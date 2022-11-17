Food for Thought - Westbrook imageView gallery

Food for Thought - Westbrook

review star

No reviews yet

2 Westbrook Corporate Center

Westchester, IL 60154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

ROMESCO MELT

Featured

ROMESCO MELT

$7.50

ROMESCO MELT crispy bacon, white cheddar cheese, tomato, arugula, spicy romesco sauce, whole grain panini bread $7.50 | 640 CALS

APPLE & BEET CRUNCH

$7.50

APPLE & BEET CRUNCH romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, walnuts, celery, green onion, radish, beets, apples, parmesan peppercorn dressing $8.00 | 880 CALS | GF

Off to the Right Start

DILLY DIJON HAM & SWISS

$7.50

DILLY DIJON HAM & SWISS black forest ham, swiss cheese, dilly dijon spread, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, tarragon pickled carrots, marble rye bread $7.50 | 570 CALS

SUPER SUPER FOOD BOWL

$7.50

SUPER FOOD BOWL baby spinach, quinoa, sliced beets, edamame, avocado, sunower seeds, honey lemon vinaigrette $7.25 | 530 CALS | V GF

Grace Acre Farms

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$7.50

Cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, red onion, julienne peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing

Glowing Cirtrus

Glowing Cirtrus

$10.50

GLOWING CITRUS blackened salmon, kale, orange and grapefruit segments, avocado, quinoa, cilantro, yogurt lime cilantro dressing $10.50 | 430 CALS | GF

Chicken Cesar Salad

Chicken Cesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.95

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing $7.95 | 710 CALS

Trio Salad Kit

Trio Salad Kit

$5.95

House made trio, chicken, tuna and egg salad served with crackers

Power Greens & Grains

Power Greens & Grains

$7.00

POWER GREENS & GRAINS kale, arugula, spinach, quinoa, garbanzo beans, tomato, hard boiled egg, balsamic vinaigrette dressing $7.00 | 450 CALS | V GF

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$7.95

BUDDHA BOWL buddha roasted chicken, cauliflower rice, super blend slaw, bell peppers, korean bbq sauce $7.95 | 560 CALS | GF

Ventura Market

Chicken Malibu

Chicken Malibu

$7.75

Grilled halal chicken breast, apple bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, caramelized onion aioli, ciabatta roll

Mark Cubana

Mark Cubana

$7.75

roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla

Chickpea & Cauliflower

Chickpea & Cauliflower

$7.75

CHICKPEA & CAULIFLOWER shawarma roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, cucumbers, red onions, spinach, red pepper coulis, spinach tortilla $7.75 | 500 CALS | VG

Jalapeno Roast Beef

Jalapeno Roast Beef

$7.75

JALAPENO ROAST BEEF roast beef, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, jalapeno pesto, pretzel bun $7.75 | 610 CALS

Turkey Apple Walnut

Turkey Apple Walnut

$7.75

roasted turkey, smoked gouda, granny smith apples, mixed greens, walnut aioli, harvest wheat bread

Housemade Chips

Housemade Chips

$1.50

Snacks & Beverages

House Chips

House Chips

$1.50
Brownie

Brownie

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.95
Snickers

Snickers

$1.65
Reese's Cup

Reese's Cup

$1.29
M&M's

M&M's

$1.65
Coke - Bottle

Coke - Bottle

$2.45
Diet Coke - Bottle

Diet Coke - Bottle

$2.45
Coke - Can

Coke - Can

$1.55
Diet Coke - Can

Diet Coke - Can

$1.55
Mountain Dew - Can

Mountain Dew - Can

$1.55
Diet Mountain Dew - Can

Diet Mountain Dew - Can

$1.55
Ginger Ale - Can

Ginger Ale - Can

$1.55
Lacroix - Lemon

Lacroix - Lemon

$1.25
Lacroix - Lime

Lacroix - Lime

$1.25
Pure Leaf Unsweetened - Black

Pure Leaf Unsweetened - Black

$2.50
Pure Leaf - Lemon

Pure Leaf - Lemon

$2.50
Dasani - Large

Dasani - Large

$2.60
Dasani - Small

Dasani - Small

$1.90
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.95

Breakfast

Ready to Eat- Hot - 1

$5.25

Ready to Eat- Hot - 2

$5.50

Ready to Eat- Hot 3

Simple Breakfast 5.50

$5.50

Simple Breakfast 4.25

$4.25

Simple Breakfast 6.00

$6.00

Lunch

Hot Lunch Buffet

$19.00

Grab & GO

Bowl 9.25

$9.25

Bowl 13.00

$13.00

Bowl 8.95

$8.95

Bowl 9.95

$9.95

Bowl 12.00

$12.00

Bowl 11.50

$11.50

Bowl 10.50

$10.50

Bowl 12.00

$12.00

Bread Rolls

$1.50

Breakfast Pastries

$3.95

Individually Packaged Breakfast Items

$3.95

Overnight Oats

$5.50

Parfait

$4.75

Ready to Heat- Breakfast

$5.25

Ready-Heat-Eat

$10.50

Snackers 6.50

$6.50

Snackers 6.95

$6.95

Snackers 7.95

$7.95

Snackers 4

$9.00

Dirt Cups

$4.50

Snackers 8.00

$8.00

Ready Heat Eat 12.

$12.50

Starwars Cookies

$6.00

Bowl

$12.50

Bowl 9.50

$9.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's Bistro Café at Westbrook make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.

Location

2 Westbrook Corporate Center, Westchester, IL 60154

Directions

Gallery
Food for Thought - Westbrook image
Food for Thought - Westbrook image

Similar restaurants in your area

Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook
orange star4.5 • 1,796
2054 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Protein Bar & Kitchen - Oak Brook
orange starNo Reviews
2040 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Westchester
orange star4.1 • 1,072
50 S Mannheim Rd Hillside, IL 60162
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Bellwood
orange starNo Reviews
504 Manheim RD BELLWOOD, IL 60104
View restaurantnext
Posto 31
orange starNo Reviews
1017 E. 31st St. LaGrange Park, IL 60526
View restaurantnext
DMK Burger Bar Oakbrook - 533 OAKBROOK CENTER
orange starNo Reviews
533 OAKBROOK CENTER OAK BROOK, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Westchester
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston