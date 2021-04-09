Food For Thought - Garden City imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Food For Thought - Garden City

review star

No reviews yet

154 7th street

Garden City, NY 11530

Order Again

Popular Items

Quinoa Tuna - 1/2 #
The Original AB
Lean & Fit Omelette

Signature Omelettes

Organic Cage Free Eggs made to order, loaded with all your favorites

Lean & Fit Omelette

$10.99

egg whites, spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, turkey sausage, jalapeno, cheddar cheese.

FFT Signature Omelette

$10.49

eggs, spinach, peppers, mushroom, cheddar, avocado

Greek Isles Omelette

$9.99

eggs, peppers, grape tomatoes, olives, red onion, feta cheese

2 scrambled eggs with a toast

$5.99

2 eggs Over Easy w/ Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Quesadilla w/ Veggies

$11.99

Breakfast Quesadilla w/ Meat

$12.99

CYO Omelette

Cage free Organic eggs made to order omelettes prepared w/ your favorite fillings.

Create your own omelette

$8.59

Acai Bowls

Our Organic Acai Blend topped with all your favorites, Almonds, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Coconut, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Nutella

The Original AB

$10.99

Acai Mix, banana, strawberry, blueberry, granola, coconut

The Dynamic Duo

$11.99

Acai mix, chocolate whey, almonds, ,banana, strawberry, coconut

Mango Madness

$10.99

Acai mix, granola, banana, mango, coconut

CYO Acai Bowl

$10.99

Holiday Acai

$12.99

Burgers & Pockets

Sweet Potato Sweetness

$11.99

Homemade sweet potato patty, romaine, tomato, pickles, avocado, cilantro dressing in a whole wheat pita.

Turkey Tango

$12.99

Homemade Turkey patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar, chipotle dressing on a multi grain roll or pita.

Fab Falafel

$10.99

Falafel, romaine, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce on a whole wheat pita.

Garden Goodness

$12.49

Homemade Green veggie patty, romaine, tomato, pickles, cilantro sauce on a whole wheat pita

"QT" Kale

$11.99

quinoa tuna, kale slaw. whole wheat pita,

Wrap Station

Avo Pesto Cado

$11.49

Avocado, spinach, tomato, cucumber, feta, pesto sauce on a whole wheat pita.

Avo Pesto Cado w/ Chicken

$13.98

Grilled free-range chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, cucumber, feta, pesto sauce on a whole wheat pita.

Cha Cha Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Traditional chicken salad, romaine, tomato, crispy crunchy onions, cucumber on a whole wheat wrap.

Honey Mustard Harmony

$11.99

Grilled honey mustard chicken salad, romaine, tomato, cucumber on a whole wheat wrap.

Bobby's Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Grilled buffalo chicken salad, romaine, tomato, cucumber in a whole wheat wrap.

Spinach Feta Wrap

$11.49

Spinach, Romaine, Mixed Cheese, Pico Di Gayo, Guacamole, Crunchy Onion, Pickle on a Spinach Wrap

Crispy Falafel Wrap

$10.99

Falafel, lettuce, tomato, crunchy onions, pickles, hot cherry pepper sauce, tahini sauce on a spinach wrap

Sandwiches

Protein Packed Tuna Sandwich

$11.99

tuna salad, romaine, tomato, cucumber, whole wheat bread

Cha Cha Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

chicken salad, romaine, tomato, cucumber, whole wheat bread

Signature Salads

AJ's Avocado Kale

$13.49

Kale, avocado, grape tomato, pickled onions, black beans, pumpkin seeds, feta with avocado dressing.

Mexican Mamba

$13.99

Grilled free-range chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, guacamole with avocado dressing.

The Dancing Greek

$11.99

Falafel balls, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta with red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$11.99

Caesar SALAD

$9.99

CYO Salads

CYO Salad

$9.99

Signature Bowls

Hit the Road Jack

$12.99

kale, pico de gallo, black beans, pepper jack, hot cherry pepper sauce, avocado sauce, guacamole

7th Street

$11.59

brussles sprouts, mushrooms, onion, peppers, cilantro, sesame ginger sauce

Thai Zinger

$11.59

mushrooms, brussles sprouts, cabbage, scallion. red roasted peppers, sweet chili sauce

Greek Goddess

$11.59

spinach, chickpeas, red onion, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, roasted garlic sauce

CYO Bowls

CYO Bowls

$11.49

Smoothies

Berry Powerful

$9.99

banana, blueberry, strawberry, berry protein, flax seed oil, soy milk

Fountain of Youth

$9.99

coconut water, wheatgrass, spinach, apple, lemon,, pineapple, ginger

Joyful Almond Butter Cup

$10.59

almond milk, almond butter, banana, strawberry, dates, vanilla, cocoa

Monster Verde

$9.99

apple juice, kale, spinach, banana, strawberry, source of life protein

Muscle Mania

$9.99

Soy milk, peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey

Source of Life

$9.99

apple juice, banana, peanut butter, flax seed oil, source of life protein

Raw & Fit

$10.99

coconut water, chia seeds, blueberries, flax seed oil, almond butter, raw & fit protein

Funky Monkey

$8.99

mangos, peach, bananas, mango juice, vanilla fro-yo

Super detox

$9.99

Lean, mean & caffeine

$10.99

CYO smoothie

$9.99

Juices

Food for Thought Special - Large

$8.99

beets, carrots, apple, ,spinach, cucumber, parsley, lemon, ginger, kale, celery

Food for Thought - Small

$6.99

beets, carrots, apple, ,spinach, cucumber, parsley, lemon, ginger, kale, celery

Green Machine - Large

$8.99

apple, spinach, kale, cucumber, parsley, celery, ginger, lemon

Green Machine - Small

$6.99

apple, spinach, kale, cucumber, parsley, celery, ginger, lemon

Immune Booster - Large

$7.99

orange, carrot, ginger

Immune Booster - Small

$6.59

orange, carrot, ginger

Liver Cleanse - Large

$7.99

beet, cabbage, carrot, lemon, ginger, parsley, tumeric

Liver Cleanse - Small

$6.59

beet, cabbage, carrot, lemon, ginger, parsley, tumeric

Rejuvenator - Large

$7.99

carrot, apple, beet, ginger, lemon

Rejuvenator - Small

$6.59

carrot, apple, beet, ginger, lemon

CYO juice 16 oz.

$7.99

Wellness Shots

1 oz. Wheat Grass

$3.69

2 oz. Wheatgrass

$4.59

Tilu's Elixer

$3.99

ginger, tumeric, honey

Chef Insiped Specials

Chef inspired special for that "WOW FACTOR" great for that awesome lunch or memorable dinner in our dining room or our outdoor seating, & take out

Blackened Chicken

$15.99

Pan seared seasoned chicken cutlets with white basmati rice and sautéed veggies

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar n pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn, green pepper, onion served with sour creme

Salmon Special w/ rice & veggies

$20.99

wild salmon filet, brown rice, & veggies

Shrimp Stir - Fry

$17.99

fresh shrimp, organic veggies & brown rice sauteed together in a sweet chili sauce

Soup

Chicken Noodle - 12 oz.

$4.99

Chicken Noodle - 16 oz.

$5.99

free range chicken breast, carrot, onion, celery, zuchinni, herbs & spice

Chicken Noodle - 32 oz.

$10.99

free range chicken breast, carrot, onion, celery, zuchinni, herbs & spice

Cream Green 12 oz.

$4.99

Creamy Green - 16 oz.

$5.99

split peas, celery, onion, spinach, herbs, & spice

Creamy Green - 32 oz.

$10.99

split peas, celery, onion, spinach, herbs, & spice

Red Lentil - 16 oz.

$5.99

red lentils, carrot, onion, celery, tomato, spice

Red Lentil - 32 oz.

$10.99

red lentils, carrot, onion, celery, tomato, spice

Red Lentil 12 oz.

$4.99

Soup of the Day - 16 oz.

$5.99

Soup of the day - 32 oz.

$10.99

Soup of the day 12 oz.

$4.99

Kids Menu

Fruity Smoothie - Small

$6.99

apple juice, pineapple, fro-yo, strawberry & banana

Fruity Smoothie - Large

$8.99

apple juice, pineapple, fro-yo, strawberry & banana

Funky Monkey - Small

$6.99

mangos, peach, bananas, mango juice, vanilla fro-yo

Funky Monkey - Large

$8.99

mangos, peach, bananas, mango juice, vanilla fro-yo

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

homemade peanut butter, grape jelly, whole grain bread

Just the Patty

Quinoa Sweet Potato Patty

$7.59

Green Veggie Patty

$7.59

Turkey Patty

$8.99

Falafel Balls (2)

$2.00

Signature Cold Salads

Chicken Salad - 1/2 #

$6.99

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad - 1/2 #

$6.99

Tuna Salad - 1/2 #

$6.99

Quinoa Tuna - 1/2 #

$6.99

Chickpea Salad 1/2 #

$6.49

Sunshine Quinoa - 1/2 #

$6.49

Kale Slaw 1/2 #

$6.49

Guacamole - 1/2 #

$9.59

Pesto Pasta Salad

$6.49

Grilled Chicken Cutlet

$6.99

Waldorf Chicken - 1/2 #

$6.99

Dessert

G/F Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Gluten free

G/F Banana Cake

$4.99

Gluten free

Oat Bran Muffin

$4.59

G/F Brownie Cake

$4.99

G/ F Carrot Cake

$4.99

G/F Pumpkin Cake

$4.99

Energy Bites

Chilled Oatmeal

$5.59

Peanut Butter Power Balls

$5.29

Raw Cocoa Brownie Balls

$5.29

Apple Pie Protein Balls

$5.29

Granola Bar

$5.99

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Catering

Special event, meeting, offices, we do it all. take the stress out of planning your next event, we have convenient packages or we can customize a menu just for you

Wrap Platter - 10

$99.99

Wrap Platter - 12

$119.99

Pocket Platter - 10

$99.99

AJ's Kale & Avocado - Small

$49.99

AJ's Kale & Avocado - Large

$69.99

The Dancing Greek - Small

$49.99

The Dancing Greek - Large

$69.99

Mexican Mamba - Small

$59.99

Mexican Mamba - Large

$89.99

Caesar Salad - Small

$39.99

Caesar Salad - Large

$59.99

Hit the Road Jack Bowl

$89.99

7 th Street Bowl

$89.99

Thai Zinger

$89.99

Greek Goddess

$89.99

Chicken Entree - Half

$69.99

Chicken Entree - Full

$139.99

Salmon Entree - Half

$119.00

Salmon Entree Full

$239.00

Shrimp Entree Half

$64.99

Shrimp Entree Full

$129.00

Eggplant Parmesan - Half

$59.99

Eggplant Parmesam - Full

$99.99

Lasagna - Half

$44.99

Lasagna - Full

$89.99

Cold Sides

$39.99

Hot Sides - Half

$49.99

Hot Sides - Half

$79.99

Meet & Greet Package - per person

$15.99

The Board Meeting - per person

$17.99

Well Dressed to Impress - per person

$21.99

Cut Fruit Platter - Small

$29.99

Cut Fruit Platter - Large

$39.99

Energy Bites Platter

$49.99

Whole Chocolate Cake

$49.99

Whole Banana Cake

$49.99

Dips, Chips, & Veggies

$69.99

Falafel Balls - Small

$49.99

Falafel Balls - Large

$89.99

Shrimp Cocktail Platter - 30 pc.

$69.99

Shrimp Cocktail Platter - 50 pc.

$119.99

Turkey Meatballs - Half

$49.99

Turkey Meatballs - Full

$89.99

WATER BOTTLES

POLAND SPRING

$1.69

PENTA SMALL

$2.99

PENTA LARGE

$3.99

ESSENTIA SMALL

$2.99

ESSENTIA LARGE

$3.99

ESSENTIA SPORT

$2.99

FIJI SMALL

$2.79

FIJI LARGE

$3.99

OXIGEN 1 LITER

$3.79

OXIGEN 20 OZ

$2.69

CHIPS

BEANFIELDS

$1.69

POPCHIPS

$1.59

PIRATES BOOTY

$1.59

HAL'S

$1.69

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

HALS

$2.39

ORGANIC ICED TEAS

$2.99

HINT

$1.99

SPINDRIFT

$3.79

SYNERGY KAMBUCH

$5.99

LEMON PERFECT

$2.99

Brew Doctor

$5.99

Celsius

$2.99

Dressings & Sauces $.75

Avocado dressing

$0.75

Balsamic dressing

$0.75

Cilantro sauce

$0.75

Chipolte sauce

$0.75

Tahini sauce

$0.75

Red wine vinaigrette

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Lemon & olive oil

$0.75

raspberry vinaigrette

$0.75

Sweet chili sauce

$0.75

Sesame ginger sauce

$0.75

Roasted garlic Sauce

$0.75

Hot cherry pepper

$0.75

Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.99

Large Coffee

$3.99

Small Tea

$2.49

Large Tea

$2.99

ICED COFFEE

$2.99

BRUNCH

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.49

AVOCADO TOAST W/ EGGS

$13.49

AVOCADO TOAST W/ EGGS & TURKEY BACON

$15.49

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA VEGGIE

$11.99

BREAFAST QUESADILLA W/ MEAT

$12.99

PROTEINS

GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.29

CLASSIC CHICKEN SALAD

$3.29

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD

$3.29

TRADITIONAL TUNA SALAD

$3.29

QUINOA TUNA

$3.29

SALMON FILET

$10.99

6 Shrimp

$9.99

TOFU

$2.99

SLICED AVOCADO

$1.50

GUACAMOLE

$2.50

2 FALAFEL BALLS

$2.00

ORGANIC HARD BOILED EGG

$1.00

HOT CASE MEALS w/ rice

CURRY CHICKEN w/ basmati rice - small

$9.99

CURRY CHICKEN w/ basmati rice - large

$14.99

CHANA MASALA w/ basmati rice - small

$8.99

CHANA MASALA w/ basmati rice - large

$13.99

VEGGIE 3 BEAN CHILI w/ basmati rice - small

$8.99

VEGGIE 3 BEAN CHILI w/ basmati rice - large

$13.99

SPINACH QUICHE - portion

$7.99

ZUCCHINI QUICHE - portion

$7.99

EGGPLANT PARMESAN - portion

$7.99

HOT CASE

CURRY CHICKEN - small

$10.99

CURRY CHICKEN - large

$15.99

VEGGIE 3 BEAN CHILI - small

$7.99

VEGGIE 3 BEAN CHILI - large

$12.99

CHANA MASALA - small

$7.99

CHANA MASALA - large

$12.99

VEGGIE BROWN RICE - small

$6.99

VEGGIE BROWN RICE - large

$10.99

Spinach Quiche Portion

$7.99

Zucchini Quiche Portion

$7.99

Eggplant Parmesan Portion

$9.99

sprouted mung beans, Quinoa Medley

$6.99

Quinoa, sprouted mung beans, lentil, seasonal veggies, herbs and seasoning

Sprouted mung bean Quinoa Medley

$10.99

Quinoa, sprouted mung beans, lentil, seasonal veggies, herbs and seasoning

SEASONAL SPECIALS

1/2 TUNA SANDWICH W/ SOUP

$10.99

1/2 CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH W/ SOUP

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

HEALTHY LIFESTYLE RESTAURANT Using only the best nature has to offer. Salads, Wraps, Rice & Quinoa bowls, Smoothies, Juices, Acai Bowls

Location

154 7th street, Garden City, NY 11530

Directions

Gallery
Food For Thought - Garden City image

Map
