Hot Spice "23"

$8.50 Out of stock

Year 23 Blend is Packed Full OF Fresh Robust Bright Flavored Peppers, The Ghost Was Our New Pepper This Year and It Bangs Out Loud On Your Taste Buds, Followed By Jalapeno, Serrano, Cherry Bombs, Habanero, Roasted And Blended To Perfection, This Is Delicious On Everything You Want To Taste Flavor On *Use Alot To Pack The Heat Use a Little Drizzle For Just The Right amount* *Use With Caution*For Food Purposes Only *Locally Sourced, Blended, Bottled