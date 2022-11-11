Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road

Portsmouth, RI 02871

Breakfast Sandwich
Side of Meat
#2

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$2.50

Iced Tea (Sweetened)

$2.50

Large Juice

$2.50

Arrudas Milk

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mike Sheas Cold Brew

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Ice Cream Frappe

$5.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cold Apple Cider

$3.50

Breakfast Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$8.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$30.00

Pitcher Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$30.00

Seasonal Mimosa

$8.00

Pitcher Seasonal

$30.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$7.00

Cocktails

Paloma

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$8.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Captain Rum Punch

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Bottle Beer

BTL Corona

$5.50

BTL Coors Lite

$4.50

BTL Yuengling

$4.50

BTL Blue Moon

$5.50

BTL Harpoon IPA

$5.50

BTL Shipyard Pumpkin

$5.50

Hot Drinks

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Nutty Irishman

$8.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.00

Baileys and Coffee

$8.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$8.00

Drunken Snowman

$8.00

Foodworks Originals

#1

$6.50

Eggs, Toast and Breakfast Potatoes

#2

#2

$8.50

Eggs, Meat, Toast and Breakfast Potatoes

#3

$7.50

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

#4

$7.50

Two Slices of French Toast

#5

#5

$11.50

Two Eggs (any style), Two Pancakes OR One slice French Toast, Two Slices of Bacon, Two Pieces of Sausage and Breakfast Potatoes

Specialty Omelettes

Lox Omelette

$15.50

smoked salmon, goat cheese, red onion and capers

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.50

bacon, ham, sausage, chourico and cheese

California Omelette

California Omelette

$13.50

tomatoes, avocado, bacon and cheese

Portuguese Omelette

$12.50

chourico, peppers, onions and cheese

Western Omelette

$12.50

ham, peppers, onions and cheese

Farmers Omelette

$13.50

spinach, mushroom, avocado and goat cheese

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

spinach, peppers, tomatoes, onion, mushroom, broccoli and cheese

Make Your Own Meat Omelette

$12.50

Make your own omelette. Price includes one meat choice, cheese and as many veggies as you would like. served with choice of toast and breakfast potatoes

Make Your Own Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette served with cheese and your choice of veggies. served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast

Make Your Own Lobster Omelette

$25.00

Make your own omelette. Price includes one meat choice, cheese and as many veggies as you would like. served with choice of toast and breakfast potatoes

Cheese Omelette

$8.50

Specialty Eggs Benedicts

Lobster Benny

Lobster Benny

$25.00

Lox Benny

$15.50

Smoked Salmon, tomato, red onion and capers

Pulled Pork Benedict

$15.50

shaved steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers

California Benny

$13.50

avocado, bacon & tomato

Farmers Market Benny

$13.50

spinach, mushroom, avocado, goat cheese

Irish Benny

$13.50

corned beef hash

Portuguese Benny

$13.50

Chourico

Traditional Benny

$12.50

ham

Florentine Benny

$12.50

House Favorites

Avocado Toast

$8.50

toast, two eggs, avocado, sliced tomato, red onion

Bagel and Lox

Bagel and Lox

$12.50

smoked salmon, Jamo's bagel with cream cheese tomato, sliced red onion and capers

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

scrambled eggs, cheese and your choice of meat in a wrap. served with breakfast potatoes, salsa and sour cream

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

egg and cheese on your choice of toast. served with breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Tacos (2)

$12.00

Cinnamon Bun French Toast

$11.50

served with meat

Cinnamon Bun French Toast (no meat)

$7.50

Continental Breakfast

$9.00

fruit, low fat yogurt, granola, toasted sweet bread

Fresh From the Farm

$9.00

two eggs, fruit, choice of grilled muffin

Homemade Oatmeal

$6.50

made with milk, sugar and served with raisins and brown sugar

Mini Special (Create your own)

$10.50

Two Egg Cheese omelette with your choice of two: -one pancake -breakfast potatoes -choice of meat -choice of toast

Mini Special (Two Egg Option)

$10.50

Two Eggs any style with your choice of two: -one pancake -breakfast potatoes -choice of meat -choice of toast

Sailor Sandwich

$10.50

chourico patty, over hard egg, and cheese on grilled sweet bread. served with breakfast potatoes

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Breakfast Sides

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Muffin

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Jamo's Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Meat

$4.25

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$5.00

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.00

One Egg

$1.50

Two Eggs

$3.00

One Pancake

$2.50

One Fruit Pancake

$3.25

Three eggs

$4.50

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.25

French Toast (1 slice)

$3.75

One Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.25

Yogurt and Granola

$4.50

Side Yogurt

$2.25

Side Granola

$2.25

Sliced Avocado

$2.75

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Cereal

$3.00

Side Whole Banana

$2.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

Bag of Raisin Scones (6)

$5.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.50

Side Grilled Tomato

$1.50

Real Maple

$3.00

Side Lox

$7.00

Breakfast Specials

Fall Omelette

$14.00

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

$13.50

Apple Cinnamon French Toast

$13.50

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Chocolate Frosted Brownie

$3.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Bag of Raisin Scones (6)

$5.00

Bag of Apple Cin Scones

$5.00
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Great food at fair prices!

