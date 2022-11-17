Restaurant header imageView gallery

FOODE + Mercantile

1,797 Reviews

$$

900 Princess Anne St

Fredericksbrg, VA 22401

Order Again

DESSERT / PASTRY

Cookies & Milk

$9.00

Vegan Puddn'

$9.00

MISCELLANEOUS

Rami of Pimento Cheese

$3.00

Side of Aioli

Side of Butter

Side of Cilantro Mayo

Side of Dill Sauce

Side of Green Goddess

Side of Honey Butter

Side of Honey Mustard

Side of Jalapeño Sauce

Side of Jam

Side of Mayo

Side of Old Bay

Side of Pickles

Side of Salsa

Side of Syrup

Side of Avocado Vinaigrette

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Half Bag

$1.50

Beer

Bingo Lager

$9.00
Narragansett Lager

$6.00
1911 Black Cherry Cider

$11.00
Collective Arts Monster DIPA

$12.00
Adventure Light Lager

$9.00
Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA

$12.00
Three Floyds Speed Castle Pilsner

$10.00
UFO Georgia Peach Hazy Wheat

$10.00
Troegs Nugget Nectar

$8.00

Wine

Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$60.00
Barboursville Cabernet Franc

$60.00

Juan Gil Monastrell

$55.00
Imagery Cabernet

$33.00
Torres Grand Coronas Cabernet

$60.00
Tenuta Areno Chianti Classic Reserve

$80.00
Achaval Ferrer Malbec

$55.00
Chloe Rose Prosecco

$35.00
Jeio Prosecco

$40.00
Yealands Savignon Blanc

$35.00
Louis Jadot Chardonnay

$46.00Out of stock
Pierre Sparr Riesling

$40.00
Benzinger Chardonnay

$35.00
Berne Inspiration Rose

$60.00

Inkblot Cabernet France

$55.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Our food and our service proudly Southern-inspired, but with unexpected twists. We believe eating should be comfortable, relaxed and surrounded with great memories!

900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg, VA 22401

Directions

