Fools Gold NYC 145 E Houston St

On Tap

#1 Guinness (20z)

$9.00

#2 Hill Farmstead- Arthur (12oz)

$10.00

#3 Fox Farm- Day Lily (12oz)

$9.00

#4 Victory -Prima Pils (16oz)

$8.00

#5 KCBC- Penguin Pizza Party (14oz)

$8.00

#6 Oxbow- First Fruits (12oz)

$10.00

#7Torch & Crown- Escape (12oz)

$10.00

#8 Greenpoint - Doom Scrolling (14oz)

$9.00

#9 Hill Farmstead- Society & Solitude (12oz)

$10.00

#10 Doc's- Cider (14oz)

$8.00

#11 Cigar City- Maduro (16oz)

$8.00

#12 18th Ward- Nowhere

$8.00

#13 Allagash- Haunted House (12oz)

$10.00

#14 Narragansett - Lager (16oz)

$8.00

#15 Orono- Tubular (14oz)

$8.00

#16 Torch & Crown- High Brau (16oz)

$8.00

#17 KCBC - Silver Shadow (8oz)

$10.00

#18 Other Half- Forever Ever (16oz)

$8.00

#19 Talea- Dragonfruit (14oz)

$10.00

#20 Threes- There You Are (14oz)

$8.00

#21 Hudson valley- Amulet (12oz)

$9.00

#22 Jiant- Hard Kombucha (14oz)

$8.00

#23 Fifth Hammer - Strawberry Goggles (12oz)

$9.00

#24 J. Wakefield- They Forgot About J (8oz)

$12.00

#25 Greenport Harbor- Black Duck (14oz)

$8.00

#26 Oxbow - Surf Melon (12oz)

$8.00

#27 Firestone Walker- Anniversary (8oz)

$10.00

#28 Lagunitas- Island Beats (16oz)

$8.00

#29 Fiddlehead- IPA (16oz)

$8.00

#30 Allagash- White (16oz)

$8.00

HH Beer $5

$5.00

$6 Beer

$6.00

$7 Beer

$7.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

$9 Beer

$9.00

$10 Beer

$10.00

Volleyball Draught

$6.00

Liquor

Malibu

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek shot

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Wild Turkey shot

$10.00

Michters

$12.00

Michters shot

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Rittenhouse shot

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Old Overholt

$12.00

Old Overholt shot

$10.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Old Forester shot

$10.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Makers Mark shot

$10.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Angels Envy shot

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden shot

$12.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Shot

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Eagle Rare Shot

$9.00

Fighting Cock

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels shot

$9.00

Jeffersons

$14.00

Jeffersons shot

$12.00

Penelope

$12.00

Penelope shot

$10.00

Rebell Yell

$10.00

Old Kentucky

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Woodford

$14.00

Woodford shot

$12.00

Zachariah Harris

$12.00

Blanton's

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Buffalo Trace shot

$11.00

1792

$13.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$15.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jim Beam shot

$9.00

Weller Special Reserve

$16.00

Weller Antique 107

$20.00

Remi Martin

$15.00

High West

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

House Gin

$10.00

House Gin shot

$8.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanqueray shot

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Gun Powder shot

$9.00

Aviation shot

$9.00

Empress

$12.00

Empress shot

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Teeling

$12.00

Slane

$11.00

Jameson shot

$9.00

Paddy

$12.00

Paddy shot

$9.00

Bushmills Malt/10yr.

$14.00

Bushmills Malt/16yr.

$18.00

Jameson/18yr

$20.00

Green Spot

$14.00

Yellow Spot

$16.00

Red Breast/12yr

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Tully Shot

$10.00

Proclamation

$11.00

Proclamation Shot

$9.00

Aperol

$12.00

St Germain

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Cherry Liquer

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$11.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Cynar

$11.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Fireball

$11.00

Fireball shot

$10.00

Fernet

$12.00

Fernet Shot

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Hercules Mulligan

$12.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi shot

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Captain Morgan shot

$9.00

House Rum

$10.00

House Rum shot

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Diplomatico

$12.50

Goslings shot

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Sailor Jerry shot

$9.00

Appleton

$12.00

Appleton shot

$10.00

Kraken

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Redemption Rye shot

$10.00

Michters Rye

$13.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$11.00

Old Overholt Rye

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Oban

$16.00

Johnnie Walker

$40.00

Yamazaki

$20.00

Yamoto

$18.00

McCallan/12yr.

$15.00

McCallan/12yr. shot

$13.00

McCallan/15yr.

$20.00

McCallan/15yr. shot

$15.00

Glenlivet /14yr.

$18.00

Glenlivet/12yr.

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Laphroaig/10yr.

$15.00

Laphroaig/10yr. shot

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dewars shot

$9.00

Lagavulin

$15.00

Copper Dog

$12.00

1800

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reprosado

$14.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Espolon

$12.00

House Tequila

$10.00

Herodes Mezcal

$12.00

Vida

$11.00

Mezcal shot

$10.00

House tequila shot

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Reprosado

$14.00

Patron silver

$13.00

Patron El Alto

$30.00

Komos Añejo

$25.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Shot

$10.00

House Vodka

$10.00

House Vodka Shot

$8.00

Ketel one

$13.00

Ketel one shot

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Titos shot

$10.00

Absolute

$12.00

Absolute shot

$9.00

Smirnoff

$11.00

Smirnoff shot

$9.00

Cocktails

Purple Rain

$14.00

Fancy Tank Top

$14.00

The Runway

$14.00

New Moon Rising

$14.00

Lady Whistledown

$15.00

Sitting In Limbo

$14.00

MacReynolds

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Hot Apple Cider

$9.00

Patron Mango Margarita (Draft)

$15.00

Foolsspresso

$15.00

Margarita

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Negroni

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Froze

$13.00

Phily Heatwave

$14.00

Cans/Bottles

Cafe Agave(10oz)

$12.00

CAN Narragansett (12oz)

$5.00

CAN Dogfish Head- Seaquench (12oz)

$7.00

CAN Timber Ales- Maris Goes Nuts (16oz)

$13.00

BOTTLE Magners- Pear (12oz)

$8.00

CAN Magners - Original (16oz)

$9.00

CAN Citizen- Dirty Mayor (16oz)

$9.00

CAN Hudson Valley- Confetti (16oz)

$12.00

CAN Equilibrium- MMMMOSA (16oz)

$12.00

CAN Ebb's- Kolsch (12oz)

$7.00

CAN Collective Arts- Mimosa (12oz)

$8.00

CAN Great South Bay- Tipsy Tea(12oz)

$7.00

CAN Industrial Arts- Comet (16oz)

$12.00

CAN Athletic- Run Wild N/A (12oz)

$7.00

CAN Other Half - Green Flowers

$12.00

High Noon

$10.00

CAN Heady Topper

$12.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Cabernet Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Grigio bottle

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Rosé Tap

$12.00

HH Rosé Tap

$8.00

House

Vodka

$10.00

Gin

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Tequila

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

House Shot

$8.00

Happy Hour

HH Vodka

$7.00

HH Gin

$7.00

HH Whiskey

$7.00

HH Rum

$7.00

HH Tequila

$7.00

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Old Fashioned

$8.00

HH Draught 16oz

$5.00

HH Wine

$8.00

Soft/Hot Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

Apple Cider

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Shots

Piggy Back

$12.00

Pickleback

$12.00

House Shot

$9.00

Car Bomb

$13.00

Green tea

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Specials

BUCKET SPECIAL: Tipsy Tea (5 cans)

$25.00

BUCKET SPECIAL: Seaquench (5 cans)

$25.00

Well Drink Special

$7.00

NARRAGANSETT Bucket Special

$20.00

Five 12oz Cans

$45 Open Bar

$45.00

$15 OPEN BAR FOOD

$15.00

Paloma

$12.00

Spicy Pineapple MArgarita

$12.00

Flavored Tequila Shot

$8.00

IRISH WHISKEY

Green Spot

$16.00

Yellow Spot

$20.00

Red Spot

$30.00

Jameson

$13.00

Knappogue Castle

$17.00

Middleton Very Rare

$40.00

Powers

$12.00

Proclimation

$12.00

Red Breast 12 Year

$16.00

Red Breast 15 Year

$30.00

Slaine

$12.00

Teeling Small

$12.00

Teeling Blackpitts

$16.00

Teeling Single Grain

$13.00

Teeling Single Malt

$14.00

Roe & Co.

$12.00

Glendalough

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Middleton 2022 Vintage Release

$50.00

SCOTCH

Aberfeldy 12 Year

$14.00

Aberlour 12 Year

$12.00

Arran Malt 10 Year

$17.00

Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean Cask

$18.00

Barrel Hound

$12.00

Craigellache 13 Year

$14.00

Dewar's White

$12.00

Dewar's 12 Year

$12.00

Dewar's 15 Year

$15.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$16.00

Glenfiddich Solera Reserve 15 Year

$18.00

Glenfiddich 18 Year

$30.00

Glengarioch 12 Year

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$18.00

Glenmorangie 18 Year

$30.00

Highland Park Dark Origins

$20.00

Highland Park 15 Year

$26.00

Highland Park 18 Year

$42.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Platinum

$36.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$16.00

Laphroaig Select

$14.00

Macallan 12 Year

$17.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Oban Little Bay

$18.00

Oban 18 Year

$28.00

Oban 14 Year

$21.00

Ardbeg 10 Year

$17.00

Auchentoshan 12 Year

$16.00

Macallan 15 Year

$22.00

Macallan 18 Year

$70.00

Lagavullan Offerman

$18.00

Macallan Harmony

$35.00

RYE

Hudson Manhattan Rye

$16.00

Michter's Rye 10 Year

$30.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Lock Stock & Barrel Vatted

$18.00

Old Overholt

$12.00

Pikesville Rye

$16.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Russel's Reserve 6 Year

$14.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Templeton

$12.00

Town Branch Rye

$16.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback 6 Year

$16.00

Widow Jane

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$16.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$12.00

Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish

$30.00

AMERICAN MASH

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Angel's Envy Cask

$60.00

Bakers

$16.00

Basil Haydens

$16.00

Bernheim

$14.00

Blade and Bow

$13.00

Blantons

$18.00

Bombergers

$20.00

Bombergers Shenk's

$18.00

Booker's No Strangers

$16.00

Bookers Bardstown

$16.00

Bowmore

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Cardinal

$12.00

Cyrus Noble

$13.00

Doubleday

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$14.00

Flight Old Forester (4- 1oz)

$30.00

Four Roses Single

$16.00

Four Roses Small Barrel Select

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Four Roses Yellow

$12.00

Hudson Baby

$16.00

Idle Hands

$30.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$14.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$14.00

Jefferson Ocean

$16.00

Jefferson Reserve

$16.00

Jeffersons Very Small Batch

$16.00

Kavalan

$20.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Creek 12 Year

$18.00

Knob Creek Single

$16.00

Larceny

$12.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$14.00

Makers 46

$15.00

Makers Cask Strength

$15.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Mercer + Prince

$12.00

Michters American

$15.00

Michters Kentucky

$15.00

Michters Sour Mash

$15.00

Old Forester

$14.00

Old Forester 1870

$14.00

Old Forester 1897

$14.00

Old Forester 1910

$16.00

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Pikesville

$16.00

Russel's Reserve 13 year

$38.00

Town Branch Bourbon

$12.00

Weller

$16.00

Weller 12year

$20.00

Weller Antique

$22.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$15.00

Wild Turkey 101

$13.00

Wild Turkey 81

$12.00

Wild Turkey Long Branch

$14.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$16.00

Willet Pot Still

$15.00

Willet Single Barrel

$16.00

Woodford Double Oak

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford Sonoma

$20.00

EH Taylor

$18.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Kavalan Classic

$18.00

Kavalan Select

$14.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos- Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos- Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos- Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Don Julio- Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio- Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio- Anejo

$16.00

Espolon

$13.00

Herradura Suprema Regular Special

$50.00

Herradura Suprema

$60.00

Milagro Blanco

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

818 Blanco

$13.00

818 Reposado

$14.00

818 Anejo

$15.00

MEZCAL

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Herodes Mezcal

$12.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$14.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$12.00

Slutty Tank Top

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

GIN

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Empress

$12.00

Engine Gin

$12.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Hendrick's Neptunia

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

RUM

Kraken

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

VODKA

Tito's

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

House Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Open Drink

Open Drink $5

$5.00

Open Drink $6

$6.00

Open Drink $7

$7.00

Open Drink $8

$8.00

Open Drink $9

$9.00

Open Drink $10

$10.00

Open Drink $11

$11.00

Open Drink $12

$12.00

Open Drink $13

$13.00

Open Drink $14

$14.00

Open Drink $15

$15.00

Blended

Crown Royal

$12.00

LET'S SHARE

Beef Jerky

$12.00

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Mac N' Cheese

$13.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Wings

$13.00

Wings & Beer Combo

$16.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Extra Salsa

$3.00

Extra Guac

$4.00

One Pretzel

$8.00

2 Pretzels

$15.00

3 Pretzels

$20.00

Mac & Cheese Special

$14.00

$20 Food

$20.00

BETWEEN THE BUN

Gold Label Burger

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Your Mom's Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

FRIES FOR DAYS

Curry Chips LARGE

$12.00

Curry Chips SMALL

$9.00

Garlic & Cheese Fries LARGE

$12.00

Garlic & Cheese Fries SMALL

$9.00

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

House Fries

$7.00

Poutine LARGE

$16.00

Poutine SMALL

$10.00

Ranch

$0.50

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Brunch

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Breakfast Skillet

$14.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

B.L.E.A.T.

$15.00

BOWLS & GREENS

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Beef Chili

$12.00

Mexican Corn Salad

$14.00

TACOS

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Pork Tacos

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Taco Special

$12.00

Brunch Sides

Home Fries

$6.00

Bacon

$5.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Party

$15 Party Food

$15.00

$20 Party Food

$20.00

Open Bar

$45.00

Open Bar

$55.00

Open Food

Open Food

$5.00

Open Food

$6.00

Tayto

Taytos

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beers, Bourbons & Bites!

Location

145 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

