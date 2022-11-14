Food For Thought - Rosalind Franklin University
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Whether you're feeding your student organization, staff meeting, or campus guests, let Food For Thought's DNA Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any on campus occasion.
Location
3333 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL 60064
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.
4.7 • 329
123 North Waukegan Rd. Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurant
More near North Chicago