Fooki Pearl Kai Shopping Center
161 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come down to eat with us! May Fooki double your happiness.
Location
98-199 Kamehameha Highway Suite G-02, Aiea, HI 96701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawaii Pot Pearlridge Center - 98-1005 Moanalua Road
No Reviews
98-1005 Moanalua Road Aiea, HI 96701
View restaurant
Patxi's Pizza - Express - HI
No Reviews
810 Willamette St Pearl Harbor Honolulu, HI 96860
View restaurant