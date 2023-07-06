Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foothills Brewing 3800 Kimwell Drive

review star

No reviews yet

3800 Kimwell Drive

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Popular Items

FootMobile Burger

$13.00

(2) 4oz patties with your choice of cheese w/ lettuce & tomato on a Brioche Bun

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Loaded with oven melted cheese, bacon & scallions served with ranch

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fries topped with cheese, bacon, & scallions. Served with ranch.


Starters & Shareables

Smoked Wings

$11.00

5 brown sugar rubbed wings served with celery & ranch OR blue cheese. Extra charges apply for extra sauce or dressing.

Vegetarian Special

$10.00

Chana Masala: Wednesday Only Indian Chickpea Curry over Basmati Rice with Cilantro & a Lime Wedge

App Special

$9.00Out of stock

Roasted Beet Hummus served with vegetable crudite, crackers and flatbread for dipping. **Quantities are limited

Party Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

See chalk boards for specials

Burgers & Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Thigh tossed in Brewhouse Sauce topped with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Pickles

$13.00

(2) 4oz patties with your choice of cheese w/ lettuce & tomato on a Brioche Bun

Reuben

$13.00

House - cooked & sliced corned beef on toasted rye with sauerkraut, Swiss & thousand island

Sandwich Special

$13.00Out of stock

Two All Beef Chili Cheese Dogs served with Potato Salad & Fries No Substitutions for Potato Salad. **Quantities are limited.

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Mixed cheeses, black bean & roasted corn salad, served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole

Vegan Bahn Mi

$12.00

Mushroom Pate, Soy BBQ, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sriracha Mayo, on a Toasted Baguette

Sides

Black Bean & Corn Salsa

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Seasoned

Tots

$5.00

Seasoned

Kids

Chicken Tender w/ Fries

$13.00

4 fried chicken tenders served with honey mustard & fries

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.00

Grilled with American Cheese

KID Burger

$8.00

One 4oz patty with choice of cheese. Charges may apply to added toppings.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Award winning beers and delicious food from our food truck, The Footmobile

Website

Location

3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Directions

