Food kingz

review star

No reviews yet

160 Fairfield Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06604

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks
kingz Wings
Buffalo Chicken Dip Egg Rolls W/Fries

Food

Burgers

Kingz Burger W/Fries
$13.00

Kingz Burger W/Fries

$13.00

Ground beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun

Brunch Burger W/Fries
$18.00

Brunch Burger W/Fries

$18.00

Ground beef patty with American cheese, sunny side up egg, beef bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.

Burger No Fries
$9.00

Burger No Fries

$9.00

Ground beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun

Egg Rolls

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls W/Fries
$15.00

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls W/Fries

$15.00

Steak and cheese with American cheese drizzled with chipotle aïoli and sweet Asian sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Egg Rolls W/Fries
$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip Egg Rolls W/Fries

$13.00

Drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch.

Steak & cheese Egg Rolls No Fries
$13.00

$13.00

Steak and cheese with American cheese drizzled with chipotle aïoli and sweet Asian sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Egg Rolls No Fries
$10.00

$10.00

Drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch.

Tacos

Everything you can imagine on a taco ground turkey, lettuce, tomato, Mexican blend cheese, sour cream, and mild taco sauce inside of a deep fried tortilla
Deep Fried Taco

Deep Fried Taco

$15.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Kingz Fries

Kingz Fries

$5.00

Kingz Fried Oreos

Red Velvet, deep fried Oreos
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$8.00Out of stock

Red velvet Battered, deep fried Oreo

Kingz Wings

kingz Wings

kingz Wings

$14.00

kingz wings No Fries
$9.00

$9.00

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Snapple

$3.00

Orange soda

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy We are open Wednesday 11Am-3pm Thursday 11Am-3Pm Friday 11Am-7Pm Located at 96 golden hill st Bridgeport CT Friday 10Pm-4Am Saturday 10Pm-4Am Located at Hookah Kingz 160 Fairfield ave Bridgeport CT

Location

160 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Directions

