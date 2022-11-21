Restaurant header imageView gallery

FoodTrip 230 E. Betteravia

18 Reviews

$$

230 E. Betteravia

Santa Maria, CA 93454

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pancit Bihon
Lumpiang Shanghai
Tocilog

All Day Breakfast

Bangsilog

Bangsilog

$14.50

Fried marinated Milkfish (Bangus), garlic fried rice and two eggs.

Longsilog

Longsilog

$14.50

Grilled Longanisa, garlic fried rice and two eggs.

Tapsilog

Tapsilog

$15.50

Tapa (Filipino Beef Jerky), garlic fried rice and two eggs

Tocilog

Tocilog

$14.50

Tocino (sweet cured pork), garlic fried rice and two eggs.

Tortang Talong

Tortang Talong

$14.40

Eggplant Omelet

Appetizer

Lumpiang Shanghai

Lumpiang Shanghai

$12.00

Meat Eggroll

Chicharon Bulaklak

Chicharon Bulaklak

$14.40

Crispy Pork Raffle Fat

Soup

Sinigang

Sinigang

$19.20

It is a rich, savory and tangy soup that is based on tamarind. One of Philippines favorite comfort food. Choice of Beef, Pork, Shrimp or Milkfish in Tamarind broth with mixed vegetables.

Batangas Bulalo

Batangas Bulalo

$21.60

A beef stew with beef Shank bone and meat enriched with mixed vegetables like bochoy, string beans, corn and cabbage.

House Special

Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$14.40

Chicken adobo is a very flavorful dish with a mildly sweet, tangy garlic and soy flavor. The acid in the vinegar breaks down the fibers in the chicken, making it very tender. A classic Filipino comfort food.

Crispy Binagoongan

Crispy Binagoongan

$21.60

Crispy Pork Belly with shrimp paste sauce (Bagoong* and coconut milk) topped with fresh onion, tomatoes and mangoes. A fresh take on classic pork binagoongan. (Bagoong is a fermented shrimp gives the umami flavor to dishes)

Dinakdakan

$21.60

Considered as one of the tastiest dishes north of the Philippines, Dinakdakan is a delicacy that Ilocanos takes pride in. Chargrilled pork for that smoky flavor then tossed with onions, jalapenos, mayonnaise and calamansi.

Kare Kare

Kare Kare

$22.80

Beef brisket and Tripe in peanut sauce and mixed vegetables

Sizzling Sisig

Sizzling Sisig

$20.40

Grilled pork is a spicy sauce with onions and lemons

Bistek Tagalog

Bistek Tagalog

$20.40

Bistek Tagalog is one of the simplest, yet most appetizing dishes of Tagalog region. This is a Filipino style beef steak. Made from thinly sliced beef and marinated with soy sauce, calamansi juice, pepper and liquid seasoning.

Sisig Bangus

Sisig Bangus

$20.40

Crispy Favorites

Crispy Pata

Crispy Pata

$25.20
Lechon Kawali

Lechon Kawali

$19.20

Half Fried Chicken

$12.00

Pangasinan Crispy Bangus

$19.20

Inihaw / Grill

Inihaw na Baboy (liempo)

$16.80

Grilled Pork Belly

Pork Barbecue

Pork Barbecue

$16.80

Authentic Pinoy Style Barbecue

Chicken Barbecue

$14.40

Authentic Pinoy Style Barbecue

Vegetables

Chopsuey

Chopsuey

$16.80
Pinakbet

Pinakbet

$18.00

Noodles

Pancit Bihon

Pancit Bihon

$18.00

Miki Bihon

$18.00

Pancit Canton

$18.00

Chami

$18.00
Lomi

Lomi

$18.00

Pancit Palabok

$16.80Out of stock

Rice

Bagoong Rice

$14.40

Fried rice with Bagoong sauce and meat

Garlic Rice ALA 4

$9.60

Fried rice with garlic

Garlic Rice (cup)

$3.30

Steamed Rice (cup)

$2.40

Steamed Rice ALA 4

$7.20
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A culinary journey to Philippine's authentic cuisine.

Website

Location

230 E. Betteravia, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Directions

Gallery
FoodTrip image
FoodTrip image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Natural Cafe - Santa Maria
orange starNo Reviews
2407 S BROADWAY SANTA MARIA, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
Jimmys' Bravo Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
230 Betteravia Rd Suite D Santa Maria, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
714 South Broadway Avenue Santa Maria, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
The Swiss Restaurant - 516 N Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
516 N Broadway Santa Maria, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
The Hangout Thai Restaurant - 4869 S Bradley Rd # 122
orange starNo Reviews
4869 S Bradley Rd # 122 Santa Maria, CA 93455
View restaurantnext
Boomers - Santa Maria
orange starNo Reviews
2250 Preisker Lane Santa Maria, CA 93458
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Santa Maria
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston