Foodi Hall
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Newest Food Hall in Las Vegas, We are adding new brands and menus to our Food Hall every few weeks, so keep checking back for What's next. We offer Delivery, Pickup and Takeout and you are welcome to enjoy your food at our spacious patio.
Location
325 Hughes Center Drive, 160, Las Vegas, NV 89169
