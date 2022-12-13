Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
3,614 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Foo Dog brings the Asian Street food experience to RVA. Join us and experiment with new flavors and cuisines. Take your taste buds on a tour and start your Asian street food journey today!
Location
1537 W. Main St, Richmond, VA 23220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Richmond
Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering - Cater VCU
4.4 • 2,836
935 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurant
More near Richmond