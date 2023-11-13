- Home
- /
- Grand Canyon
- /
Foodie Club - 400 AZ-64
Foodie Club 400 AZ-64
No reviews yet
400 AZ-64
Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023
FOOD
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
Croissant, bagel or English muffin with ham, bacon or sausage with cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs. Served with country potatoes.
- All American Breakfast$12.99
Two eggs any style with your choice of sausage, ham or bacon. Two slices of white or wheat toast. Served with country potatoes
- Foodie's Omelette$13.99
Our signature omelette! Ham, sausage or bacon, Colby Jack cheese, spinach, tomatoes and onions. Served with country fried potatoes.
- Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, Colby Jack cheese, tomatoes and onions wrapped in a warm white tortilla.
- Avocado Toast$8.99
A toasted multigrain bread with mashed avocado, an egg any style topped with honey mustard and some mixed lettuces.
- Parfait$8.99
Vanilla yogurt served with strawberry, mango and granola.
Side
- Pancakes (2)$7.99
- French toast$7.99
- Side Country Potatoes$5.99
- Bagel$4.00
- Side Croissant$4.00
- Side Bread$2.50
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.99
- Blueberry Cobbler Muffin$3.99
- Chocolate Choc Chunk Muffin$3.99
- Cinnamon Walnut Streusel$3.99
- Side Eggs$4.00
- Side Bacon$2.75
- Side Ham$3.50
- Side Sausage$3.50
- Side House Salad$6.50
- Side Caesar Salad$6.50
- Side Yogurt$4.00
- Side French Fries$4.99
- Side Chicken Breast 6oz$6.49
Sandwiches
- Club Sandwich$15.99
Slices of turkey, ham and bacon with pepper jack cheese, avocado, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on pressed white or wheat bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard on pressed wheat bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Steak Sandwich$18.99
A medley of steak and grilled onions with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and chilean sauce on toasted telera bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Tuna Melt$13.99
Tuna salad and provolone cheese served on pressed white or wheat bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Foodie's Cheesesteak$18.99
Steak, a mix of grilled bell peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese on a ciabatta bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Veggie Sandwich$13.99
- Foodie's Torta$18.99
A delicious mix of steak, ham, sausage, bacon and grilled onions. Topped with swiss cheese, cheddar cheese and chilean sauce. Served on toasted telera bread. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
- Gourmet Sandwich$12.00
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
Golden and crispy chicken tenders, a juicy delight.
- Mozarella Cheesesticks$11.99
Golden-fried mozzarella sticks with a gooey center.
- Onion Rings$11.99
Crispy-fried onion rings with a savory, golden coating
- French Fries$6.99
Crisp, golden, and lightly salted French fries.
- Carne Asada Fries$18.99
French fries topped with carne asada, colby jack cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream sauce and pico de gallo. *Option available as a burrito
- Wings$15.99
Ten tasty bone-in wings with your choice of BBQ or our Foodie special wings sauce. Served with carrots and celery and ranch dressing onside
- Cheeseburger$13.99
Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and onions served on a traditional sesame seed bun. Served with french fries.
- Foodie's Burger$14.99
Grilled onions and mushrooms, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes served on a traditional sesame. Served with french fries.
- Foodie's Pancho Dog$12.99
Foot long bacon wrapped sausage topped with pickles jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, chipotle mayo and mustard. Served with a bag of potatoes chips.
Salad
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, and homemade seasoned croutons tossed mixed with our caesar dressing.
- Mango & Strawberry Salad$16.99
Grilled chicken, strawberries, mango, lettuce, spinach, cucumbers, onions, cashews. Served with strawberry vinaigrette onside.
- Chef Salad$15.99
Slices of ham and turkey, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, raw onions, hardboiled egg, cucumber, cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing onside.
- Southwest Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken, Lettuce, spinach, avocado, green onions, tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, queso fresco. Served with honey habanero dressing onside.
- Keto Salad$17.99
A medley of steak, Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucubers, avocado. Served with ranch and chipotle mayo onside.
Fettuchini
Wraps
Kids Menu
Desserts
BEVERAGE
Espresso Specialities
Tradicional
Blended
Refreshment
Alcoholic Beverages
- Carajillo$10.99
Two shots of espresso tih licor 43. Served cold.
- Mimosa$10.99
Champagne served with orange juice.
- Bloody Mary$10.99
Vodka, house made bloody Mary mix, base Clamato with Worcestershire sauce, lime and hot sauce.
- Bailey's Coffe$12.50
Bailey's Irish cream with our house brew coffee topped with whipped cream. Served hot.
- House Margarita$9.50
Tequila, triple sec, Grand Marnier and sweet and sour.
- Trail Hiker$12.50
Vodka, grenadine and orange juice.
- Piña Colada$13.50
Light Rum, pina colada mix blended with ice topped with whipped cream.
- Michelada$14.99
Mixed of Clamato, Huichol sauce, lime juice, magui sauce and your favorite beer.