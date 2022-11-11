Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food For Thought - Tempus

review star

No reviews yet

600 W. Chicago Ave

Suite 510

Chicago, IL 60654

Grab And Go

Mediterranean Chickpea Shaker

Mediterranean Chickpea Shaker

$4.00

Chickpeas, Tomato, Cucumber, Spinach, Feta, Lemon Tahini Dressing ( this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please )

Keto Egg Salad

Keto Egg Salad

$3.50

Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bacon,Bits, Green Onion, Mayo, Lemon Juice, Salt and Pepper ( this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please )

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$3.75

Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Granola

Acai Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

vanilla yogurt, acai puree, granola, fresh berries, agave

Strawberry Cup

Strawberry Cup

$2.75

Strawberry Cup

BBQ Chicken Pinwheel

BBQ Chicken Pinwheel

$4.00

BBQ Chicken, Romaine, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Diced Tomato, Ranch, Honey Wheat Wrap (this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please)

Southwest Pinwheel

Southwest Pinwheel

$4.00

Roasted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Queso Fresco, Roasted Corn, Bell Peppers, Black Bean Spread, Wheat Wrap (this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please)

Turkey Hummus Pinwheel

Turkey Hummus Pinwheel

$4.00Out of stock

Shaved Turkey, House Made Hummus, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, White Cheddar on a Spinach Wrap (this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please)

Pretzel Black Forest Ham

Pretzel Black Forest Ham

$6.75

Black Forest Ham, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pretzel Bun (this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please)

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.50

Creamy Peanut Butter, Grape Jelly, Wheat Bread ( this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please )

Turkey Jack Wrap

Turkey Jack Wrap

$6.75

Roasted Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo, Wheat Tortilla ( this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please )

Classic Turkey Sandwich

Classic Turkey Sandwich

$6.75

Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, 9 Grain Bread ( this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please )

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$5.50

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

Roasted Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

600 W. Chicago Ave, Suite 510, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

