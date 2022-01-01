Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rose N' Boar Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

8538 Terminal Road

Lorton, VA 22079

Food

Flank Steak

$15.95

Flank steak marinated with chili and lime, grilled and served with rice and broccoli Steak: Calories 389_Protein 50g_Carbs 6g_Fat 16.5g Rice: Calories 116_Protein 3g_Carbs 23g_Fat 6g Broccoli: Calories 166_Protein 9g_Carbs 21g_Fat 9g

Chicken

$14.95

Chicken breast marinated with lemon, garlic & herbs, grilled and served with roasted sweet potatoes and broccoli Chicken: Calories 443_Protein 50g_Carbs 6g_Fat 19g Roasted Sweet Potato: Calories 163_Protein 1g_Carbs 22g_Fat 8g Broccoli: Calories 166_Protein 9g_Carbs 21g_Fat 9g

French Fries

$5.00

Side of crispy french fries Fries: Calories 0_Protein 0g_Carbs 0g_Fat 0g

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

French fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning Fries: Calories 0_Protein 0g_Carbs 0g_Fat 0g

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Sausage, egg, potato and cheddar cheese burrito, served with hot sauce and sour cream (on the side) Burrito: Calories 896_Protein 74g_Carbs 29g_Fat 46g Sour Cream: Calories 1_Protein 5g_Carbs 4g_Fat 11g Hot Sauce: Calories 2_Protein 0g_Carbs 0g_Fat 0g Allergens: DAIRY, EGG, WHEAT

Beverage

Deer Park Spring Water

$1.50

Deer Park Natural Spring Water 500 ML (0.5 L) (16.9oz)

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Coca-Cola, 12-Ounce Glass Bottle

FITAID Sour Grape

$3.00

Sour Grape - FITAID Sports Recovery BONDED CREATINE + BCAAS +GLUCOSAMINE + COQ10

FITAID Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade - FITAID Sports Recovery BCAAS + GLUCOSAMINE +COQ10 + OMEGA 3

FITAID Citrus Medley

$3.00

Citrus Medley - FITAID Sports Recovery BCAAS + GLUCOSAMINE +COQ10 + OMEGA 3S

FITAID ZERO SUGAR Citrus Medley

$3.00

ZERO SUGAR Citrus - FITAID Sports Recovery BCAAS + GLUCOSAMINE +COQ10 + OMEGA 3S

FITAID ENERGY Raspberry Hibiscus

$3.00

Raspberry Hibiscus - FITAID ENERGY + Sports Recovery 200mg of Clean Caffeine From Green Tea

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Restaurant info

Food Truck, Catering, Dinner Parties, Weddings

Website

Location

8538 Terminal Road, Lorton, VA 22079

Directions

