Main picView gallery

Footers Sports Pub 4676 Princess Anne Rd

review star

No reviews yet

4676 Princess Anne Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Extra Innings

Tortilla chips

$4.95

Server Warm with salsa or cheese dip

Fried Cheese Sticks

$8.95

6 Mozzarella sticks with choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

5 Breaded tenders with choice of sauce

Fried Shrimp

$9.95

6 Large shrimp. Served with choice of side and hush puppies or corn fritters

Sample Platter

$12.95

A combination of 2 fried cheese sticks, 2 chicken tenders, fried pickle chips with choice of O'rings or french fries

Cup Hot & Hearty Soup

$5.95

Your choice of minestrone, clam chowder, tomato, chicken noodle or vegetable beef served with crackers

Fresh Tossed Salad

$5.95

Served with choice of dressing and crackers

Blackened Steak Bites

$12.95

Marinated Teriyaki Steak Bites

$12.95

8oz Served with spicy cheddar cheese sauce and tortilla points(approximately 12-14 pieces

Naked Fries

$2.95+

Beer Battered Fries

$2.95+

O'Rings

$3.95+

Fresh Fried Potato Chips

$2.95+

Tater Tots

$2.95+

Bacon Cheese Tots

$5.95+

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.95+

Cheese Fries

$4.95+

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.95+

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95+

Basket Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.95

Basket of Corn Fritters

$5.95

Basket of Hush Puppies

$5.95

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.95

Fried Okra

$3.95+

Pretzel Bites

$5.95

Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.95+

Cooked to order with your choice of sauce

Wings Bone In

$9.95+

Cooked to order with your choice of sauce

Tacos & Nachos

3 Tacos

$10.95

Your choice of hard or soft tacos, chicken or beef with a side of refried beans

3 Fish Tacos

$12.95

Fried Cod with shredded cabbage and your choice of sauce

Supreme Chicken Nachos

$10.95

Refried Beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, salsa, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream

Supreme Beef Nachos

$10.95

Refried Beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, salsa, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream

Supreme Cheese Nachos

$10.95

Refried Beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, salsa, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream

Chicken Macho Nachos for 2

$16.95

Beef Macho Nachos for 2

$16.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

with sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomato and a side of refried beans. Add peppers, onions or mushrooms for $1

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

with sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomato and a side of refried beans. Add peppers, onions or mushrooms for $1

Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

with sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomato and a side of refried beans. Add peppers, onions or mushrooms for $1

Dogs

Joe Maniscalco

$9.95

Mild Italian Sausage with peppers and grilled onions, spicy mustard and french fries

Gastineau

$9.95

New York hot sausage with grilled onions, spicy mustard and french fries

FOOTER

$8.95

Our all day every day special. 1/4lb. all beef hot dog. French fries and fountain drink

Sandwiches

Grand Slam

$9.95+

Tender roast beef, ham, turkey and cheese

Babe Ruth

$9.95+

Tender roast beef and cheese

Champion

$9.95+

Thinly sliced steak and cheese

Foghorn Leghorn

$9.95+

Lightly seasoned chick steak and cheese

Steinbrenner

$9.95+

Smoked turkey and cheese

Ali

$9.95+

Lean ham and cheese

Winner

$9.95+

Hard salami, German bologna and pepperoni

Player

$9.95+

Fresh tuna salad and cheese

Rocky I

$9.95+

Italian meatballs with marinara sauce and cheese

Rocky II

$9.95+

Hard salami and cheese

Club Sandwich

$12.95

BLT on Sourdough

$10.95

Carolina Style BBQ Sandwich

$8.95

Housemade BBQ with slaw

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Entrees

Double 1/4 # Cheeseburger

$12.95

1/2lb Angus Beef Cheesburger

$12.95

Cooked to order. Served with fries. Add blackening or bacon for $1.50

8oz NY Strip

$14.95

Cooked to order. Served with choice of 2 sides and hot roll

BBQ Platter

$12.95

Footers Housemade Carolina style BBQ served with slaw, 2 sides and hot roll

BBQ Special (No Subs)

$8.95

Blackened Chicken Chef

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Chef

$12.95

Deluxe Chef Salad

$12.95

Served with choice of dressing and crackers

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Butter, old bay, and cocktail sauce. Served with coleslaw and hush puppies or corn fritters

Fish N Chips

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Served with choice of dressing and crackers

Hangover 1/2 #

$13.95

Hangover 1/4 #

$9.95

New York Yankee

$12.95

Hot pastrami, Swiss and kraut on rye with potato salad

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.95

Steamed Shrimp

$12.95+

Butter, old bay, and cocktail sauce. Served with coleslaw and hush puppies or corn fritters

Wives # Shrimp

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.95

Served Daily on your choice of sourdough, rye or bagel with tater tots

Ham Egg & Cheese

$8.95

Served Daily on your choice of sourdough, rye or bagel with tater tots

Steak Egg & Cheese

$8.95

Served Daily on your choice of sourdough, rye or bagel with tater tots

Sides

Sides

Dessert

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.95

Daily Specials & Bulk Items

Fried Pickle Burger

$8.95+

French Dip Burger 1/4 #

$9.95

French Dip Burger 1/2 #

$12.95

Outlaw Burger

$12.95

Double 1/4 # Cheeseburger

$12.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Chicken Salad

$9.95

!6 oz Chicken Salad

$9.95

32 oz Chicken Salad

$15.95

16 oz BBQ

$8.95

32 oz BBQ

$15.95

16 oz Potato Salad

$4.95Out of stock

16 oz Cole Slaw

$4.95

Late Night Menu

Wings Bone In

$9.95+

Cooked to order with your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings

$9.95+

Cooked to order with your choice of sauce

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.95

Basket Onion Rings

$6.95

Fried Cheese Sticks

$8.95

6 Mozzarella sticks with choice of sauce

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.95

Tortilla chips

$4.95

Server Warm with salsa or cheese dip

Sample Platter

$12.95

A combination of 2 fried cheese sticks, 2 chicken tenders, fried pickle chips with choice of O'rings or french fries

Corn Dog Basket

$9.95

Fried Shrimp

$9.95

6 Large shrimp. Served with choice of side and hush puppies or corn fritters

Fish N Chips

$12.95

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Butter, old bay, and cocktail sauce. Served with coleslaw and hush puppies or corn fritters

3 Fish Tacos

$12.95

Fried Cod with shredded cabbage and your choice of sauce

Kids Menu

Farm Club Tenders

$8.95

2 chicken tenders with fries

Pop Warner Bites

$8.95

6 corn dog bites with mac & cheese

Rookie Burger

$8.95

1/4lb. cheeseburger with fries

NA Bev

Bottle Water

$1.95

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet 7 UP

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Diet Tonic

Club

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Decaf Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Arnold Palmer-Sweet

$2.95

Arnold Palmer-Unsweet

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Trop Red Bull

$4.50

Coco Red Bull

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Footers Sports Pub was born on April 1, 1987. We were known as the Original Sports Pub in Virginia Beach, while serving only limited beverages and a nice variety of sandwiches for a menu, small but nice! We have since grown into a much larger and more comfortable establishment. While still known as the Original Sports Pub, we now offer a larger Beverage and Food menu with Catering Services to accommodate any occasion. We also have several sports packages and Flat Screen TV’s, as well as a great Billiards, Golden Tee, Pinball, and Darts environment. If you are looking for fun times and friendly competition, Footers Sports Pub is the place to be! Our Staff has grown as well, and they are trained to do it all!

Location

4676 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sweet Spot - Providence Road - 5216 Providence Road
orange starNo Reviews
5216 Providence Road Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View restaurantnext
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • - SOUTH INDEPENDENCE ACROSS FROM GREEN RUN HIGHSCHOOL
orange starNo Reviews
1917 South Independence Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery - Virginia Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4561 Virginia Beach Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Gelati Celesti - Town Center
orange starNo Reviews
4485 Virginia Beach Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Cantina Laredo
orange star4.3 • 1,479
4505 Commerce St Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Towncenter Cold Pressed - VB
orange starNo Reviews
168 Central Park Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston