Footers Sports Pub 4676 Princess Anne Rd

Restaurant info

Footers Sports Pub was born on April 1, 1987. We were known as the Original Sports Pub in Virginia Beach, while serving only limited beverages and a nice variety of sandwiches for a menu, small but nice! We have since grown into a much larger and more comfortable establishment. While still known as the Original Sports Pub, we now offer a larger Beverage and Food menu with Catering Services to accommodate any occasion. We also have several sports packages and Flat Screen TV’s, as well as a great Billiards, Golden Tee, Pinball, and Darts environment. If you are looking for fun times and friendly competition, Footers Sports Pub is the place to be! Our Staff has grown as well, and they are trained to do it all!