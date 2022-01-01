American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Food Dance 401 E. Michigan Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Food Dance is an independent farm-to-table restaurant. We cook the freshest local ingredients and believe in giving great, caring service to everyone we come in contact with.
Location
401 E. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Gallery