1312 N Main Street

Andrews, TX 79714

Acai Smoothie Bowl

Drinks

Bottle Water

$4.00

Bottle Water W/ Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Energy Drink

$4.50

Melted Orangesicle

$3.50

Pink Drink

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Soft Drink

$2.50+

Stadium Cup

$3.50

Stadium Cup Refill

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

To Go Water

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Twisted Cola

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50+

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Smoothie Bowl

$11.50

Green Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Mango Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Peanut Butter Coco Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Pitaya Smoothie Bowl

$11.50

Spirulina Smoothie Bowl

$11.50

Strawberry Smoothie Bowl

$10.50

Seasonal Smoothie Bowl

$11.50

Smoothies

Green Smoothie

$8.50

Mango Smoothie

$8.50

Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

$8.50

Peanut Butter Coco Smoothie

$8.50

Pineapple Smoothie

$8.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1312 N Main Street, Andrews, TX 79714

Directions

