  Food and Thought 2 - 7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34109
Food and Thought 2 7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34109

No reviews yet

7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34109

Naples, FL 34109

Order Again

Eggs & Omelets

Eggs your Way

$13.50

2 eggs , choice of meat potatoes and toast

Chef Rae's Omelet

$14.50

Vegetable Omelet

$13.50

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$14.50

Power Scramble

$14.00

F&T Burrito

$15.00

Greek Omelet

$15.00

Griddles

Sprouted Pancakes

$10.00

Gluten Free Buckwheat Pancakes

$11.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$14.00

Banana Bread French Toast

$14.50

Specialties

Pork Belly Hash

$18.00

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Bagel & Lox

$19.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Yogurt Bowl

$12.50

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

SideToast

$4.00

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Side Everything Bagel

$4.00

Side Plain Bagel

$4.00

Side Banana Bread

$4.50

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side Croissant

$5.00

Side Turkey Gravy

$5.00

Side Eggs

$4.50

Side Fruit

$5.50

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Side Avocado

$5.50

Side Hashbrown

$5.00

Side Hasselback Potato

$5.00

Side Pork Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.50

Cup Grits

$6.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Bowl Grits

$9.00

Side Buckwheat Pancake

$6.00

Side Buttermilk Pancake

$6.00

Side GF biscuit

$5.00

Side Sprouted Muffin

$2.00

Side GF banana bread

$5.50

Ex Syrup

$1.25

JAM

Side Quinoa

$5.00

Cream cheese

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Eggs & Fruit

$7.50

Kids French Toast

$7.50

Kid Pancakes

$7.50

Kids Banana Bread

$7.50

Soup

Carrot Ginger Bowl

$8.00

Carrot Ginger Cup

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Noodle Cup

$6.00

Mushroom Bowl

$8.00

Mushroom Cup

$6.00

Soup Special Cup

$8.00

Soup Special Bowl

$10.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Veronica's Apple Salad

$14.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Fall Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Seasonal Grilled Cheese

$17.00

BLT

$14.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Club

$17.00

In a Bun

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Hamburger

$17.50

F&T Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$21.00

Originals

Salmon Cakes

$17.00

Lunch Sides

Side Fruit

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Zoodles

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$9.50

Side Blackened Chicken

$9.50

Side Grilled shrimp

$9.50

Side Blackened shrimp

$9.50

Side Air Wedges

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids peperoni Pizza

$10.00

Lunch Specials

Taco Tuesday

$12.00

Bar Mini Pies

Mini Margherita

$11.00

Mini Chicken Pesto

$11.00

Mini Meat Lovers

$11.00

Mini Traditional Cheese

$9.00

Mini Pepperoni

$10.00

Mini Veggie

$9.00

Mini Alfie Pie

$10.00

Bar Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Eggplant meatballs

$14.00

Small Vegan Chili Small

$9.00

French Onion Dip Burger

$18.00

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Blacken chicken sliders

$14.00

Loaded Wedges

$12.00

Shaved Tenderloin sandwich

$15.00

Pizza

Traditional Cheese Pie

$13.95

GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIE

$15.95

Pepperoni

$17.95

GLUTEN FREE PEPPERONI

$19.95

Regular crust Signature

$19.95

Signature

$21.95

Meat Lovers

$17.95

GLUTEN FREE MEAT NO MEATBALLS

$19.95

Chicken Pesto

$18.95

GLUTEN FREE CHICKEN PESTO

$20.95

Veggie Pizza

$15.95

GLUTEN FREE VEGGIE

$17.95

Alfie's Pizza

$17.76

GLUTEN FREE ALFIES PIE

$19.76

Pizza Special

$19.95

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA SPECIAL

$21.95

Mozz di Bufala

$20.95

GLUTEN FREE MOZZ DI BUFALA

$22.95

Appetizers

Grouper Bites

$20.00

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Eggplant Meatballs

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Cheese Rolls

$9.95Out of stock

Vegan Chili

$9.00

Soups

Carrot Ginger Cup

$6.00

Carrot Ginger Bowl

$8.00

Mushroom Cup

$6.00

Mushroom Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Noodle Cup

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$8.00

Soup Special Cup

$6.00

Soup Special Bowl

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Veronica's Apple Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Fall Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Paillard

$20.00

Meatloaf

$25.00

Grouper 7oz

$35.00

Pork & Beans

$27.00

NY Strip Steak

$48.00

Tofu Kung Pow

$21.00

Crusted Salmon

$26.00

Fauxlognese Vegan GF

$19.00

Dinner Vegan Chili Dinner

$16.00

French Onion Dip Burger

$18.00

FIRE

Shaved Ribeye Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

SPECIAL Salmon Puttanesca

$26.00

Shrimp Rigatoni Special

$26.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Peperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Chicken Sand

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Mac

$11.00

Sides

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.00

Mushroom Risotto

$9.00

Chilled Lentil Salad

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Cheesy Grits

$8.00

Black Beans

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.50

Dressings/Sauces

Potato Wedges regular

$7.00

Side Carrots

$7.00

Side Pita Bread

$4.00

DESSERTS

GF lava cake

$12.00

Seasonal Crisp

$11.00

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Fruit Fritters

$8.00

Peach Fritters

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

$9.00

Ice Cream

Sorbet

$5.00

Lime Pie

$10.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

German Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Pumpkin Roulade GF

$11.00

PRIVATE DINING ROOM

Reservation Fee

$200.00

Bread

Gluten Free White Bread Loaf

$12.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$15.00

Soup Quart

Carrot Ginger

$20.00

Chicken Noodle

$20.00

Vegtable

$20.00

Mushroom

$20.00

Butternut Squash

$20.00

Apple Onion

$20.00

Shrimp Bisque

$24.00

Italian Wedding

$24.00

PLANTS

1 Gallon 4.99

$4.99

Potted Plant 17.99

$17.99

Potted Plant 29.99

$29.99

Herb Pot $9.99

$9.99

Orange pumpkin

$5.99

White pumpkin

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34109, Naples, FL 34109

Directions

Gallery
Food and Thought 2 image
Food and Thought 2 image
Food and Thought 2 image

