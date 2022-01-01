  • Home
  • /
  • Le Claire
  • /
  • Reagan Quality Market Food Truck - 201 N Cody Road
A map showing the location of Reagan Quality Market Food Truck 201 N Cody RoadView gallery

Reagan Quality Market Food Truck 201 N Cody Road

review star

No reviews yet

201 N Cody Road

Le Claire, IA 52753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COLD CUTS

Roast Beef

$10.00

Roasted Beef | Horseradish Sauce Mustard | Tomato | Lettuce | White Bread

Salmon Salad

$9.00

Lemon Peppered Salmon Salad | Lettuce Tomato | Wheat Berry Bread

Turkey

$9.00

Roasted Turkey | Avo Spread | Tomato Lettuce | Seasonal Jam Wheat Berry Bread

Ham

$8.00

Ham | Swiss | Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato White Bread

BLT

$8.00

Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo White Bread

Barnyard

$10.00

Roast Beef | Ham | Turkey | Bacon Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | White Bread

SOMETHING HOT

Pastrami

$11.00

Pastrami | Mustard | Pumpernickel (East Coast Style $22.22)

Beef N Cheese

$8.00

Roasted Beef | RQM American White Bread

Reuben

$12.00

Pastrami | Swiss | Kraut | Thousand Island Pumpernickel

Ham & Swiss

$7.00

Ham | Swiss | White Bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

RQM American | Gruyere Spread White Bread

Egg Sand

$5.00

Bacon Sand

$6.00

Sausage Sand

$6.00

Ham Breakfast

$6.00

SIDES

Potato Salad

$3.00

Featured Salad

$3.00

Chips

$1.76

Pickle

$1.76

DRINKS

Soda

$2.76

Coffee

$1.50

Water

$1.00

SOMETHING SWEET

CB&J

$5.00

Lemon Custard | Seasonal Jam | White Bread You’re going to want a fork!

Candy Bacon

$5.00

Fudge Brownie | Chocolate Mousse | Candy Bar

Cheese burger

Burrito

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$13.50

Chili

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Brat

$8.00

Side

$1.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Soda

$2.76
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 N Cody Road, Le Claire, IA 52753

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Iguana Mexican Cantina - 201 N Cody Rd
orange starNo Reviews
201 N Cody Rd Le Claire, IA 52753
View restaurantnext
Steventon's - 1399 Eagle Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
1399 Eagle Ridge Road Le Claire, IA 52753
View restaurantnext
The Palace Tavern - 701 15th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
701 15th Avenue East Moline, IL 61244
View restaurantnext
The Tangled Wood - FOOD DRINK FRIENDS
orange star4.2 • 485
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD BETTENDORF, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
Atomic Coffee Bar - Bettendorf - 3235 Ridge Pointe
orange starNo Reviews
3235 Ridge Pointe Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
Combine, A Bass Street Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 365
910 Bend Blvd East Moline, IL 61244
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Le Claire

The Faithful Pilot Café & Spirits
orange star4.2 • 359
117 N Cody Rd Le Claire, IA 52753
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Le Claire
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston