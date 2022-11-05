Food! Food! imageView gallery

Popular Items

Turkey
J.C.Special
Turkey Reuben

Favorite Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Club

$13.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread

Half Turkey Bacon Club

$8.50

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread

Insane-wich

$15.50

Grilled Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard on Sourdough

Half Insane-wich

$10.00

Grilled Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard on Sourdough

J.C.Special

$10.50

Grilled Salami, Provolone, Tomato and Basil Vinaigrette on Sourdough

Half J.C. Special

$7.00

Grilled Salami, Provolone, Tomato and Basil Vinaigrette on Sourdough

Turkey Reuben

$10.50

Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye

Half Turkey Reuben

$7.00

Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye

BLT

$10.50

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on Toast

Half BLT

$7.00

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on Toast

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Grilled Tuna with Provolone

Half Tuna Melt

$7.00

Grilled Tuna with Provolone

The Mikey

$10.50

Grilled Prosciutto, Provolone, Basil Vinaigrette, Sauteed Bell Pepper and Onion and Arugula on Ciabatta

Half Mikey

$7.00

Grilled Prosciutto, Provolone, Basil Vinaigrette, Sauteed Bell Pepper and Onion and Arugula on Ciabatta

Carnivore

$14.50

Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Swiss, Grilled Onions and Grainy Mustard on Rye

Half Carnivore

$9.50

Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Swiss, Grilled Onions and Grainy Mustard on Rye

Stanwich

$10.50

Grilled Meatloaf, Provolone, lettuce and Ketchup on Ciabatta

Half Stanwich

$7.00

Grilled Meatloaf, Provolone, lettuce and Ketchup on Ciabatta

Veggie Cowboy

$10.50

Grilled Cowboy Hummus, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomato on Whole Wheat

Half Veggie Cowboy

$7.00

Grilled Cowboy Hummus, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomato on Whole Wheat

Italian Veggie

$10.50

Grilled Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil Vinaigrette on Homemade Italian Flatbread

Half Italian Veggie

$7.00

Grilled Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil Vinaigrette on Homemade Italian Flatbread

Veggie

$9.50

Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumber on Whole Wheat

Half Veggie

$6.50

Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumber on Whole Wheat

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Your Choice of Cheese and Bread

Half Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Your Choice of Cheese and Bread

Build a Sandwich

Turkey

$9.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Turkey

$6.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Tuna Salad

$6.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Chicken Salad

$6.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Ham

$9.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Ham

$6.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Salami

$9.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Salami

$6.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Prosciutto

$9.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Prosciutto

$6.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Beef Tenderloin

$14.00

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Beef Tenderloin

$9.00

Choose a Bread and Build!

Cowboy Hummus

$9.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Cowboy Hummus

$6.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Pimento Cheese

$9.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Pimento Cheese

$6.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Almond Butter and Strawberry Preserves

$7.00

Choose a Bread and Build!

Half Almond Butter and Strawberry Preserves

$4.50

Choose a Bread and Build!

Salads

Small Green Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cukes and Carrots

Scott's Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots served with Sweet and Tangy Red Wine Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Spinach, Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg, Carrots and Red Onion with Honey Mustard Dressing

Empanadas

Green Chile Chicken Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

Shredded Chicken in Green Chile Cream Sauce

Spinach Mushroom Empanada

$5.00

With Chevre and Pine Nuts

Spicy Black Bean

$5.00Out of stock

Classic Beef

$5.00

Spiced Ground Beef, Olives and Hard Boiled Egg

Cheeseburger Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie Empanada

Out of stock

Tamales

Pork Pastor Tamale

$5.00

Shredded Pork and Pineapple

Chicken Mole Tamale

$5.00

Chicken In Classic Mole Sauce

Spinach Onion Tamale

$5.00

Spinach and Caramelized Onion

Casseroles

King Ranch Casserole

$8.75

Chicken, Corn Tortillas, Tomatoes, Green Chiles, Cream Sauce and Cheese

King Ranch Casserole for Two

$16.50Out of stock

From The Deli Case

Small Tuna Salad (1/2 Pint)

$9.00

Traditional Tuna Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion

Large Tuna Salad (Pint)

$15.50

Traditional Tuna Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion

Small Chicken Salad (1/2 Pint)

$8.50

Traditional Chicken Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion

Large Chicken Salad (Pint)

$14.50

Traditional Chicken Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion

Small Curry Chicken Salad (1/2 Pint)

$8.50

Chicken Salad with Curry, Grapes, Walnuts and Apple

Large Curry Chicken Salad (Pint)

$15.50

Chicken Salad with Curry, Grapes, Walnuts and Apple

Small Greek Pasta Salad (1/2 Pint)

$5.00Out of stock

With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes

Large Greek Pasta Salad (Pint)

$9.00Out of stock

With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes

Small Pesto Pasta (1/2 Pint)

$5.50

With Peas and Walnuts

Large Pesto Pasta (Pint)

$10.00

With Peas and Walnuts

Small Fruit Salad (1/2 Pint)

$5.50

Fresh Blend of Seasonal Fruit

Large Fruit Salad (Pint)

$10.00

Fresh Blend of Seasonal Fruit

Small Chopped Salad (1/2 Pint)

$5.50

Tomatoes, Bell Pepper and Cucumber in Italian Vinaigrette Dressing

Large Chopped Salad (Pint)

$10.00

Tomatoes, Bell Pepper and Cucumber in Italian Vinaigrette Dressing

Small Black Bean Salad (1/2 Pint)

$5.50

Black Beans, Corn, Peppers, Onion and Spices

Large Black Bean Salad (Pint)

$10.00

Black Beans, Corn, Peppers, Onion and Spices

Small Cowboy Hummus (1/2 Pint)

$7.50

Southern Style Red Kidney Bean Hummus

Large Cowboy Hummus (Pint)

$12.50

Southern Style Red Kidney Bean Hummus

Small Pimento Cheese (1/2 Pint)

$8.50

Cheddar, Cream Cheese and Pimentos

Large Pimento Cheese (Pint)

$14.00

Cheddar, Cream Cheese and Pimentos

Soups

Small Gazpacho

$4.00

Traditional Spanish Tomato Soup-Served Cold

Medium Gazpacho

$7.00

Traditional Spanish Tomato Soup-Served Cold

Large Gazpacho

$13.00

Traditional Spanish Tomato Soup-Served Cold

Cup Of Split Pea With Ham

$5.25

Bowl Of Split Pea With Ham

$7.00

Cup Of Tomato Florentine

$5.25

Bowl Of Tomato Florentine

$7.00

Drinks

Large Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh Brewed

Medium Iced Tea

$3.25

Fresh Brewed

Small Iced Tea

$2.50

Fresh Brewed

Large Lemonade

$4.00

Medium Lemonade

$3.25

Small Lemonade

$2.50

Large Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half Tea, Half Lemonade

Medium Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Half Tea, Half Lemonade

Small Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half Tea, Half Lemonade

Maine Root Beer

$2.75

12 oz. Bottle

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$2.75

12 oz. Bottle

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.75

12 oz. Bottle

Maine Rooot Sarsaparilla

$2.75

12 oz. Bottle

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$2.75

12 oz. Bottle

Maine Root Lemon Lime Soda

$2.75

12 oz. Bottle

Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda

$2.75

Sugarland Sweet Texas Tea

$2.75

16 oz. Bottle

Fredricksburg Peach Texas Tea

$2.75

16 oz. Bottle

Poteet Strawberry Texas Tea

$2.75

16 oz. Bottle

Goodflow Honey Green Texas Tea

$2.75

16 oz. Bottle

Dove Creek Mint Unsweet Texas Tea

$2.75

16 oz. Bottle

Strawberry Ginger Mayawell Prebiotic Soda

$3.75

12 oz. Can

Pear Lime Mayawell Prebiotic Soda

$3.75

12 oz. Can

Raspberry Cucumber Mayawell Prebiotic Soda

$3.75

12 oz. Can

Coke

$2.00

12 oz. Can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz. Can

Dr Pepper

$2.00

12 oz. Can

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

12 oz. Can

Sprite

$2.00

12 oz. Can

Sprite Zero

$2.00

12 oz. Can

Topo Chico

$2.75Out of stock

12 oz. Bottle

Richard's Sparkling Rain Water

$2.75

12 oz. Bottle

San Pellegrino Sparkling Italian Water

$3.75

750 ml Bottle

Richard's Still Rainwater

$2.25

16 oz. Can

Bottled Water

$2.25

16 oz. Bottle

Appetizers

Devilish Eggs

$1.10

Zesty and Delicious!

Desserts

Groovy Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Sheet Cake with Chocolate Frosting

Carrot Cake

$4.50

With Walnuts, Raisins and Cream Cheese Frosting

Spice Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Warm, Sweet Spices

Peppermint Brownie

$3.75

Chocolate Brownie with Peppermint Buttercream

Black and White Brownie

$3.75

Chocolate Brownie with Buttercream and Dark Chocolate on Top

Galaxy Bar

$3.75

Shortbread, Homemade Caramel and Chocolate

Lemon Bar

$3.25

Lemony, Tart and Sweet

Pecan Date Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Chewy and Sweet

Hello Dolly

$3.25

Graham Cracker Crust with Chocolate, Walnuts and Coconut

Rocky Road Bar

$3.25

Chocolate Peanut Butter Crisp Rice Treat

Pecan Bar

$3.75

Shortbread with Sweet Pecan Topping

Mini New York Style Cheesecake

$4.75Out of stock

Classic Cheesecake Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.50Out of stock

Our Best Seller!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Classic, No Nuts

Cowboy Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chips, Oatmeal, Coconut and Almonds

Snickerdoodle

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Cookie

Coconut Macaroon

$2.00

Flourless, Coconut and Egg Whites

Chocolate Bomb

$2.00Out of stock

Flourless, Oatmeal, Coconut, Almonds and Chocolate

Ginger Lemon Sandwich Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Two Ginger Cookies with Lemon Buttercream Inside

Nut Buddy

$2.25

Pecan Butter Cookie with Powdered Sugar

Decorated Cookie

$5.75

Seasonal Themes

Butter Shortbread

$1.10Out of stock

Cream Cheese Brownie

$3.75

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Eclair

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Banana Pecan Bread

$5.50

Pumpkin Date Bread

$5.50Out of stock

Lunch Combos

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$10.00

Your Choice of Sandwich and Soup

1/2 Grilled Sandwich and Soup

$11.00

Your Choice of Sandwich and Soup

Chips

Baked Lays

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Jalapeño

$1.50

Ruffles

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Classic Lays

$1.50

Cheddar Sun Chips

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Food! Food! image

