tossed in the sauce of your choice

Ramen, Rice & Noodle Bowls

Japanese Ramen

Japanese Ramen

$11.00

Pork broth, fresh seaweed and bean sprouts with scallions and mushroom reduction

Malaysian Ramen

Malaysian Ramen

$11.00

Coconut curry broth with lemongrass, ginger, galangal root, tamarind, scallions and bean sprouts

Kimchi Soba

Kimchi Soba

$11.00

House kimchi, green onions, bamboo shoots, and fresh seaweed with pickled ginger in pork broth

Udon Noodles

Udon Noodles

$11.00Out of stock

Pork broth, bean sprouts, sauteed shitake and scallions with shallot sauce

East To West Pad Thai

East To West Pad Thai

$11.00

Mushroom, red pepper, cilantro, egg, onion, cashews and bean sprouts in pad thai sauce **Protein Not Included**

Foo Fried Rice

Foo Fried Rice

$11.00

Edamame, cashews, red pepper, onion, egg and mushrooms in Sambal chili paste

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$11.00

House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$11.00

Curried rice noodles with mushrooms, bell peppers, bean sprouts, onion, egg and scallions **Protein Not Included**

Sides

Side Bao Buns

$1.00

Side of Broccoli

$2.00

Side of Sautéed Chicken

$2.00

Xtra Poached Egg

$1.00

Side of Chasu Pork

$3.00

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Side of Fried Rice

$3.00

Side of Kim Chi

$3.00

Side of Seaweed

$3.00

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Side of Tofu

$1.00

Side of White Rice

$1.00

Xtra Broth

$1.00

Xtra Noodles

$3.00

Xtra Wing Sauce $

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Foo Dog brings the Asian Street food experience to RVA. Join us and experiment with new flavors and cuisines. Take your taste buds on a tour and start your Asian street food journey today!

Website

Location

1537 W. Main St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Foo Dog image
Banner pic
BG pic
Foo Dog image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Camel
orange star4.6 • 697
1621 W. Broad Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
orange star4.6 • 140
1600 W Cary St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Nate's Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
21 S Allen Ave Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Goatocado Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 423
1823 W Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Postbellum
orange star4.2 • 2,169
1323 W Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Red Eye Cookie Co.
orange star4.4 • 2,836
935 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering - Cater VCU
orange star4.4 • 2,836
935 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Postbellum
orange star4.2 • 2,169
1323 W Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Little Mexico - Richmond
orange star4.5 • 1,426
1328 W. Cary Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston