Foodnfill #2

Popular Items

Catfish Fillet
Gizzards
2 Pc Chicken Tenders

Today's Special

Country Fried Steak Meal

$11.99

Two crispy beef steak fritters smothered in brown gravy and served with either mash potatoes or rice. a vegetable of your choice and corn bread or honey butter biscuit.

Beef Tips

Beef Tips

$11.99

Shredded Beef smothered in brown gravy served over mash potatoes or rice, your choice of vegetable and a side of corn bread.

Catfish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$11.99

Two pieces of fried Catfish fillets served with 2 sides of your choice and a side of honey butter biscuit

Porkchop Dinner

$11.99

Boned Porkchop served with 2 sides of your choice and a side of honey butter biscuit.

Hamburger Steaks

Hamburger Steaks

$11.99Out of stock

Two 4 oz. hamburger patties smothered in brown gravy and served with either mash potatoes or rice. a vegetable of your choice and corn bread or honey butter biscuit.

Bone-In Chicken Meal

2 Pc - Breast & Wing

2 Pc - Breast & Wing

$5.89

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

3 Pc - Breast & 2 Wings

3 Pc - Breast & 2 Wings

$7.19

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

2 Pc - Breast & Drumstick

2 Pc - Breast & Drumstick

$5.59

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

3 Pc - Breast Wing & Drumstick

3 Pc - Breast Wing & Drumstick

$6.99

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

2 Pc - Thigh & Drumstick

2 Pc - Thigh & Drumstick

$5.09

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

3 Pc - Breast Thigh & Leg

3 Pc - Breast Thigh & Leg

$6.99

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

4 Pc - 2 Breasts & 2 Wings

4 Pc - 2 Breasts & 2 Wings

$9.99

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

4 Pc - Breast Wing Leg & Thigh

4 Pc - Breast Wing Leg & Thigh

$8.99

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

4 Pc - 2 Thighs & 2 Drumsticks

4 Pc - 2 Thighs & 2 Drumsticks

$7.49

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

4 Pc - 4 Wings

$7.99

Served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

Chicken Tenders

2 Pc Chicken Tenders

$4.49

Our 2 pc chicken tenders is served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

3 Pc Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Our 3 pc chicken tenders is served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

4 Pc Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Our 4 pc chicken tenders is served with a honey butter biscuit. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

Gizzards & Livers

Gizzards

Gizzards

$5.99

Our soft and tender gizzards made fresh for every order. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

Livers

Livers

$5.99

Our chicken livers are soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside. You can make it a meal with one or two sides of your choice from the options below. If you would like a dipping sauce please make your selection below.

Catfish

Catfish Fillet

Catfish Fillet

$3.49

Our Catfish fillet is a finger-licking, crispy-crunchy fried delight.

Catfish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$11.99

Two pieces of fried Catfish fillets served with 2 sides of your choice and a side of honey butter biscuit

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Prepared with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy chicken tenders smothered in buffalo sauce wrapped in a nice warm tortilla. Served with fries but you can substitute fries for a different side if you like.

Bacon Chicken Wrap

Bacon Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Prepared with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and crunchy chicken tenders smothered in ranch wrapped in a nice warm tortilla. Served with fries but you can substitute fries for a different side if you like.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

All white meat chicken served on a brioche bun with pickles and fries. You can substitute fries for a different side if you like.

Catfish Sandwich

$8.49

Crispy fried catfish served on a brioche bun with pickles and fries. You can substitute fries for a different side if you like.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Seasoned veggies and shredded steak served on a hoagie roll with melted American cheese and fries. You can substitute fries for a different side if you like.

Porkchop Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy fried Porkchop served on a brioche bun with pickles and fries. You can substitute fries for a different side if you like.

Sides

Potato Logs

Potato Logs

$2.10+
Fries

Fries

$2.49+
Okra

Okra

$2.49+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.49+
Beans And Rice

Beans And Rice

$2.49+
Mash Potato Gravy

Mash Potato Gravy

$2.49+
Rice & Gravy

Rice & Gravy

$2.49+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$2.99+
Lima Beans

Lima Beans

$2.99+Out of stock
Cabbage

Cabbage

$2.99+Out of stock
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.99+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.99+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99+
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$3.49+

Fried Pickles

$5.29

Crispy snack prepared by deep-frying sliced battered dill pickles.

Boudin Bites

Boudin Bites

$1.59

Boudin balls are made from Cajun boudin sausage, which is a mixture of ground pork and rice, along with seasonings.

Jalapeno Poppers (Set of 4)

Jalapeno Poppers (Set of 4)

$3.49

Made with delicious mild peppers and stuffed with delicious cream cheese and cheddar jack.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$2.49

Sausage on a stick coated in a thick layer of cornmeal batter and deep fried.

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$2.19

A fried, savory roll prepared with pork, cabbage and other minced vegetables.

Honey Butter Biscuits

Honey Butter Biscuits

$0.79

Freshly baked flaky fluffy biscuits drizzled with honey butter

Fried Corn on the cob

$2.49

Corn on the cob battered and fried to golden brown.

Go Home Boxes

8 Pc Mix

8 Pc Mix

$14.99

8 Pc Dark

$14.99
12 Pc Mix

12 Pc Mix

$20.99

12 Pc Dark

$20.99
16 Pc Mix

16 Pc Mix

$25.99

16 Pc Dark

$25.99
20 Pc Mix

20 Pc Mix

$33.99

20 Pc Dark

$33.99

Tender Boxes

8 Pc Chicken Tenders

8 Pc Chicken Tenders

$14.49
12 Pc Chicken Tenders

12 Pc Chicken Tenders

$21.99
20 Pc Chicken Tenders

20 Pc Chicken Tenders

$33.99

Ala Carte

Breast

Breast

$3.09
Wing

Wing

$1.99
Drumstick

Drumstick

$1.99
Thigh

Thigh

$1.99
Tender

Tender

$1.99
Honey Butter Biscuit

Honey Butter Biscuit

$0.79

Condiments

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.59
Ranch

Ranch

$0.59
Barbecue

Barbecue

$0.59
Sweet N Sour

Sweet N Sour

$0.59
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Small Place Big on Taste Try our breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, fried chicken, brownies.

Website

Location

2616 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
