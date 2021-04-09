- Home
- /
- Garden City
- /
- Juice & Smoothies
- /
- Food For Thought - Garden City
Food For Thought - Garden City
No reviews yet
154 7th street
Garden City, NY 11530
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Signature Omelettes
Lean & Fit Omelette
egg whites, spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, turkey sausage, jalapeno, cheddar cheese.
FFT Signature Omelette
eggs, spinach, peppers, mushroom, cheddar, avocado
Greek Isles Omelette
eggs, peppers, grape tomatoes, olives, red onion, feta cheese
2 scrambled eggs with a toast
2 eggs Over Easy w/ Toast
Breakfast Quesadilla w/ Veggies
Breakfast Quesadilla w/ Meat
CYO Omelette
Acai Bowls
Burgers & Pockets
Sweet Potato Sweetness
Homemade sweet potato patty, romaine, tomato, pickles, avocado, cilantro dressing in a whole wheat pita.
Turkey Tango
Homemade Turkey patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar, chipotle dressing on a multi grain roll or pita.
Fab Falafel
Falafel, romaine, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce on a whole wheat pita.
Garden Goodness
Homemade Green veggie patty, romaine, tomato, pickles, cilantro sauce on a whole wheat pita
"QT" Kale
quinoa tuna, kale slaw. whole wheat pita,
Wrap Station
Avo Pesto Cado
Avocado, spinach, tomato, cucumber, feta, pesto sauce on a whole wheat pita.
Avo Pesto Cado w/ Chicken
Grilled free-range chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, cucumber, feta, pesto sauce on a whole wheat pita.
Cha Cha Chicken Wrap
Traditional chicken salad, romaine, tomato, crispy crunchy onions, cucumber on a whole wheat wrap.
Honey Mustard Harmony
Grilled honey mustard chicken salad, romaine, tomato, cucumber on a whole wheat wrap.
Bobby's Buffalo Chicken
Grilled buffalo chicken salad, romaine, tomato, cucumber in a whole wheat wrap.
Spinach Feta Wrap
Spinach, Romaine, Mixed Cheese, Pico Di Gayo, Guacamole, Crunchy Onion, Pickle on a Spinach Wrap
Crispy Falafel Wrap
Falafel, lettuce, tomato, crunchy onions, pickles, hot cherry pepper sauce, tahini sauce on a spinach wrap
Sandwiches
Signature Salads
AJ's Avocado Kale
Kale, avocado, grape tomato, pickled onions, black beans, pumpkin seeds, feta with avocado dressing.
Mexican Mamba
Grilled free-range chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, guacamole with avocado dressing.
The Dancing Greek
Falafel balls, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta with red wine vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Caesar SALAD
CYO Salads
Signature Bowls
Hit the Road Jack
kale, pico de gallo, black beans, pepper jack, hot cherry pepper sauce, avocado sauce, guacamole
7th Street
brussles sprouts, mushrooms, onion, peppers, cilantro, sesame ginger sauce
Thai Zinger
mushrooms, brussles sprouts, cabbage, scallion. red roasted peppers, sweet chili sauce
Greek Goddess
spinach, chickpeas, red onion, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, roasted garlic sauce
CYO Bowls
Smoothies
Berry Powerful
banana, blueberry, strawberry, berry protein, flax seed oil, soy milk
Fountain of Youth
coconut water, wheatgrass, spinach, apple, lemon,, pineapple, ginger
Joyful Almond Butter Cup
almond milk, almond butter, banana, strawberry, dates, vanilla, cocoa
Monster Verde
apple juice, kale, spinach, banana, strawberry, source of life protein
Muscle Mania
Soy milk, peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey
Source of Life
apple juice, banana, peanut butter, flax seed oil, source of life protein
Raw & Fit
coconut water, chia seeds, blueberries, flax seed oil, almond butter, raw & fit protein
Funky Monkey
mangos, peach, bananas, mango juice, vanilla fro-yo
Super detox
Lean, mean & caffeine
CYO smoothie
Juices
Food for Thought Special - Large
beets, carrots, apple, ,spinach, cucumber, parsley, lemon, ginger, kale, celery
Food for Thought - Small
beets, carrots, apple, ,spinach, cucumber, parsley, lemon, ginger, kale, celery
Green Machine - Large
apple, spinach, kale, cucumber, parsley, celery, ginger, lemon
Green Machine - Small
apple, spinach, kale, cucumber, parsley, celery, ginger, lemon
Immune Booster - Large
orange, carrot, ginger
Immune Booster - Small
orange, carrot, ginger
Liver Cleanse - Large
beet, cabbage, carrot, lemon, ginger, parsley, tumeric
Liver Cleanse - Small
beet, cabbage, carrot, lemon, ginger, parsley, tumeric
Rejuvenator - Large
carrot, apple, beet, ginger, lemon
Rejuvenator - Small
carrot, apple, beet, ginger, lemon
CYO juice 16 oz.
Chef Insiped Specials
Blackened Chicken
Pan seared seasoned chicken cutlets with white basmati rice and sautéed veggies
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar n pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn, green pepper, onion served with sour creme
Salmon Special w/ rice & veggies
wild salmon filet, brown rice, & veggies
Shrimp Stir - Fry
fresh shrimp, organic veggies & brown rice sauteed together in a sweet chili sauce
Soup
Chicken Noodle - 12 oz.
Chicken Noodle - 16 oz.
free range chicken breast, carrot, onion, celery, zuchinni, herbs & spice
Chicken Noodle - 32 oz.
free range chicken breast, carrot, onion, celery, zuchinni, herbs & spice
Cream Green 12 oz.
Creamy Green - 16 oz.
split peas, celery, onion, spinach, herbs, & spice
Creamy Green - 32 oz.
split peas, celery, onion, spinach, herbs, & spice
Red Lentil - 16 oz.
red lentils, carrot, onion, celery, tomato, spice
Red Lentil - 32 oz.
red lentils, carrot, onion, celery, tomato, spice
Red Lentil 12 oz.
Soup of the Day - 16 oz.
Soup of the day - 32 oz.
Soup of the day 12 oz.
Kids Menu
Fruity Smoothie - Small
apple juice, pineapple, fro-yo, strawberry & banana
Fruity Smoothie - Large
apple juice, pineapple, fro-yo, strawberry & banana
Funky Monkey - Small
mangos, peach, bananas, mango juice, vanilla fro-yo
Funky Monkey - Large
mangos, peach, bananas, mango juice, vanilla fro-yo
Peanut Butter & Jelly
homemade peanut butter, grape jelly, whole grain bread
Just the Patty
Signature Cold Salads
Dessert
Energy Bites
Catering
Wrap Platter - 10
Wrap Platter - 12
Pocket Platter - 10
AJ's Kale & Avocado - Small
AJ's Kale & Avocado - Large
The Dancing Greek - Small
The Dancing Greek - Large
Mexican Mamba - Small
Mexican Mamba - Large
Caesar Salad - Small
Caesar Salad - Large
Hit the Road Jack Bowl
7 th Street Bowl
Thai Zinger
Greek Goddess
Chicken Entree - Half
Chicken Entree - Full
Salmon Entree - Half
Salmon Entree Full
Shrimp Entree Half
Shrimp Entree Full
Eggplant Parmesan - Half
Eggplant Parmesam - Full
Lasagna - Half
Lasagna - Full
Cold Sides
Hot Sides - Half
Hot Sides - Half
Meet & Greet Package - per person
The Board Meeting - per person
Well Dressed to Impress - per person
Cut Fruit Platter - Small
Cut Fruit Platter - Large
Energy Bites Platter
Whole Chocolate Cake
Whole Banana Cake
Dips, Chips, & Veggies
Falafel Balls - Small
Falafel Balls - Large
Shrimp Cocktail Platter - 30 pc.
Shrimp Cocktail Platter - 50 pc.
Turkey Meatballs - Half
Turkey Meatballs - Full
WATER BOTTLES
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
Dressings & Sauces $.75
BRUNCH
PROTEINS
HOT CASE MEALS w/ rice
CURRY CHICKEN w/ basmati rice - small
CURRY CHICKEN w/ basmati rice - large
CHANA MASALA w/ basmati rice - small
CHANA MASALA w/ basmati rice - large
VEGGIE 3 BEAN CHILI w/ basmati rice - small
VEGGIE 3 BEAN CHILI w/ basmati rice - large
SPINACH QUICHE - portion
ZUCCHINI QUICHE - portion
EGGPLANT PARMESAN - portion
HOT CASE
CURRY CHICKEN - small
CURRY CHICKEN - large
VEGGIE 3 BEAN CHILI - small
VEGGIE 3 BEAN CHILI - large
CHANA MASALA - small
CHANA MASALA - large
VEGGIE BROWN RICE - small
VEGGIE BROWN RICE - large
Spinach Quiche Portion
Zucchini Quiche Portion
Eggplant Parmesan Portion
sprouted mung beans, Quinoa Medley
Quinoa, sprouted mung beans, lentil, seasonal veggies, herbs and seasoning
Sprouted mung bean Quinoa Medley
Quinoa, sprouted mung beans, lentil, seasonal veggies, herbs and seasoning
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE RESTAURANT Using only the best nature has to offer. Salads, Wraps, Rice & Quinoa bowls, Smoothies, Juices, Acai Bowls
154 7th street, Garden City, NY 11530