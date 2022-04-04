Food kingz
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy We are open Wednesday 11Am-3pm Thursday 11Am-3Pm Friday 11Am-7Pm Located at 96 golden hill st Bridgeport CT Friday 10Pm-4Am Saturday 10Pm-4Am Located at Hookah Kingz 160 Fairfield ave Bridgeport CT
Location
160 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brewport BPT - 225 South Frontage Road
No Reviews
225 South Frontage Road Bridgeport, CT 06604
View restaurant
Ola Latin Kitchen - 694 Brooklawn Ave
No Reviews
694 Brooklawn Ave Bridgeport, CT 06825
View restaurant