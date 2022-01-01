Fools Gold NYC 145 E Houston St
145 E Houston St
New York, NY 10002
On Tap
#1 Guinness (20z)
$9.00
#2 Hill Farmstead- Arthur (12oz)
$10.00
#3 Fox Farm- Day Lily (12oz)
$9.00
#4 Victory -Prima Pils (16oz)
$8.00
#5 KCBC- Penguin Pizza Party (14oz)
$8.00
#6 Oxbow- First Fruits (12oz)
$10.00
#7Torch & Crown- Escape (12oz)
$10.00
#8 Greenpoint - Doom Scrolling (14oz)
$9.00
#9 Hill Farmstead- Society & Solitude (12oz)
$10.00
#10 Doc's- Cider (14oz)
$8.00
#11 Cigar City- Maduro (16oz)
$8.00
#12 18th Ward- Nowhere
$8.00
#13 Allagash- Haunted House (12oz)
$10.00
#14 Narragansett - Lager (16oz)
$8.00
#15 Orono- Tubular (14oz)
$8.00
#16 Torch & Crown- High Brau (16oz)
$8.00
#17 KCBC - Silver Shadow (8oz)
$10.00
#18 Other Half- Forever Ever (16oz)
$8.00
#19 Talea- Dragonfruit (14oz)
$10.00
#20 Threes- There You Are (14oz)
$8.00
#21 Hudson valley- Amulet (12oz)
$9.00
#22 Jiant- Hard Kombucha (14oz)
$8.00
#23 Fifth Hammer - Strawberry Goggles (12oz)
$9.00
#24 J. Wakefield- They Forgot About J (8oz)
$12.00
#25 Greenport Harbor- Black Duck (14oz)
$8.00
#26 Oxbow - Surf Melon (12oz)
$8.00
#27 Firestone Walker- Anniversary (8oz)
$10.00
#28 Lagunitas- Island Beats (16oz)
$8.00
#29 Fiddlehead- IPA (16oz)
$8.00
#30 Allagash- White (16oz)
$8.00
HH Beer $5
$5.00
$6 Beer
$6.00
$7 Beer
$7.00
$8 Beer
$8.00
$9 Beer
$9.00
$10 Beer
$10.00
Volleyball Draught
$6.00
Liquor
Malibu
$12.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Knob Creek shot
$10.00
Wild Turkey
$12.00
Wild Turkey shot
$10.00
Michters
$12.00
Michters shot
$10.00
Rittenhouse
$12.00
Rittenhouse shot
$10.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Old Overholt
$12.00
Old Overholt shot
$10.00
Old Forester
$12.00
Old Forester shot
$10.00
Makers Mark
$13.00
Makers Mark shot
$10.00
Angels Envy
$14.00
Angels Envy shot
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Basil Hayden shot
$12.00
Bulleit
$12.00
Bulleit Shot
$10.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
Eagle Rare Shot
$9.00
Fighting Cock
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jack Daniels shot
$9.00
Jeffersons
$14.00
Jeffersons shot
$12.00
Penelope
$12.00
Penelope shot
$10.00
Rebell Yell
$10.00
Old Kentucky
$11.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Woodford
$14.00
Woodford shot
$12.00
Zachariah Harris
$12.00
Blanton's
$30.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Buffalo Trace shot
$11.00
1792
$13.00
Woodford Double Oaked
$15.00
Jim Beam
$11.00
Jim Beam shot
$9.00
Weller Special Reserve
$16.00
Weller Antique 107
$20.00
Remi Martin
$15.00
High West
$13.00
Hendricks
$13.00
House Gin
$10.00
House Gin shot
$8.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Tanqueray shot
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire
$14.00
Gun Powder shot
$9.00
Aviation shot
$9.00
Empress
$12.00
Empress shot
$10.00
Jameson
$12.00
Teeling
$12.00
Slane
$11.00
Jameson shot
$9.00
Paddy
$12.00
Paddy shot
$9.00
Bushmills Malt/10yr.
$14.00
Bushmills Malt/16yr.
$18.00
Jameson/18yr
$20.00
Green Spot
$14.00
Yellow Spot
$16.00
Red Breast/12yr
$15.00
Tullamore Dew
$12.00
Tully Shot
$10.00
Proclamation
$11.00
Proclamation Shot
$9.00
Aperol
$12.00
St Germain
$11.00
Cointreau
$11.00
Cherry Liquer
$10.00
Peach Schnapps
$10.00
Sweet Vermouth
$11.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$10.00
Amaretto
$10.00
Cynar
$11.00
Jagermeister
$11.00
Fireball
$11.00
Fireball shot
$10.00
Fernet
$12.00
Fernet Shot
$10.00
Campari
$12.00
Hercules Mulligan
$12.00
Bacardi
$11.00
Bacardi shot
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$11.00
Captain Morgan shot
$9.00
House Rum
$10.00
House Rum shot
$8.00
Malibu
$10.00
Diplomatico
$12.50
Goslings shot
$9.00
Sailor Jerry
$11.00
Sailor Jerry shot
$9.00
Appleton
$12.00
Appleton shot
$10.00
Kraken
$12.00
Redemption Rye
$12.00
Redemption Rye shot
$10.00
Michters Rye
$13.00
Wild Turkey Rye
$11.00
Old Overholt Rye
$12.00
Bulliet Rye
$12.00
Oban
$16.00
Johnnie Walker
$40.00
Yamazaki
$20.00
Yamoto
$18.00
McCallan/12yr.
$15.00
McCallan/12yr. shot
$13.00
McCallan/15yr.
$20.00
McCallan/15yr. shot
$15.00
Glenlivet /14yr.
$18.00
Glenlivet/12yr.
$15.00
Monkey Shoulder
$14.00
Laphroaig/10yr.
$15.00
Laphroaig/10yr. shot
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00
Dewars
$11.00
Dewars shot
$9.00
Lagavulin
$15.00
Copper Dog
$12.00
1800
$12.00
Casamigos Anejo
$15.00
Casamigos Blanco
$13.00
Casamigos Reprosado
$14.00
Don Julio
$14.00
Espolon
$12.00
House Tequila
$10.00
Herodes Mezcal
$12.00
Vida
$11.00
Mezcal shot
$10.00
House tequila shot
$8.00
Patron Anejo
$13.00
Patron Reprosado
$14.00
Patron silver
$13.00
Patron El Alto
$30.00
Komos Añejo
$25.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Grey Goose Shot
$10.00
House Vodka
$10.00
House Vodka Shot
$8.00
Ketel one
$13.00
Ketel one shot
$10.00
Titos
$12.00
Titos shot
$10.00
Absolute
$12.00
Absolute shot
$9.00
Smirnoff
$11.00
Smirnoff shot
$9.00
Cocktails
Purple Rain
$14.00
Fancy Tank Top
$14.00
The Runway
$14.00
New Moon Rising
$14.00
Lady Whistledown
$15.00
Sitting In Limbo
$14.00
MacReynolds
$14.00
Hot Toddy
$14.00
Irish Coffee
$14.00
Hot Apple Cider
$9.00
Patron Mango Margarita (Draft)
$15.00
Foolsspresso
$15.00
Margarita
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00
Mojito
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
Negroni
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$13.00
Froze
$13.00
Phily Heatwave
$14.00
Cans/Bottles
Cafe Agave(10oz)
$12.00
CAN Narragansett (12oz)
$5.00
CAN Dogfish Head- Seaquench (12oz)
$7.00
CAN Timber Ales- Maris Goes Nuts (16oz)
$13.00
BOTTLE Magners- Pear (12oz)
$8.00
CAN Magners - Original (16oz)
$9.00
CAN Citizen- Dirty Mayor (16oz)
$9.00
CAN Hudson Valley- Confetti (16oz)
$12.00
CAN Equilibrium- MMMMOSA (16oz)
$12.00
CAN Ebb's- Kolsch (12oz)
$7.00
CAN Collective Arts- Mimosa (12oz)
$8.00
CAN Great South Bay- Tipsy Tea(12oz)
$7.00
CAN Industrial Arts- Comet (16oz)
$12.00
CAN Athletic- Run Wild N/A (12oz)
$7.00
CAN Other Half - Green Flowers
$12.00
High Noon
$10.00
CAN Heady Topper
$12.00
Wine
Happy Hour
Soft/Hot Drinks
Specials
IRISH WHISKEY
Green Spot
$16.00
Yellow Spot
$20.00
Red Spot
$30.00
Jameson
$13.00
Knappogue Castle
$17.00
Middleton Very Rare
$40.00
Powers
$12.00
Proclimation
$12.00
Red Breast 12 Year
$16.00
Red Breast 15 Year
$30.00
Slaine
$12.00
Teeling Small
$12.00
Teeling Blackpitts
$16.00
Teeling Single Grain
$13.00
Teeling Single Malt
$14.00
Roe & Co.
$12.00
Glendalough
$12.00
Tullamore Dew
$12.00
Middleton 2022 Vintage Release
$50.00
SCOTCH
Aberfeldy 12 Year
$14.00
Aberlour 12 Year
$12.00
Arran Malt 10 Year
$17.00
Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean Cask
$18.00
Barrel Hound
$12.00
Craigellache 13 Year
$14.00
Dewar's White
$12.00
Dewar's 12 Year
$12.00
Dewar's 15 Year
$15.00
Dalmore 12 Year
$18.00
Glenfiddich 12 Year
$16.00
Glenfiddich Solera Reserve 15 Year
$18.00
Glenfiddich 18 Year
$30.00
Glengarioch 12 Year
$16.00
Glenlivet 12 Year
$14.00
Glenmorangie 10 Year
$18.00
Glenmorangie 18 Year
$30.00
Highland Park Dark Origins
$20.00
Highland Park 15 Year
$26.00
Highland Park 18 Year
$42.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00
Johnnie Walker Gold
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Platinum
$36.00
Laphroaig 10 Year
$16.00
Laphroaig Select
$14.00
Macallan 12 Year
$17.00
Monkey Shoulder
$14.00
Oban Little Bay
$18.00
Oban 18 Year
$28.00
Oban 14 Year
$21.00
Ardbeg 10 Year
$17.00
Auchentoshan 12 Year
$16.00
Macallan 15 Year
$22.00
Macallan 18 Year
$70.00
Lagavullan Offerman
$18.00
Macallan Harmony
$35.00
RYE
Hudson Manhattan Rye
$16.00
Michter's Rye 10 Year
$30.00
Michter's Rye
$15.00
Knob Creek Rye
$15.00
Lock Stock & Barrel Vatted
$18.00
Old Overholt
$12.00
Pikesville Rye
$16.00
Redemption Rye
$12.00
Rittenhouse
$12.00
Russel's Reserve 6 Year
$14.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Templeton
$12.00
Town Branch Rye
$16.00
Whistle Pig Piggyback 6 Year
$16.00
Widow Jane
$14.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$16.00
Wild Turkey Rye
$12.00
Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish
$30.00
AMERICAN MASH
Angel's Envy
$16.00
Angel's Envy Cask
$60.00
Bakers
$16.00
Basil Haydens
$16.00
Bernheim
$14.00
Blade and Bow
$13.00
Blantons
$18.00
Bombergers
$20.00
Bombergers Shenk's
$18.00
Booker's No Strangers
$16.00
Bookers Bardstown
$16.00
Bowmore
$16.00
Buffalo Trace
$14.00
Cardinal
$12.00
Cyrus Noble
$13.00
Doubleday
$12.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$14.00
Flight Old Forester (4- 1oz)
$30.00
Four Roses Single
$16.00
Four Roses Small Barrel Select
$16.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$14.00
Four Roses Yellow
$12.00
Hudson Baby
$16.00
Idle Hands
$30.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jack Daniels Bonded
$14.00
Jack Daniels Triple Mash
$14.00
Jefferson Ocean
$16.00
Jefferson Reserve
$16.00
Jeffersons Very Small Batch
$16.00
Kavalan
$20.00
Knob Creek
$14.00
Knob Creek 12 Year
$18.00
Knob Creek Single
$16.00
Larceny
$12.00
Larceny Barrel Proof
$14.00
Makers 46
$15.00
Makers Cask Strength
$15.00
Makers Mark
$13.00
Mercer + Prince
$12.00
Michters American
$15.00
Michters Kentucky
$15.00
Michters Sour Mash
$15.00
Old Forester
$14.00
Old Forester 1870
$14.00
Old Forester 1897
$14.00
Old Forester 1910
$16.00
Old Forester 1920
$16.00
Pikesville
$16.00
Russel's Reserve 13 year
$38.00
Town Branch Bourbon
$12.00
Weller
$16.00
Weller 12year
$20.00
Weller Antique
$22.00
Widow Jane 10 Year
$15.00
Wild Turkey 101
$13.00
Wild Turkey 81
$12.00
Wild Turkey Long Branch
$14.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$16.00
Willet Pot Still
$15.00
Willet Single Barrel
$16.00
Woodford Double Oak
$16.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$16.00
Woodford Sonoma
$20.00
EH Taylor
$18.00
Hennessy
$15.00
Kavalan Classic
$18.00
Kavalan Select
$14.00
TEQUILA
Casamigos- Blanco
$13.00
Casamigos- Reposado
$14.00
Casamigos- Anejo
$14.00
Clase Azul
$35.00
Don Julio- Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio- Reposado
$15.00
Don Julio- Anejo
$16.00
Espolon
$13.00
Herradura Suprema Regular Special
$50.00
Herradura Suprema
$60.00
Milagro Blanco
$13.00
Patron Silver
$13.00
Patron Anejo
$14.00
818 Blanco
$13.00
818 Reposado
$14.00
818 Anejo
$15.00
MEZCAL
GIN
Open Drink
Blended
LET'S SHARE
BETWEEN THE BUN
FRIES FOR DAYS
Brunch
TACOS
Brunch Sides
Open Food
Tayto
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Beers, Bourbons & Bites!
Location
145 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
