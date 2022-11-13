Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dish & Blue Badger Food Truck

717 South Sylvania Avenue

FOOD TRUCK

Sturtevant, WI 53177

Order Again

Drinks

Soda (can)

$2.00

Water (bottle)

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

The Dish Menu

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Grilled Philly style steak with provolone cheese, onions and green peppers on a french roll. Served with fries.

Meatball Bomber

Meatball Bomber

$10.00

Homemade meatballs with provolone & tangy marinara sauce on a french roll. Served with fries.

Horseradish Beef

Horseradish Beef

$10.00

Thin shaved beef, bacon, provolone and horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread. Served with fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with assorted cheeses and our special seasoning. Served with homemade salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, & green onions.

Ultimate Mac & Cheese

Ultimate Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Elbow macaroni tossed in a creamy four cheese sauce.

Blue Badger Menu

The Wisconsin Sampler

The Wisconsin Sampler

$16.00

Wisconsin cheese curds, uff-da poppers, sliced brat and sidewinder potatoes served with Düsseldorf mustard and our beer cheese dip. Serves 2-3.

The Tailgater

The Tailgater

$13.00

100% Braveheart Black Angus beef 1/2 lb. burger served on a tasty pretzel bun with our homemade bacon jam. Served with fries.

You Betcha BBQ Pork

You Betcha BBQ Pork

$10.00

Smoked BBQ Pork served with tangy BBQ Sauce on pretzel roll topped with coleslaw. Served with fries.

Ya Hey Der Brat

Ya Hey Der Brat

$10.00

All natural 1/3 lb. brat, pretzel bun, sauerkraut, & raw onions. Served with fries.

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$10.00

Two slices of each: mozzarella, cheddar and American cheese with our mouthwatering bacon jam on O&H's famous sourdough bread. Served with fries.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$6.00

Boneless chicken nuggets served with fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Pasta & Meatball

$6.00

Macaroni and marinara sauce with meatball.

Sides

Fries

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
This is the online ordering menu for the FOOD TRUCK of The Dish & Blue Badger. You will receive a text when your order is ready to be picked up at the FOOD TRUCK. Sit back and relax!

717 South Sylvania Avenue, FOOD TRUCK, Sturtevant, WI 53177

