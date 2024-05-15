Restaurant info

At “Wagyu Street” we are passionate about the art of Wagyu beef and the vibrant flavors it offers. Inspired by the legacy of our famous yakiniku restaurant “Gyushige,” we have created a concept that combines authenticity, innovation, and customization. Our team of culinary expert curates an exceptional selection of Wagyu beef, sourced from the finest producers. We pride ourselves on offering an extensive menu that showcases the versatility of Wagyu beef. From traditional Japanese favorites to unique fusion creations, we are committed to delivering an extraordinary dining experience that satisfies your cravings.