Food Court imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Food Court

review star

No reviews yet

39 Court Street

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

craft kitchen

Location

39 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Food Court image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dillon’s Local
orange starNo Reviews
21 S. Park Ave Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
British Beer Company - Plymouth
orange star4.0 • 60
6 Middle Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Roll Street Tavern
orange star3.5 • 11
35 Main Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Lucioso's Pub - Plymouth, MA
orange star4.2 • 606
6 Spring Ln Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,048
318 Court st Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Three V Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
10 Cordage Park Circle Suite 253 Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Tavern on the Wharf
orange star4.5 • 3,400
6 Town Wharf Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,048
318 Court st Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Surfside Smokehouse
orange star4.3 • 923
14 Union Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
orange star4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Kogi Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 723
8 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Lucioso's Pub - Plymouth, MA
orange star4.2 • 606
6 Spring Ln Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston