For Goodness Cakes 309 5th St Michigan Center

No reviews yet

309 Fifth Street

Michigan Center, MI 49254

Order Again

Gourmet Cupcakes

Cupcake

$3.00

Almond Raspberry Cupcake

$3.00

Berry Vanilla Cupcake

$3.00

Black Forest Cupcake

$3.00

Blackberry Coconut Cupcake

$3.00

Caramel Apple Cupcake

$3.00

Carrot Cupcake

$3.00

Champagne Cupcake

$3.00

Chocolate Covered Cherry Cupcake

$3.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cupcake

$3.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$3.00

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$3.00

Cookies N' Creme Cupcake

$3.00

"The Ryan" Death By Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00

Elvis Cupcake

$3.00

German Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00

Key Lime Cupcake

$3.00

Lavender Honey Cupcake

$3.00

Lemon Blueberry

$3.00

Lemon Lemon Cupcake

$3.00

Lemon Raspberry Cupcake

$3.00

Maple Bacon Cupcake

$3.00

Pineapple Right Side Up Cupcake

$3.00

P-Nutty

$3.00

Praline Pecan Cupcake

$3.00

Pumpkin Cupcake

$3.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.00

S'mores Cupcake

$3.00

Salted Caramel Cupcake

$3.00

Samoa Cupcake

$3.00

Strawberries N' Creme Cupcake

$3.00

Toasted Coconut Cupcake

$3.00

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.00

Vanilla Berry Cupcake

$3.00

Very Cherry

$3.00

Unfilled Cupcakes

Unfilled Cupcake

$2.50

Almond

$2.50

Butter Pecan

$2.50

Caramel

$2.50

Caramel Apple

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$2.50

Cherry

$2.50

Chocolate Fudge

$2.50

Confetti

$2.50

French Vanilla

$2.50

Key Lime

$2.50

Lemon

$2.50

Milk Chocolate

$2.50

Peanut Butter

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Pumpkin

$2.50

Red Velvet

$2.50

Spice

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Holiday Pies

Classic Apple

$20.00

Blueberry

$22.00

Cherry

$22.00

Dutch Apple

$20.00

Pumpkin

$18.00

Cookies

Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate Chip

$1.00

No Bake

$1.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.00

Oatmeal Butterscotch

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Decorated Cookie

$2.50

Double Chocolate Cookie

$1.00

Pretzels

Turtle

$3.00

Heath

$2.50

S'mores

$2.00

Cookies N' Creme

$2.00

Chocolate

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$2.00

Cake Pops

Cake Pop

$2.00

Chocolate Covered Cherry Cake Pop

$2.00

Chocolate PB Cake Pop

$2.00

Confetti Cake Pop

$2.00

Cookies N' Creme Cake Pop

$2.00

Double Chocolate Cake Pop

$2.00

Elvis Cake Pop

$2.00

Lemon Cake Pop

$2.00

Strawberry Cake Pop

$2.00

Vanilla Cake Pop

$2.00

Other Cake Pops

Cakepopcicle

$2.75

Cake Pop Bouquets

7 Cake Pop Bouquet

$20.00

Cheesecakes

9 Inch Cheesecake

$35.00

6 Inch Cheesecake

$18.00

Mini Cheesecake

$3.00

Bagels

Plain

$1.75

Everything

$1.75

Blueberry

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.75

Chocolates

Soap

Soap

Milk Bath

$6.00

Soap Bar

$6.00

Soap Bar 3

$15.00

Lotion

$7.00

Pies

Apple Pie

$20.00+

Blueberry Pie

$20.00+

Cherry Pie

$20.00+

Triple Berry

$20.00+

Pumpkin

$20.00+

Peach

$20.00+

Drinks

Can Pop

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Small Coffee

$1.00

Large Coffee

$1.00

Breads

Turtle Brownie

$2.75

Brownie

$1.50

Small Banana Bread

$4.00

Bread Lg

$6.00

Muffin 4pk

$7.00

Muffin Single

$2.00

Bunt Cake Quarter

$7.00

Bunt Cake Small

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
For Goodness Cakes provides custom cake decorating, cupcakes, cookies, and much more in a friendly and professional environment.

309 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, MI 49254

Directions

