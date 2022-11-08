Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Whether you're feeding your team, clients, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's catering team at the UL Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.
Location
333 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook, IL 60062
Gallery