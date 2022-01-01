  • Home
FoodGazms 6550 Mt. Zion blvd Suite 101

No reviews yet

6550 Mt. Zion blvd Suite 101

Morrow, GA 30260

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice
Loaded Seafood Rice
Salmon Nuggets

Lobster

Lobster

$15.00

Finger Foods

Salmon Nuggets

$13.00

Loaded seafood

Loaded Seafood Rice

$18.50

Loaded Seafood Pasta

$18.50

Loaded Seafood Potato

$18.50

Loaded seafood Fries

$18.50

Bar menu

Southwest Chili Rolls

$13.00

Turkey nuggets

$13.00

Kids meal

$2.99

Loaded Items

Potato

$16.00

Pasta

$16.00

Rice

$16.00

Fries

$16.00

Drink of the day

Drink of the day

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Loaded Potatoes, Pasta, Rice, Fries and more!

Location

6550 Mt. Zion blvd Suite 101, Morrow, GA 30260

Directions

