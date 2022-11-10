Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food For Thought - Innovation Park

1940 Innovation Way

Libertyville, IL 60048

Forks Breakfast

2 Egg Omelet - Meat

$5.25
2 Egg Omelet - Veggie

$5.00
Tecate Wrap

$4.75

cage free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, wheat wrap

Turkey Sausage Muffin

$4.75

cage free scrambled eggs, turkey sausage patty, white cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, english mun

Sweet Potato Burrito

$6.00

impossible sausage patty, sweet potato, spinach, green pepper, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeno tortilla

Bacon (2)

$1.75
Sausage Links (2)

$1.75
Turkey Sausage (2)

$1.75
Breakfast Potatoes

$1.25
Griddled Egg

$1.00

Beverages

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.25
Joe Lemonade

$3.00
Joe Tea Black

$3.00
Joe Tea Green

$3.00
Joe Tea Half n Half

$3.00
Joe Tea Lemon

$3.00
Joe Tea Mango

$3.00
Joe Tea Peach

$3.00
Joe Tea Raspberry

$3.00
Joe Tea Sweet

$3.00
Joe Tea Mango

$3.00
Joe's Pink Lemonade

$3.00
Monster Mango Loco Juice

$3.50
Monster Original

$3.50
Monster Rehab

$3.50
Monster Lo-Carb

$3.50
Mountain Dew Bottle

$1.85
Tropicana Apple

$2.25
Tropicana Cranberry

$2.25
Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.25

Retail

Deep River Sweet Maui

$2.00
Deep River Jalapeno

$2.00
Deep River Original

$2.00
Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$2.00
Deep River Sour Cream

$2.00
Deep River Salt & Vinegar

$2.00
Snickers

$1.65
5 Gum Peppermint

$0.75
Orbit Spearmint

$0.75
Reese's Cups 2 pack

$1.65
Twix

$1.65
M&M Milk Chocolate

$1.65
Skittles

$1.65
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Location

1940 Innovation Way, Libertyville, IL 60048

Directions

