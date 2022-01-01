For Goodness Cakes 309 5th St Michigan Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
For Goodness Cakes provides custom cake decorating, cupcakes, cookies, and much more in a friendly and professional environment.
Location
309 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, MI 49254
Gallery