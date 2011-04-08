A map showing the location of FoodHeadsView gallery

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street

Austin, TX 78705

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50+

AMERICANO

$2.75

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.25+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

COLD BREW

$3.50

CORTADO

$3.50

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.50

ICED COFFEE

$2.50

LATTE

$4.00

MACCHIATO

$3.25

MOCHA

$4.50

DECAF LATTE

TEA

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.00+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

LONDON FOG LATTE

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE & MILKS

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

MILK

$2.50

STEAMER

$3.00

SODA

MEXICAN COKE (bottle)

$2.50

MAINE ROOT ROOT BEER (bottle)

$2.50

MAINE ROOT GINGER BEER (bottle)

$2.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

WATER

Richards Rain Water! (16oz can)

$1.95

Ozarka (16 oz BTL)

$1.50

Mineral Water

$2.50

TEA, LEMONADE & JUICE

BLACK (UNSWEET)

$3.00

SWEET

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

SNOWFLAKE

$3.00Out of stock

WEDDING CAKE

$3.00

1\2 SW 1\2 UNSW

$3.50

LEMON CHIFFON ROOIBOS

$3.00Out of stock

LEMONADE

$3.00

LIMEADE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00Out of stock

1/2 SANDWICH COMBO

1/2 BYO DELI SANDWICH

$9.95

Made with field greens, tomato and your choice of bread & fillings.

1/2 BYO VEGGIE SANDWICH

$8.95

Made with hummus, field greens, tomato and your choice of fillings.

1/2 CHICKEN & EGGPLANT

$10.95

Grilled chicken & roasted eggplant on toasted multigrain with goat cheese, basil pesto, tomato, spinach, & balsamic reduction

1/2 PASTRAMI

$12.95

Grilled house cured pastrami on toasted Jewish rye with Swiss cheese, tomato, brown deli mustard, and saur-slaw. Served with red pepper mayo on the side.

1/2 BELLA

$9.95

Grilled portobello mushrooms & bleu cheese on toasted multigrain bread with fresh spinach, tomato, and balsamic reduction

1/2 SQUASH

$9.95

Grilled squash & fresh mozzarella served on toasted multigrain bread with spinach, tomato, basil pesto & balsamic reduction

1/2 LAMI

$9.95

Grilled salami & fresh mozzarella on toasted multigrain bread with fresh spinach, tomato, and balsamic reduction

1/2 TUNA MELT

$9.95

Tuna salad on toasted Jewish rye with melted pepper jack, cheddar, & muenster cheeses, fresh arugula, tomato, and Dijon mustard

1/2 PROSCUITTO & EGG SALAD

$9.95

House made egg salad & thin sliced proscuitto on toasted nine-grain bread with alfalfa sprouts, tomato & red onions

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

616 W. 34th Street, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

