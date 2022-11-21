Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food & Fire Johnson City

review star

No reviews yet

560 Harry L. Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Food & Fire Wings, Full Order
Corn Bread Side
BBQ Taster

Starters

Beer-Battered Onion Ring Basket

Beer-Battered Onion Ring Basket

$8.95

Deep-fried and dusted with house rub

Buffalo Chicken Dip Skillet

Buffalo Chicken Dip Skillet

$10.95

Pulled, smoked chicken in a creamy, Buffalo-bleu dip. Served in a warm skillet with tortilla chips

Chili Nachos

Chili Nachos

$12.95

Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with Texas style Chili

Food & Fire Wings, Full Order

Food & Fire Wings, Full Order

$14.95

10 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce

Food & Fire Wings, Half Order

Food & Fire Wings, Half Order

$8.95

5 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.95

House-made pickle slices, hand-breaded and deep-fried. Served with chipotle-ranch dipping sauce

Gator Bite Tacos

Gator Bite Tacos

$11.95

Farm-raised alligator, blackened, creamy cilantro slaw, avocado

Jalapeno Smoke Bombs

Jalapeno Smoke Bombs

$7.95

House-smoked, bacon-wrapped with caramelized onion cream cheese, BBQ-glazed. SPICY!

Pork & Chili Nachos

Pork & Chili Nachos

$16.95

Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with pulled pork

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$12.95

Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa topped with pulled pork

Smokehouse Nachos

Smokehouse Nachos

$8.95

Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa

Smokehouse Tots

Smokehouse Tots

$7.95

House-made with a BBQ flare, fried golden-brown. Ask your server about today's feature!

Sweet Bombs

Sweet Bombs

$7.95

Like the Smoke Bombs, but sweeter and less spicy. Bacon-wrapped peppadews stuffed with cheddar-cream cheese, BBQ-glazed

Bowls

Texas Red Chili

Texas Red Chili

$5.95

Award-winning Texas Red recipe with ground chuck, smoked brisket, cheddar, tortillas

F&F Chili Mac Bowl

F&F Chili Mac Bowl

$5.95

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese, Texas Red Chili, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, tortillas

Side Salad Bowl

Side Salad Bowl

$3.95

Fresh mixed greens salad with choice of dressing

Salad Station

Flat Bread House Salad

Flat Bread House Salad

$11.55

Fresh mixed greens, grilled flatbread, roasted red pepper, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cornbread croutons, choice of dressing

Quinoa Power Salad

Quinoa Power Salad

$11.55

Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, roasted veggie quinoa, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, sweet peas, choice of dressing

The BIG Wedge

The BIG Wedge

$13.95

Iceberg wedge, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, sweet peas, applewood-smoked bacon, crumbly bleu and house bleu cheese dressing, cornbread croutons, balsamic syrup drizzle

From The Pit

Texas-Style Brisket

Texas-Style Brisket

$18.55

Rubbed with house spices,smoked for over 14 hours, sliced to order

Hand Pulled Pork

Hand Pulled Pork

$16.95

Succulent, tender smoked pork shoulder

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$15.95

1/2 Chicken, rubbed with house spices and herbs, gently smoked

Bourbon-Smoked Turkey

Bourbon-Smoked Turkey

$16.95

Fresh turkey breast, Bourbon BBQ wet-rubbed, slow smoked and hand-carved

St. Louis Ribs, Full Rack

St. Louis Ribs, Full Rack

$29.95

Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet

St. Louis Ribs, Half Rack

St. Louis Ribs, Half Rack

$19.95

Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet

BBQ Taster

BBQ Taster

$18.95

Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides

BBQ Fan

BBQ Fan

$21.95

Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides

BBQ Lover

BBQ Lover

$24.95

Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides

BBQ Madman

BBQ Madman

$27.95

Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides

Sandwiches

Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$14.95

Texas brisket, herbed mushrooms, sweet chipotle onion jam, smoked provolone, grilled ciabatta

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.95

Pulled chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo

Chicken Spiedie Sub

Chicken Spiedie Sub

$14.55

House-marinated and smoked chicken spiedies, grilled mushrooms and onions, smoked provolone, 'Bama white BBQ sauce

Chicken-Bacon Salad Wrap

Chicken-Bacon Salad Wrap

$13.95

Pulled chicken salad with applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-spiced mayo

Pressed BBQ Cuban

Pressed BBQ Cuban

$13.95

Pulled pork, shaved ham, Swiss, house-made pickles, tangy mustard, grilled ciabatta

Smokin' Grampwich

Smokin' Grampwich

$14.95

Locally-sourced Pasquale's sweet sausage patty, pulled pork, grilled onions and peppers, smoked provolone, spicy beer mustard

Texas Brisket Sandwich

Texas Brisket Sandwich

$14.25

Brioche roll piled with sliced brisket

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$14.25

Brioche roll piled with smoked turkey

Burgers

"Tower of Q" Burger

"Tower of Q" Burger

$29.95

A huge triple-decker version of our Mountain Burger loaded with smoked brisket, pulled pork, bacon, ham, slaw, onion straws, cheese sauce, aged cheddar, and American cheeses, an order of fried pickles, KC BBQ sauce, and house-spiced mayo. Served with a double order of loaded Texas chili fries.

Bacon Taphouse Burger

Bacon Taphouse Burger

$13.25

Melted aged cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon

Big Texas Patty Melt

Big Texas Patty Melt

$15.25

Grilled Texas toast, melted Swiss, BBQ sauce, grilled onions

Blue Smoke Burger

Blue Smoke Burger

$14.25

Melted bleu, smoked provolone, bacon

Bonfire Burger

Bonfire Burger

$14.25

Smoked provolone, fresh jalapenos, roasted red pepper, liquid fire sauce, sweet chipotle onion jam

Mountain Burger

Mountain Burger

$20.25

Topped with brisket, pulled pork, bacon, shaved ham, BBQ sauce, aged cheddar, cheese sauce, onion straws

Pit Burger

Pit Burger

$15.25

Topped w/ pulled pork, aged cheddar, BBQ sauce, onion straws

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$11.25
Rise & Swine Burger

Rise & Swine Burger

$15.25

Maple-grilled ham, smoked Gouda, bacon, topped with a sunny-side up egg

Taphouse Burger

Taphouse Burger

$12.25

Melted aged cheddar

Entree Features

Beer Battered Fish Fry

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$18.95

"Captain's Cut" jumbo haddock filet, beer-battered and deep fried, served with rustic-cut house fries, side of slaw, and F&F signature tartar sauce

Cedar-Plank Grilled Salmon

Cedar-Plank Grilled Salmon

$18.95

8 oz. salmon filet, BBQ-glazed and grilled on cedar. Served with choice of two homemade sides

Smokehouse NY Strip

Smokehouse NY Strip

$23.95

14 oz. hand-cut NY strip steak, smoked inhouse and seared with F&F house rub. Served with choice of two sides.

F&F Ribeye

F&F Ribeye

$27.95

16 oz. ribeye steak, seasoned and perfectly chargrilled to order. Served with choice of two sides

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

14 oz. hand-cut NY strip steak, smoked inhouse and seared with F&F house rub. Served with choice of two sides.

Greenhouse Specials

Mean Bean Burger

Mean Bean Burger

$13.95

Black bean burger with smoked provolone, avocado, roasted red peppers, side of creamy cilantro-lime dressing. Served with fries

Texas Grilled Cheese

Texas Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Aged cheddar, smoked provolone, American cheese, and sliced tomato on grilled Texas toast. Served with fries

BBQ Jackfruit Nachos

BBQ Jackfruit Nachos

$13.95

Crisp tortillas, black beans, shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, chipotle-onion jam, scallions, roasted tomato salsa, and tangy BBQ jackfruit

Jumpin' Jack Cuban

Jumpin' Jack Cuban

$15.55

BBQ jackfruit, vegan smoked provolone, house-made pickles, tangy mustard sauce, grilled ciabatta

Loaded Sausage Roll

Loaded Sausage Roll

$11.95

Hot Italian Beyond Sausage link, grilled peppers and onions, soft pretzel roll, spicy beer mustard

Loaded Sausage Platter

Loaded Sausage Platter

$19.95

Two hot Italian Beyond Sausage link, grilled peppers and onions, soft pretzel rolls, spicy beer mustard

Sides / Sauces

Applesauce

Applesauce

$3.55
BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.55
Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.55
Bourbon-Berry Applesauce

Bourbon-Berry Applesauce

$3.55
Corn Bread Side

Corn Bread Side

$3.55
Deviled Potato Salad

Deviled Potato Salad

$3.55
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$5.45
Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.55
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.55
Pint BBQ Beans

Pint BBQ Beans

$7.95
Pint Bourbon-Berry Applesauce

Pint Bourbon-Berry Applesauce

$7.95
Pint Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Pint Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.95
Pint Mac & Cheese

Pint Mac & Cheese

$7.95
Pint Potato Salad

Pint Potato Salad

$7.95
Pint Rice & Beans

Pint Rice & Beans

$7.95
Pint Slaw

Pint Slaw

$7.95
Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

$3.55
Rustic Cut Fries

Rustic Cut Fries

$3.55
Side Pickles

Side Pickles

$1.50

Side Sauce

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$3.55
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.55
Tennessee Mustard Slaw

Tennessee Mustard Slaw

$3.55

Vegetable of the Day

$3.55
Veggie Quinoa

Veggie Quinoa

$3.55

Desserts

Bourbon Berry Cheesecake

$7.95

Caramel Apple Pie

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.95

Meyer Lemon Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95

Red Velvet Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Specials

Daily features and special items

Bama Chicken Basket

$15.95Out of stock

4 piece chicken tossed in our house made white bama bbq sauce. Served with 2 sides.

Burnt' Ends Brisket Dinner

$17.55Out of stock

Five breaded chicken fingers, served with herbed ranch for dipping and choice of two sides.

Chicken Finger Basket

$14.95

Five breaded chicken fingers, served with herbed ranch for dipping and choice of two sides.

Jumbo Turkey Leg Platter

$13.00

4 piece chicken tossed in our house made white bama bbq sauce. Served with 2 sides.

Smokehouse BLT

$14.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

Jr Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Jr Grilled CHZ

$6.95

Kid Mac & Chz

$6.95

Jr. BBQ Chicken Platter

$7.95

Jr. BBQ Pork Platter

$7.95

Jr. BBQ Rib Platter

$8.95

Jr. Burger NO CHZ

$7.95

Jr. Cheeseburger

$7.95

Beverages

Red Bull

$3.95

To Go Beverage

$1.95

APPS

Brunswick Stew

Out of stock

Loaded Wedge Salad

Out of stock

ENTREES

Kobe Beef Burger

$25.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Chop

$25.00Out of stock

Bama Smoked Chk

$25.00Out of stock

Smoked Pastrami

$25.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Choc Peanut Butter

Out of stock

Lemon Cream Cake

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

560 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790

Directions

Gallery
Food & Fire image
Banner pic
Food & Fire image

