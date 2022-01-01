  • Home
Fooki Pearl Kai Shopping Center

161 Reviews

$$

98-199 Kamehameha Highway Suite G-02

Aiea, HI 96701

BoomBoom Chicken
Grandpa Rolling Beef
Cowwow Braised Noodle Soup

For take out orders please select

Do you need bags

Do you need bags

As of April 1st, paper bags are provided only upon request. Please make a selection before placing the take-out order or bring your own bag to transport the food. (Caution, hot soup is highly recommended to be carried with steady bags)

Do you need utensils?

Do you need utensils?

As of April 1st, compostable utensils are provided only upon request. Please make a selection before placing your take-out order

Something New!

To Share

Fooki Bao

Fooki Bao

$13.00+

Braised thick cut pork belly, pickled mustard cabbage, cilantro, crushed sweet peanut powder and steam bun

Noodle Worship

Cowwow Original Noodle Soup

Cowwow Original Noodle Soup

$24.00

12hr simmered beef broth cooked with assorted vegetables, 20 spices. Clear beef broth, topped with beef rib, shank, tendons, and baby bok choy. (Garnish: Cilantro, green onion, Chinese celery, parsley, and fried shallot)

Cowwow Braised Noodle Soup

Cowwow Braised Noodle Soup

$25.00

(Spicy) 12hr simmered beef broth cooked with assorted vegetables, 20 spices. Rich braised flavor with a hint of spicy, topped with beef rib, shank, tendons and baby bok choy.

Classic Original Beef Noodle Soup

Classic Original Beef Noodle Soup

$19.00

Fresh noodle with delicate original beef broth, topped with beef shank and veggies. (Garnish: Cilantro, green onion, Chinese celery, parsley, and fried shallot)

Classic Braised Beef Noodle Soup

Classic Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$20.00

(Spicy) Fresh noodle with hearty braised beef broth, topped with beef shank and veggies.

Wonton Noodle Soup - Original

Wonton Noodle Soup - Original

$16.00

Fresh noodle with delicate original beef broth, topped with house-made shrimp and pork wonton with water chestnut and veggies. (Garnish: Cilantro, green onion, Chinese celery, parsley, and fried shallot)

Wonton Noodle Soup - Braised

Wonton Noodle Soup - Braised

$17.00

(Spicy) Fresh noodle with hearty braised beef broth, topped with house-made shrimp and pork wonton with water chestnut and veggies

Mushroom Noodle Soup - Original

Mushroom Noodle Soup - Original

$15.00

Fresh noodle with delicate original broth, topped with Shimeji mushroom, deep fried tofu, plum tomato and veggies. (Garnish: Cilantro, green onion, Chinese celery, parsley, and fried shallot)

Mushroom Noodle Soup - Braised

Mushroom Noodle Soup - Braised

$16.00

(Spicy) Fresh noodle with spicy braised broth, topped with Shimeji mushroom, deep-fried tofu, plum tomato, and veggies

Jajiang Noodles

Jajiang Noodles

$16.00

House-made Jajang sauce with pork, deep fried tofu, topped with red onion, cucumber and Parmesan cheese (No Soup)

Mala Wonton Noodles

Mala Wonton Noodles

$16.00

(Spicy) Fresh noodle top with house-made shrimp and pork wonton, peanut, fried shallot, fried garlic, cilantro, Sichuan peppercorns, red onion, alfalfa and spicy garlic sauce. (Numbing Spicy, Recommend to start with regular spicy) (No Soup)

Beef Scallion Noodles

Beef Scallion Noodles

$17.00

Noodle mixed with fragrant scallion oil soy sauce, topped with braised shanks, fried taro chips, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, parsley, and green onion (No Soup)

Veggie Scallion Noodles

Veggie Scallion Noodles

$16.00

Noodle mixed with fragrant scallion oil soy sauce, topped with stir fired Shimenji mushroom, deep fried tofu, fried taro chips, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, parsley and green onion (No Soup)

FALL in Love

FALL in Love

$19.00

Fresh noodles served with Chef-special Kabocha Pumpkin broth, topped with Shrimp patty, ham, fried pumpkin mochi, fried sliced kabocha pumpkin and Shanghai Bak Choy. (Garnish: sesame seeds, cilantro, green onion, Chinese celery, parsley, fried shallot)

Rice Head

(All rice plate comes a sweetheart egg, braised tofu and small mix veggie)
Monster Pork Chop

Monster Pork Chop

$15.00

Giant size of deep fried pork chop packed with secret seasonings. Rice plates come with white rice, braised tofu and veggies

Fooki Belly Bowl

Fooki Belly Bowl

$17.00

Rice bowl topped with braised thick cut pork belly, pickled mustard, plum tomato, a sweetheart egg, braised tofu and veggies

Holy Porky Bowl

Holy Porky Bowl

$16.00

(Spicy) Rice bowl topped with stir fry pork with basil, and tomato, comes with braised tofu, veggies

BoomBoom Chicken

BoomBoom Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken, basil, packed with Asian spices. Rice plates come with white rice, braised tofu and veggies.

Trio-Cup Chicken

Trio-Cup Chicken

$14.00

(Spicy) Taiwanese style stir fry chicken with trio-cup sauce and basil. Rice plates come with white rice, braised tofu and veggies

OX Rib Soup

OX Rib Soup

$23.00

beef rib, shanghai cabbage in Fooki original beef broth, serve with rice on the side and ginger soy sauce.

Chubby Rib Bowl

Chubby Rib Bowl

$20.00

Fooki's signature braised beef rib. Plate comes with braised tofu, veggies and rice

Even Better

Tea infused soft boiled egg

Sweetheart Egg

$2.50

Jasmine tea infused soft boiled egg

Braised Tofu (3 pcs)

$7.00

3 pieces

White Rice

$2.50

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Scallion Pancake

$5.00

Side Delicate Original Broth

$6.00

Side Hearty Braised Broth

$7.00

Side Order Wonton (6pcs)

$9.00Out of stock

4 pieces

Side Pickled Mustard

$3.00

Extra Sweet Chili Aioli

$0.50

Extra Potsticker Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sake Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Side Order Beef Shank (3pcs)

$8.00

Side Order Beef Tendon (3pcs)

$8.00

Side Order Pork Belly (3pc)

$7.00

Side Mala Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Dessert Belly

Taro Rice Cake with ube taro cream and Goji berries on top
Matcha-gato

Matcha-gato

$5.50

premium matcha with vanilla ice cream

Boba Vanilla Fudge

Boba Vanilla Fudge

$5.75

Boba, chocolate fudge, vanilla ice cream.

Caramel Custard

Caramel Custard

$5.60Out of stock

House made custard pudding, caramel sauce

Mango Custard

$5.60

House made mango custard pudding, diced mango and mango sauce

Fooki's T-shirt

Kanji Black

Kanji Black

$25.00
Foo Dog Logo Black

Foo Dog Logo Black

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come down to eat with us! May Fooki double your happiness.

Location

98-199 Kamehameha Highway Suite G-02, Aiea, HI 96701

Directions

Gallery
Fooki image
Fooki image
Fooki image

