Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Food Dance 401 E. Michigan Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

401 E. Michigan Avenue

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food Dance is an independent farm-to-table restaurant. We cook the freshest local ingredients and believe in giving great, caring service to everyone we come in contact with.

Location

401 E. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Directions

Gallery
Food Dance image
Food Dance image
Food Dance image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Familia Cafe
orange star4.5 • 145
224 W Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Nina's Cafe - Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 506
1710 West Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Pub - Oakland Ave
orange star4.1 • 541
3013 Oakland Dr Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
Maggiescafeandcatering.com
orange starNo Reviews
3290 Stadium Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kalamazoo

Maru Sushi Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 2,680
427 E Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Kalamazoo - Crosstown St
orange star4.5 • 1,200
1502 S Westnedge Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
The Rooster's Call - 6050 Gull Road
orange star4.4 • 600
6050 Gull Road Kalamazoo, MI 49048
View restaurantnext
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
orange star4.5 • 550
4213 Portage St Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kalamazoo
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston