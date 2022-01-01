Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food Works - Chattanooga

592 Reviews

$

205-C Manufacturers Rd

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Order Again

Appetizers

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

CALAMARI

$14.00

CRAB DIP

$14.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$10.00

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$18.00

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (5)

$12.00

PITA REFILL

$2.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

STICKY PORK

$13.00Out of stock

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

Bread refill crab dip

$2.00

Desserts

A LA MODE

$1.00

BANANA PUD

$6.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$5.00

CREME BRULEE

$6.00

ICE CREAM

$4.00

MOUSSE CAKE

$6.00

Entrees

BRANZINO

$22.00

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

CHICKEN PICCATA

$19.00

HORSERADISH SALMON

$21.00

PORK CHOP

$21.00

RIBEYE

$37.00

SHORT RIBS

$28.00Out of stock

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$19.00

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET

$19.00

Pasta

LINGUINE

$17.00

LASAGNA

$17.00

Salads

ASIAN SALAD

$15.00

CAESAR

$6.00

COBB SALAD

$15.00

FRISEE SALAD

$10.00Out of stock

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

LG CAESAR

$10.00

LG HOUSE

$10.00

STEAK SALAD

$19.00

SUB CAESAR

$2.50

SUB HOUSE

$2.50

Sandwiches

BANH MI

$13.00Out of stock

CARNITAS TACOS

$13.00

FW BURGER

$13.00

Served w/Fries

GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

$12.00

MAHI TACOS

$14.00

PRIME RIB DIP

$15.00

SALMON BURGER

$13.00

NASHVILLE HOT

$13.50

Sides

BEANS & RICE

$4.00

BRAISED RED CABBAGE

$4.00

BRUSSELS

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

GRILLED ASPARUGUS

$6.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.00

SLAW

$4.00

Soups

CHILI

$6.00Out of stock

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$6.00

Thanksgiving

Adult Buffet

$40.00

Kid Buffet

$18.00

To Go Buffet

$32.00

$15 Additional Takeout Box

$15.00

Youth Plates

Youth - Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Youth - Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Youth - Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Youth - Pasta n' Red Sauce

$6.00

MOTHERS DAY

ADULT

$38.00

CHILD

$15.00

TOGO BUFFET

$30.00

HATS

EMPLOYEE HATS

$16.00

CUSTOMER HATS

$22.00

SHIRTS

T shirt employee

$6.00

T-shirt guest

$16.00

Hoodie employee

$12.00

Hoodie Guest

$20.00

VEND ITEMS

ASIAN WRAP

$10.00

FISH TACOS

$5.00

DOUBLE STACK BURGER

$10.00

NASHVILLE HOT

$10.00

ADD TACO

$5.00

FRIES

$4.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
In the spring of 2006, Food Works opened its doors and immediately became one of Chattanooga’s most popular dining destinations. Voted Chattanooga’s Best New Restaurant, Food Works strives to provide its guests with a quality experience in a refined, yet relaxed atmosphere. Located on Chattanooga’s North Shore, we are situated in the beautifully renovated and historic Signal Knitting Mill. With a variety of items to choose from, our menu focuses on “progressive southern” cuisine with global influences showcasing our culinary team’s ability to put new spins on old classics. The spacious bar features an array of imported, domestic and craft beers along with an extensive wine list as well as specialty martinis. Enjoy a cocktail inside or on our patio with family and friends before indulging in a delicious meal.

205-C Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405

