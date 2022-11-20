Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Bars & Lounges

Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse Moosic

712 Reviews

$$

7041 Shoppes Blvd

Moosic, PA 18507

Order Again

Popular Items

Food & Fire Wings, Full Order
BBQ Fan
Pork Sandwich

Starters

Beer-Battered Onion Ring Basket

Beer-Battered Onion Ring Basket

$8.95

Deep-fried and dusted with house rub

Buffalo Chicken Dip Skillet

Buffalo Chicken Dip Skillet

$10.95

Pulled, smoked chicken in a creamy, Buffalo-bleu dip. Served in a warm skillet with tortilla chips

Chili Nachos

Chili Nachos

$12.95

Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with Texas style Chili

Food & Fire Wings, Full Order

Food & Fire Wings, Full Order

$14.95

10 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce

Food & Fire Wings, Half Order

Food & Fire Wings, Half Order

$8.95

5 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.95

House-made pickle slices, hand-breaded and deep-fried. Served with chipotle-ranch dipping sauce

Gator Bite Tacos

Gator Bite Tacos

$11.95

Farm-raised alligator, blackened, creamy cilantro slaw, avocado

Jalapeno Smoke Bombs

Jalapeno Smoke Bombs

$7.95

House-smoked, bacon-wrapped with caramelized onion cream cheese, BBQ-glazed. SPICY!

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$12.95

Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with pulled pork

Smokehouse Nachos

Smokehouse Nachos

$8.95

Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa

Smokehouse Tots

Smokehouse Tots

$7.95

House-made with a BBQ flare, fried golden-brown. Ask your server about today's feature!

Sweet Bombs

Sweet Bombs

$7.95

Like the Smoke Bombs, but sweeter and less spicy. Bacon-wrapped peppadews stuffed with cheddar-cream cheese, BBQ-glazed

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$8.45

Like the Smoke Bombs, but sweeter and less spicy. Bacon-wrapped peppadews stuffed with cheddar-cream cheese, BBQ-glazed

Bowls

F&F Chili Mac Bowl

F&F Chili Mac Bowl

$5.95

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese, Texas Red Chili, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, tortillas

Messy Mac Dinner (Pork)

$11.95

Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas

Salad For Side

Salad For Side

$1.50

Fresh mixed greens salad with choice of dressing

Side Salad Bowl

Side Salad Bowl

$3.95

Fresh mixed greens salad with choice of dressing

Texas Red Chili

Texas Red Chili

$5.95

Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas

Texas Red Chili for side

Texas Red Chili for side

$3.50

Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas

Soup of the Day

$5.95Out of stock

Messy Mac Dinner (Brisket)

$13.95

Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas

Salad Station

Flat Bread House Salad

Flat Bread House Salad

$11.55

Fresh mixed greens, grilled flatbread, roasted red pepper, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cornbread croutons, choice of dressing

Quinoa Power Salad

Quinoa Power Salad

$11.55

Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, roasted veggie quinoa, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, sweet peas, choice of dressing

The BIG Wedge

The BIG Wedge

$13.95

Iceberg wedge, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, sweet peas, applewood-smoked bacon, crumbly bleu and house bleu cheese dressing, cornbread croutons, balsamic syrup drizzle

From The Pit

Texas-Style Brisket

Texas-Style Brisket

$18.55

Rubbed with house spices,smoked for over 14 hours, sliced to order

Hand Pulled Pork

Hand Pulled Pork

$16.95

Succulent, tender smoked pork shoulder

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$15.95

1/2 Chicken, rubbed with house spices and herbs, gently smoked

Bourbon-Smoked Turkey

Bourbon-Smoked Turkey

$16.95

Fresh turkey breast, Bourbon BBQ wet-rubbed, slow smoked and hand-carved

St. Louis Ribs, Full Rack

St. Louis Ribs, Full Rack

$29.95

Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet

St. Louis Ribs, Half Rack

St. Louis Ribs, Half Rack

$19.95

Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet

BBQ Taster

BBQ Taster

$18.95

Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides

BBQ Fan

BBQ Fan

$21.95

Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides

BBQ Lover

BBQ Lover

$24.95

Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides

BBQ Madman

BBQ Madman

$27.95

Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides

Blueberry Muddy Ribs

Blueberry Muddy Ribs

$22.95Out of stock

Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet

Sandwiches

Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$14.95

Texas brisket, herbed mushrooms, sweet chipotle onion jam, smoked provolone, grilled ciabatta

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.95

Pulled chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo

Chicken Spiedie Sub

Chicken Spiedie Sub

$14.55

House-marinated and smoked chicken spiedies, grilled mushrooms and onions, smoked provolone, 'Bama white BBQ sauce

Chicken-Bacon Salad Wrap

Chicken-Bacon Salad Wrap

$13.95

Pulled chicken salad with applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$11.25

Brioche roll piled with pulled pork

Pressed BBQ Cuban

Pressed BBQ Cuban

$13.95

Pulled pork, shaved ham, Swiss, house-made pickles, tangy mustard, grilled ciabatta

Smokin' Grampwich

Smokin' Grampwich

$14.95

Locally-sourced Pasquale's sweet sausage patty, pulled pork, grilled onions and peppers, smoked provolone, spicy beer mustard

Texas Brisket Sandwich

Texas Brisket Sandwich

$14.25

Brioche roll piled with sliced brisket

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$14.25

Brioche roll piled with smoked turkey

Burgers

Taphouse Burger

Taphouse Burger

$12.25

Melted aged cheddar

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$11.25
Bacon Taphouse Burger

Bacon Taphouse Burger

$13.25

Melted aged cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon

Blue Smoke Burger

Blue Smoke Burger

$14.25

Melted bleu, smoked provolone, bacon

Bonfire Burger

Bonfire Burger

$14.25

Smoked provolone, fresh jalapenos, roasted red pepper, liquid fire sauce, sweet chipotle onion jam

Pit Burger

Pit Burger

$15.25

Topped w/ pulled pork, aged cheddar, BBQ sauce, onion straws

Rise & Swine Burger

Rise & Swine Burger

$15.25

Maple-grilled ham, smoked Gouda, bacon, topped with a sunny-side up egg

Mountain Burger

Mountain Burger

$20.25

Topped with brisket, pulled pork, bacon, shaved ham, BBQ sauce, aged cheddar, cheese sauce, onion straws

Big Texas Patty Melt

Big Texas Patty Melt

$15.25

Grilled Texas toast, melted Swiss, BBQ sauce, grilled onions

"Tower of Q" Burger

"Tower of Q" Burger

$29.95

A huge triple-decker version of our Mountain Burger loaded with smoked brisket, pulled pork, bacon, ham, slaw, onion straws, cheese sauce, aged cheddar, and American cheeses, an order of fried pickles, KC BBQ sauce, and house-spiced mayo. Served with a double order of loaded Texas chili fries.

Entree Features

Alabama Chicken Baskets

$12.95Out of stock
Beer Battered Fish Fry

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$18.95

"Captain's Cut" jumbo haddock filet, beer-battered and deep fried, served with rustic-cut house fries, side of slaw, and F&F signature tartar sauce

Cedar-Plank Grilled Salmon

Cedar-Plank Grilled Salmon

$18.95

8 oz. salmon filet, BBQ-glazed and grilled on cedar. Served with choice of two homemade sides

F&F Ribeye

F&F Ribeye

$27.95

16 oz. ribeye steak, seasoned and perfectly chargrilled to order. Served with choice of two sides

Smokehouse NY Strip

Smokehouse NY Strip

$23.95

14 oz. hand-cut NY strip steak, smoked inhouse and seared with F&F house rub. Served with choice of two sides.

Greenhouse Specials

Mean Bean Burger

Mean Bean Burger

$13.95

Black bean burger with smoked provolone, avocado, roasted red peppers, side of creamy cilantro-lime dressing. Served with fries

Texas Grilled Cheese

Texas Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Aged cheddar, smoked provolone, American cheese, and sliced tomato on grilled Texas toast. Served with fries

BBQ Jackfruit Nachos

BBQ Jackfruit Nachos

$13.95

Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa, and tangy BBQ jackfruit

Jumpin' Jack Cuban

Jumpin' Jack Cuban

$15.55

BBQ jackfruit, vegan smoked provolone, house-made pickles, tangy mustard sauce, grilled ciabatta

Loaded Sausage Roll

Loaded Sausage Roll

$11.95

Hot Italian Beyond Sausage link, grilled peppers and onions, soft pretzel roll, spicy beer mustard

Loaded Sausage Platter

Loaded Sausage Platter

$19.95

Two hot Italian Beyond Sausage link, grilled peppers and onions, soft pretzel rolls, spicy beer mustard

Sides

Applesauce

Applesauce

$3.55
BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.55
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.55
Bourbon-Berry Applesauce

Bourbon-Berry Applesauce

$3.55

Chili Cheese Fry 😎

$5.00
Deviled Potato Salad

Deviled Potato Salad

$3.55
Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.55
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.55
Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

$3.55
Rustic-cut House Fries

Rustic-cut House Fries

$3.55
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$3.55
Tennesse Mustard Slaw

Tennesse Mustard Slaw

$3.55

Vegetable of the Day

$3.55
Veggie Quinoa

Veggie Quinoa

$3.55

Dessert

Apple Blossom

$6.95

Choc Cake

$7.95

Creme Brûlée Cheese Cake

$6.95

Peanut Pie

$7.95

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Flatbread Pizza

$5.95Out of stock

Jr. BBQ Chicken Platter

$7.95

Jr. BBQ Pork Platter

$7.95

Jr. BBQ Rib Platter Dry

$8.95

Jr. BBQ Rib Platter Wet

$8.95

Jr. Burger

$6.95

Jr. Taphouse Burger

$7.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Smoked Gouda Mac-N-Cheese

$5.95

Beverages

Fountain Beverage

$2.95

To Go Beverage

$0.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Juice

$2.95

Kid Beverage

$1.50

Milk

$2.95

Pellegrino Water

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull Employee

$3.00

Red Bull SF

$3.95

Saranac Ginger B

$2.95

Water

Club Soda

$0.95
