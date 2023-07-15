Drinks Menu

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00

San Pellegrino 1 liter

$7.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Water

Kombucha

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Light

$5.00

Hoppyum IPA 6-PK

$12.00

Hoppyum IPA 12-PK

$20.00

Hoppyum IPA Case

$42.50

Peoples Porter 6-PK

$12.00

Peoples Porter Case

$42.50

Seeing Double IPA 6-PK

$14.00

Seeing Double IPA Case

$50.00

Jade IPA 6-PK

$14.00

Jade IPA Case

$50.00

Olde Rabbit's Foot 22oz

$25.00

Hop Box 12-PK

$23.00

Sexual Chocolate 6-PK

$18.00

Sexual Chocolate Case

$72.00

Seeing Double Special

$25.00

Canned Beer

Press Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Seeing Double 19.2 Solo

$7.00

Seeing Double 19.2 4-PK

$17.00

Seeing Double 19.2 15-PK

$70.00

Torch Pilsner 6-PK

$12.00

Torch Pilsner Case

$42.50

Hoppyum 6-PK

$12.00

Hoppyum 12-PK

$20.00

Hoppyum 15-PK

$22.00

Hoppyum Case

$42.50

Hoppyum 19.2 Solo

$5.00

Hoppyum 19.2 4-PK

$12.00

Hoppyum 19.2 15-PK

$55.00

Festival Express 6-PK

$12.00

Festival Express 15-PK

$22.00

Festival Express Case

$42.50

Festival Express 19.2 Solo

$5.00

Festival Express 19.2 4-PK

$12.00

Festival Express 19.2 15-PK

$55.00

Hazyum IPA 6-PK

$12.00

Hazyum IPA Case

$42.50

Hazyum IPA 19.2 Solo

$5.00

Hazyum IPA 19.2 4-PK

$12.00

Hazyum IPA 19.2 15-PK

$55.00

Jade IPA 12-PK

$23.00

Beer Snacks 12-PK

$23.00

Happyum IPA 6-PK

$14.00

Happyum IPA Case

$50.00

Happyum IPA 19.2 Solo

$7.00

Happyum IPA 19.2 4-PK

$17.00

Happyum IPA 19.2 15-PK

$70.00

Tour Pack 12-PK

$23.00

Food Menu

Appetizers

Salsa & Beer Cheese

$7.00

House made Salsa and Beer Cheese with tortilla chips

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Black bean and corn salad grilled in a flour tortilla with melted cheddar and pepperjack cheese. Served with Sour cream, salsa, and guacamole

Loaded Cheese Tots

$14.00

Tater Tots loaded with oven melted cheese, bacon, and scallions. Served with ranch

Pub Wings

$15.00

Eight Meaty wings served House smoked or classic fried with Bleu Cheese and celery

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Crispy Fried dill pickle chips with ranch

Pub Nachos

$15.00

House fried tortilla chips covered in Beer cheese, Salsa, fresh black bean and corn salad, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and scallions

XL Enorm Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Served with Beer Cheese and Honey cinnamon spread

1\2 Chips

$1.00

Full Chips

$2.00

1\2 Nacho

$7.00

1/2 Loaded Tot

$8.00

Soup and Salad

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Housemade Chili

$5.00+

Served with Cheddar cheese, sour cream, scaallions

Pub Salad

$5.00+

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Carrots with choice of dressing

Pear and Arugula Salad

$13.00

Pears, Organic Aruguka, Candied Pecans, Stout Cranberries, Crumbled Bleu Cheese with Jade Citrus Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$8.50+

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Bacon, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and two fried Chicken tenedrs tossed in Brewhouse Sauce

Southern Caesar

$7.00+

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Ranch Dressing, Shredded Cheddar, Bacon Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Jalapeno Cornbread Croutons

Caesar

$5.00+

Extra Dressing

Signature Entrées

Full Order Ale Battered Fish & Chips

$20.00

Crispy Fried Pollock with Fries and Remoulade

Half Order Ale Battered Fish & Chips

$14.00

Shrimp and Grit Cakes

$24.00

Backed Parmesan Crusted Grit Cakes with Shrimp, Mushrooms, Bacon, and Roasted Red Peppers. Topped with Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

House-Battered and served with Choice of Side and Honey Mustard

Chef's Choice Tacos

$17.00

Three Gourmet Tacos on Flour Tortillas with Choice of side. Ask for todays selection

Elote Pasta

$20.00

Grilled Mexican Street Corn, orcchiette pasta tossed with Chorizo, Parmesan, Chipotle Cream Sauce, and Blackened Chicken and garnished with Diced tomotoes and scallions.

Vegetarian Plate

$15.00

Choice of three sides

Sandwiches and Wraps

Reuben

$14.00

House-cooked and Sliced Corned Beef on Toasted Rya with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing

RanchHouse Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Our specail Ranch House Sauce (blend of ranch dressing and brewhouse sauce) on blackened chicken with crispy bacon, roasted corn, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Pimento Cheese topped with Bacon, sliced tomato, and scallion on grilled sourdough

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Slow Roasted turkey, bacon. Granny smith apples, brie cheese, arugula and roasted garlic aioli on wheat bread

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Tendars tossed in Brewhouse sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, and Ranch dressing served in a flour tortilla

Brewhouse Cuban

$14.00

Beer Braised Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, pickles, and housemade mustard on a hoagie

Winston Hot Chicken

$15.00

Deep Freid Chicken Breast tossed in Winston- Salem Hot Sauce, with dill pickle chips and housemade ranch on a brioche bun.

Burgers

1/2 Lb. Cheeseburger

$15.00

Choice of Cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun

1/2 LB. Pub Melt

$17.00

Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Cheddar, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted Sourdough

Dirty South Burger

$17.00

Housemade Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, and Fried Pickles on Brioche

Kids Meals

Kid Fish & Chips

$7.00

Kid Tender Meal

$9.00

Kid Flatbread

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Mac& Cheese

$6.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Fruit

$5.00

(>^-^)>

Dessert

Root Beer or Coke Float

$5.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

Ask for this weeks special

Seasonal Dessert

$10.00

Ask for this weeks special

Big ol' Cookie

$6.00

Baked in House and served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Misc

Sides

Extra Dressing

Extra Sauce

Extra Pickle Spear

$1.00

(>^-^)>