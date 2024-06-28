Pizza, Subs, Pasta, Salads, Sandwiches, Desserts
Sterrato Italian Specialties Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Our food truck featuring Texas mesquite and oak fired pizza, subs, fresh pasta, salads, fine coffees and artisan pastries. Located on the frontage road and easily accessed from I35 North exit 232B.
1949 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX 78741