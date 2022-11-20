Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse Moosic
Popular Items
Starters
Beer-Battered Onion Ring Basket
Deep-fried and dusted with house rub
Buffalo Chicken Dip Skillet
Pulled, smoked chicken in a creamy, Buffalo-bleu dip. Served in a warm skillet with tortilla chips
Chili Nachos
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with Texas style Chili
Food & Fire Wings, Full Order
10 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce
Food & Fire Wings, Half Order
5 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce
Fried Pickles
House-made pickle slices, hand-breaded and deep-fried. Served with chipotle-ranch dipping sauce
Gator Bite Tacos
Farm-raised alligator, blackened, creamy cilantro slaw, avocado
Jalapeno Smoke Bombs
House-smoked, bacon-wrapped with caramelized onion cream cheese, BBQ-glazed. SPICY!
Pork Nachos
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with pulled pork
Smokehouse Nachos
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa
Smokehouse Tots
House-made with a BBQ flare, fried golden-brown. Ask your server about today's feature!
Sweet Bombs
Like the Smoke Bombs, but sweeter and less spicy. Bacon-wrapped peppadews stuffed with cheddar-cream cheese, BBQ-glazed
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Bowls
F&F Chili Mac Bowl
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese, Texas Red Chili, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, tortillas
Messy Mac Dinner (Pork)
Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas
Salad For Side
Fresh mixed greens salad with choice of dressing
Side Salad Bowl
Fresh mixed greens salad with choice of dressing
Texas Red Chili
Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas
Texas Red Chili for side
Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas
Soup of the Day
Messy Mac Dinner (Brisket)
Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas
Salad Station
Flat Bread House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, grilled flatbread, roasted red pepper, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cornbread croutons, choice of dressing
Quinoa Power Salad
Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, roasted veggie quinoa, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, sweet peas, choice of dressing
The BIG Wedge
Iceberg wedge, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, sweet peas, applewood-smoked bacon, crumbly bleu and house bleu cheese dressing, cornbread croutons, balsamic syrup drizzle
From The Pit
Texas-Style Brisket
Rubbed with house spices,smoked for over 14 hours, sliced to order
Hand Pulled Pork
Succulent, tender smoked pork shoulder
Smoked Chicken
1/2 Chicken, rubbed with house spices and herbs, gently smoked
Bourbon-Smoked Turkey
Fresh turkey breast, Bourbon BBQ wet-rubbed, slow smoked and hand-carved
St. Louis Ribs, Full Rack
Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet
St. Louis Ribs, Half Rack
Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet
BBQ Taster
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
BBQ Fan
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
BBQ Lover
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
BBQ Madman
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
Blueberry Muddy Ribs
Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet
Sandwiches
Brisket Melt
Texas brisket, herbed mushrooms, sweet chipotle onion jam, smoked provolone, grilled ciabatta
Chicken Salad Wrap
Pulled chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo
Chicken Spiedie Sub
House-marinated and smoked chicken spiedies, grilled mushrooms and onions, smoked provolone, 'Bama white BBQ sauce
Chicken-Bacon Salad Wrap
Pulled chicken salad with applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo
Pork Sandwich
Brioche roll piled with pulled pork
Pressed BBQ Cuban
Pulled pork, shaved ham, Swiss, house-made pickles, tangy mustard, grilled ciabatta
Smokin' Grampwich
Locally-sourced Pasquale's sweet sausage patty, pulled pork, grilled onions and peppers, smoked provolone, spicy beer mustard
Texas Brisket Sandwich
Brioche roll piled with sliced brisket
Turkey Sandwich
Brioche roll piled with smoked turkey
Burgers
Taphouse Burger
Melted aged cheddar
Plain Burger
Bacon Taphouse Burger
Melted aged cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon
Blue Smoke Burger
Melted bleu, smoked provolone, bacon
Bonfire Burger
Smoked provolone, fresh jalapenos, roasted red pepper, liquid fire sauce, sweet chipotle onion jam
Pit Burger
Topped w/ pulled pork, aged cheddar, BBQ sauce, onion straws
Rise & Swine Burger
Maple-grilled ham, smoked Gouda, bacon, topped with a sunny-side up egg
Mountain Burger
Topped with brisket, pulled pork, bacon, shaved ham, BBQ sauce, aged cheddar, cheese sauce, onion straws
Big Texas Patty Melt
Grilled Texas toast, melted Swiss, BBQ sauce, grilled onions
"Tower of Q" Burger
A huge triple-decker version of our Mountain Burger loaded with smoked brisket, pulled pork, bacon, ham, slaw, onion straws, cheese sauce, aged cheddar, and American cheeses, an order of fried pickles, KC BBQ sauce, and house-spiced mayo. Served with a double order of loaded Texas chili fries.
Entree Features
Alabama Chicken Baskets
Beer Battered Fish Fry
"Captain's Cut" jumbo haddock filet, beer-battered and deep fried, served with rustic-cut house fries, side of slaw, and F&F signature tartar sauce
Cedar-Plank Grilled Salmon
8 oz. salmon filet, BBQ-glazed and grilled on cedar. Served with choice of two homemade sides
F&F Ribeye
16 oz. ribeye steak, seasoned and perfectly chargrilled to order. Served with choice of two sides
Smokehouse NY Strip
14 oz. hand-cut NY strip steak, smoked inhouse and seared with F&F house rub. Served with choice of two sides.
Greenhouse Specials
Mean Bean Burger
Black bean burger with smoked provolone, avocado, roasted red peppers, side of creamy cilantro-lime dressing. Served with fries
Texas Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar, smoked provolone, American cheese, and sliced tomato on grilled Texas toast. Served with fries
BBQ Jackfruit Nachos
Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa, and tangy BBQ jackfruit
Jumpin' Jack Cuban
BBQ jackfruit, vegan smoked provolone, house-made pickles, tangy mustard sauce, grilled ciabatta
Loaded Sausage Roll
Hot Italian Beyond Sausage link, grilled peppers and onions, soft pretzel roll, spicy beer mustard
Loaded Sausage Platter
Two hot Italian Beyond Sausage link, grilled peppers and onions, soft pretzel rolls, spicy beer mustard
Sides
Applesauce
BBQ Baked Beans
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Bourbon-Berry Applesauce
Chili Cheese Fry 😎
Deviled Potato Salad
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Red Beans and Rice
Rustic-cut House Fries
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
Tennesse Mustard Slaw
Vegetable of the Day
Veggie Quinoa
Dessert
Kids Menu
