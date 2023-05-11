Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food and Thought 2-New

7941 Airport-Pulling Road N

Naples, FL 34109

BREAKFAST

Eggs & Omelets

Eggs Your Way

$13.50

2 eggs , choice of meat potatoes and toast

Cream Cheese Omelet

$14.50

Veggie Omelet

$13.50

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$14.50

Power Scramble

$14.00

Food & Thought Spanish Burrito

$15.00

Greek Omelet

$15.00

Omelet your Way

$13.00

Griddles

Sprouted Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Gluten Free Buckwheat Pancakes

$11.00

Banana Bread French Toast

$14.50

Tiramisu French Toast

$12.00

Specialties

Pork Belly Sweet Potato Hash

$18.00

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Yogurt Bowl

$12.50

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Croissant Sandwich

$18.00

Tiramisu French Toast

$12.00

Sides

Side Eggs

$5.00

Toast / Bread / Bagels

Cup of Fruit

$5.50

Side Hashbrown

$5.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Side Buttermilk Pancake

$6.00

Side Buckwheat Pancake

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.50

Side Pork Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Gravy

$5.00

Side Avocado

$5.50

Grits

Side Quinoa

$5.00

Ex Syrup

$1.25

Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Hash

$5.50

1 Egg

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Eggs & Fruit

$7.50

Kids French Toast

$7.50

Kids Pancakes

$7.50

Kids Banana Bread

$7.50

Breakfast Specials

Vegan pancakes

$13.00

Brunch Board mimosa

$55.00

Brunch board

$45.00

Avocado Toast & Fruit

$21.00

Banana Bread FT & Fruit

$21.00

Greek Omelet Sourdough & Fruit

$21.00

LUNCH

Specials / Originals

Taco Tuesday Shrimp

$18.00

Salmon Cakes

$17.50

Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Breakfast tacos

$14.00

Dip appetizer

$13.00

Hearts of palms ceviche

$14.50

Mahi Mahi tacos

$17.00

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Shrimp tostada

$13.50

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted Butternut Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$17.50

BLT

$15.00

Chic Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Turkey Club

$17.50

In a Bun

Veggie Burger

$16.50

Turkey Burger

$16.50

Brasstown Burger

$18.00

F&T Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Captain Jerry's Fish Sandwich

$24.00

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Lunch Sides

Air Wedges

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Side Avocado

$5.50

Tortillas Chips

$3.00

Sauted Spinach

$6.00

Grilled shrimp

$10.50

Blackened shrimp

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Blackened Chicken

$9.50

Side Salmon

$13.50

Side Blackened Salmon

$13.50

Side Grouper

$15.00

Side Blackened Grouper

$15.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$5.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Peperoni Pizza

$10.00

SOUP

Carrot Ginger

Cup Carrot Ginger

$6.50

Bowl Carrot Ginger

$8.50

Chicken Noodle

Cup Chicken Noodle

$6.50

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$8.50

Mushroom Bisque

Cup Mushroom Bisque

$6.50Out of stock

Bowl Mushroom Bisque

$8.50Out of stock

Soup Special

Cup Soup Special

$6.50

Bowl Soup Special

$8.50

PIZZA

Pizza

Traditional Cheese Pie

$13.95

GF CHEESE PIE

$15.95

Pepperoni

$17.95

GF PEPPERONI

$19.95

Regular Crust Signature

$19.95

Signature

$21.95

Meat Lovers

$19.95

GF Meat Lovers

$21.95

Chicken Pesto

$18.95

GF CHICKEN PESTO

$20.95

Veggie Pizza

$15.95

GF VEGGIE

$17.95

Alfie's Pizza

$17.76

GF ALFIES PIE

$19.76

GF Barbecue Pizza

$20.00

White Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Barbecue Beef pizza

$18.00

Pizza Special

$18.00

GF PIZZA SPECIAL

$20.00

Mozz di Bufala

$20.95

GF MOZZ DI BUFALA

$22.95

Pork belly

$18.00

GF Pork Belly

$20.00

Roasted garlic, SDT, Spinach dip.

$11.00

Reyna Special

$20.00

Pizza Special

$18.00

Bar appetizers

Pepperoni Basil Stromboli

$10.00

Loaded Nachos of the day - ground beef

$14.00

Pork and pitta

$14.00

Vegetable flatbread

$13.00

Flatbread of the day - meatballs and ricotta

$13.00

Chicken and Broccoli Stromboli

$10.00

Pita

Pita

$5.00

BAR APPETIZERS

Bar Mini Pies

Mini Chicken Pesto

$11.00

Mini Meat Lovers

$11.00

Mini Traditional Cheese

$9.00

Mini Pepperoni

$10.00

Mini Veggie

$9.00

Mini Alfie Pie

$10.00

Mini Margherita

$11.00

Bar Appetizers

Eggplant Meatballs

$14.00

Small Vegan Chili

$9.50

Onion Burger

$18.00

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Loaded Wedges

$12.00

Rib Eye Sandwich

$15.00

DINNER

Appetizers

Shrimp & Grits

$16.50

EP Meatballs

$14.50

Small V. Chili

$9.50

Grouper Bites

$20.50

Taco Tuesday - Surf and turf tacos

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Apple Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Butternut Salad

$14.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Chic Paillard

$20.00

Meatloaf

$25.00

Gulf Grouper

$35.00

Pork & Beans

$27.00

Tofu Kung Pao

$21.00

Crusted Salmon

$32.00

Fauxl. Pasta

$19.00

NY Strip Steak

$48.00

Dinner V. Chili

$16.00

FIRE

Beef Butter Poached Ribeye

$41.00Out of stock

Beef Butter Poached Fillet

$39.00Out of stock
Bronzini

Bronzini

$33.00

Pan seared Bronzini, vegetable risotto, lemon gremolata, and citrus pine nuts.

Citrus Scallops

Citrus Scallops

$39.00

Three pan seared U-8 scallops, citrus beurre blanc, grilled lemon, asparagus, roasted tomato quinoa cake.

Pork Enchilada

$25.00

In a Bun

Blk Grouper Sand.

$22.00

Brasstown Burger

$18.00

Onion Burger

$18.00

Rib Eye Sand.

$18.00

Plain Grouper Sand

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Peperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Chicken Sand

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Mac

$11.00

Sides

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Air Wedges

$7.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.00

Mushroom Risotto

$9.00

Chilled Lentil Salad

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Cheesy Grits

$8.00

Black Beans

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.50

Dressings/Sauces

Side Carrots

$7.00

Side Pita Bread

$4.00

Tortillas Chips

$3.00

Avocado

$5.50

DESSERTS

Cookie Dough Brownie

$12.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$11.50

Creme Brulee

$11.50

Ice Cream

Sorbet

$7.00

Banana Bread Special

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$15.50

Carrot Cake

$12.50

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Churros

$12.50

CATERING

PRIVATE DINING ROOM

Reservation Fee

$250.00

RETAIL

Bread

Gluten Free White Bread Loaf

$12.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$15.00

Pizza Dough

$6.00

Soup Quart

Carrot Ginger

$20.00

Chicken Noodle

$20.00

Vegtable

$20.00

Mushroom

$20.00

Butternut Squash

$20.00

Apple Onion

$20.00

Shrimp Bisque

$24.00

Italian Wedding

$24.00

Turkey Take Out

Holiday Meal To GO

$299.00

PLANTS

1 Gallon 4.99

$4.99

Potted Plant 17.99

$17.99

Potted Plant 29.99

$29.99

Herb Pot $9.99

$9.99

Orange pumpkin

$5.99

White pumpkin

$2.99

Potted Plant 7.99

$7.99
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm
7941 Airport-Pulling Road N, Naples, FL 34109

