Food for Thought - Corp500 imageView gallery

Food for Thought - Corp500

review star

No reviews yet

520 Lake Cook Road

Deerfield, IL 60017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Malibu
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mark Cubana

Featured

SWEET KALE

$7.50

SWEET KALE chopped kale, shredded brussels sprouts, green cabbage, purple cabbage, broccoli orets, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, poppyseed dressing

VEG OUT (V)

$7.50

VEGG OUT quinoa, black beans, avocado, spinach, arugula, chopped veggies, lime cilantro sauce, spinach tortilla

Off to the Right Start

SPICED & EVERYTHING NICE

$7.50

SPICED & EVERYTHING NICE curry roasted chicken, spicy mango chutney, pea relish, tomato, turmeric & mint yogurt sauce, pita bread

arugula bleu

$7.50

ARUGULA BLEU arugula, baby spinach, blue cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, dijon vinaigrette

BANH MI BOWL

$7.50

BANH MI BOWL chopped steak, pickled onion, jalapeno slaw, gochujang aioli, ginger & coconut quinoa

Ventura Market

ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onions, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette, french roll
Malibu

Malibu

$7.25

Roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, greens, tomato, caramelized onion aioli, ciabatta roll

Chick Pea & Cauliflower

Chick Pea & Cauliflower

$7.25

CHICKPEA & CAULIFLOWER shawarma roasted cauliower, chickpeas, cucumbers, red onions, spinach, red pepper coulis, spinach tortilla $7.25 | 500 CALS | VG

Turkey Apple Walnut

Turkey Apple Walnut

$7.25

roasted turkey, smoked gouda, granny smith apples, mixed greens, walnut aioli, harvest wheat bread

Mark Cubana

Mark Cubana

$7.50

roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla

Housemade Chips

Housemade Chips

$1.50
Jalapeno Roast Beef

Jalapeno Roast Beef

$7.75

JALAPENO ROAST BEEF roast beef, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, jalapeno pesto, pretzel bun $7.75 | 610 CALS

Grace Acre Farms

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$7.50

Cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, red onion, julienne peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing

Chicken Ceasar Salad

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.25

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing $7.25 | 710 CALS

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$7.50

BUDDHA BOWL buddha roasted chicken, caulifower rice, super blend slaw, bell peppers, korean bbq sauce $7.50 | 560 CALS | GF

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.25
Power Greens & Grains

Power Greens & Grains

$7.00

POWER GREENS & GRAINS kale, arugula, spinach, quinoa, garbanzo beans, tomato, hard boiled egg, balsamic vinaigrette dressing $7.00 | 450 CALS | V GF

Glowing Citrus

Glowing Citrus

$10.50

GLOWING CITRUS blackened salmon, kale, orange and grapefruit segments, avocado, quinoa, cilantro, yogurt lime cilantro dressing $10.50 | 430 CALS | GF

Forks Grilled

The 1/3 Pounder

The 1/3 Pounder

$6.50

1/3 pound of juicy black angus beef

The 1/3 Pound Cheeseburger

$7.00

The 1/3 Pound Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$6.50

1/3 pounder of juicy turkey patty

ImpossIble Burger

ImpossIble Burger

$7.00

1/3 pounder of juicy plant based meat

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$6.95

FAJITA QUESADILLA adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a our tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers $6.95 | 950 CALS | V +$1.50 | ADD SEASONED CHICKEN

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$7.25

Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipolte avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap

Mediterranean Cauliflower Wrap

Mediterranean Cauliflower Wrap

$7.00

MEDITERRANEAN CAULIFLOWER roasted cauliflower, olive tapenade, hummus, red onion, roasted red pepper, spring mix, lemon tahini dressing, spinach tortilla $7.00 | 530 CALS | VG

Philly

Philly

$7.25

griddled chopped steak, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions topped with provolone & pepper jack cheese on a french roll

Chicken Tenders (3)

Chicken Tenders (3)

$4.95

crispy fried chicken tenders made to order

Chicken Tenders (6)

Chicken Tenders (6)

$8.75

crispy fried chicken tenders made to order

Housemade Chips

Housemade Chips

$1.50

Housemade chips

French Fries

French Fries

$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.25

Beverage

Bottle Water 10oz

$1.00

Bottle Water Large

$1.25
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.25
Coke Diet Can

Coke Diet Can

$1.25
Coke Zero Can

Coke Zero Can

$1.25
Dr Pepper Can

Dr Pepper Can

$1.25
Dr Pepper Diet Can

Dr Pepper Diet Can

$1.25

Fountain Drink

Harney and Sons Black Tea

Harney and Sons Black Tea

$3.50
Harney Green

Harney Green

$3.50

Harney Unsweetened

$3.50

Hubert's Blueberry Lemonade

$3.40

Hubert's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.40

Hubert's Watermelon Lemonade

$3.40

Joe Black

$3.50

Joe Half

$3.50

Joe Mango

$3.50

Joe Peach

$3.50

Joe Raspberry

$3.50

Joe Raspberry Team Lemonade

$3.50

Joe Sweet

$3.50

Joe Unsweetened Black

$3.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.25

Mountain Dew Diet Can

$1.25

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Pepsi Diet Can

$1.25

Perrier Bottle

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.00

Sprite Can

$1.25

Vitamin Water - Rise

$4.00

Snacks

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$1.50

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.55

Lays Original

$1.55

Twix

$1.50

Skittles Original

$1.50

Kit Kat

$1.50

Peanut M&Ms

$1.50

TOUR and Soup

LARGE SOUP-CHICKEN NOODLE

$3.65

SMALL SOUP-Chicken Noodle

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's Starlight Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.

Location

520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60017

Directions

Gallery
Food for Thought - Corp500 image
Food for Thought - Corp500 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carson's Ribs of Deerfield - Deerfield
orange starNo Reviews
200 Waukegan Rd Deerfield, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
El Tradicional Deerfield
orange star3.8 • 484
649 Lake Cook Rd Deerfield, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Deerfield
orange starNo Reviews
740 Waukegan Rd Deerfield, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Tlacoyo - 720 unit C Waukegan Road
orange starNo Reviews
720 unit C Waukegan Road Deerfield, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Judy's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 306
1855 Deerfield Road Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories
orange starNo Reviews
333 Pfingsten Road Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Deerfield

Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines
orange star4.2 • 3,486
11 E Oakton St Des Plaines, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Carmine's Rosemont
orange star4.4 • 2,270
9850 Berwyn Ave Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Mr. Broast - Rosemont
orange star4.3 • 1,923
7104 Mannheim Rd Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Bub City Rosemont
orange star4.3 • 1,652
5441 Park Pl Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Katie's Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 565
623 N Wolf Rd Des Plaines, IL 60016
View restaurantnext
Chimney Cone Creamery - Fashion Outlets of Chicago
orange star5.0 • 6
5220 Fashion Outlets Way Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Deerfield
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston