Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

FoodSmith Gastro Pub

review star

No reviews yet

973 Smith Avenue S

West Saint Paul, MN 55118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Half Apple Strudel (requires 24-48 hours before pick-up)

Half Apple Strudel - 6 pieces

Half Apple Strudel - 6 pieces

$35.00

**REQUIRES 24-48 HOUR ADVANCE ORDERING** Traditional Austrian Apple Strudel (Half yields approximately 6 slices) Whipped cream not included

Whole Apple Strudel (requires 24-48 hours before pick-up)

Whole Apple Strudel - 12 pieces

Whole Apple Strudel - 12 pieces

$65.00

***24-48HR NOTICE REQUIRED*** Traditional, house-made Austrian Apple Strudel (Whipped Cream not included)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get FoodSmith Rewards: https://www.toasttab.com/foodsmith-975-smith-avenue-s/rewardsSignup

Website

Location

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul, MN 55118

Directions

Gallery
FoodSmith image
FoodSmith image
FoodSmith image
FoodSmith image

Similar restaurants in your area

McCoy's Public House - 3801 Grand Way
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Grand Way Saint Louis Park, MN 55416
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Saint Paul

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Saint Paul
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston