A map showing the location of Forage Kitchen - Champaign 503 e green streetView gallery

Forage Kitchen - Champaign 503 e green street

review star

No reviews yet

503 e green street

champaign, IL 61820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Summer
Club Med Bowl (new dressing)
Fiesta Bowl

Grain Bowls

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$9.75

black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$9.75

black rice, local corn, poblano cabbage slaw, cheddar cheese, black bean spread, house pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips, salsa roja

Thai Bowl

Thai Bowl

$10.00

black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto

Greens & Grains

Club Med Bowl (new dressing)

Club Med Bowl (new dressing)

$9.75

mixed greens, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, creamy tahini

Greens

Batatas Rancheros

Batatas Rancheros

$10.00

romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, local corn, black beans, avocado, cilantro, green onion, salsa roja

Local Roots

Local Roots

$10.50

mixed greens, spinach, roasted beets, candied walnuts, brussels sprouts, citrus roasted fennel, goat cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette

Cultured Cobb

Cultured Cobb

$14.75

romaine, local corn, tomato, avocado, bacon, local egg, blue cheese, roasted chicken, green onion, red wine vinaigrette

Seasonal

Strawberry Summer

Strawberry Summer

$12.00

mixed greens, kale, strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus roasted fennel, strawberry vinaigrette

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

romaine, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, italian basil pesto, sun dried tomato vinaigrette

Beverages / Desserts

Forage Sparkling Watermelon Seltzer

$2.95Out of stock

Forage Kombucha - Blackberry Grape

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Lemon Ginger

$2.95Out of stock

Forage Kombucha - Peach

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Tropical

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Jasmine Rose

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Grapefruit

$2.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

503 e green street, champaign, IL 61820

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Burrito King Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
408 E Green St Champaign, IL 61821
View restaurantnext
Mia Za's - UIUC Campus
orange star4.3 • 699
629 E Green St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Sakanaya
orange starNo Reviews
403 East Green St. Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
PokeLab - Champaign
orange star4.5 • 528
605 S 6th St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Four Breakfast & More
orange starNo Reviews
401 E Green St. unit 1 Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Cracked on Green
orange star4.4 • 294
619 E Green st Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in champaign

Billy Barooz
orange star4.5 • 1,288
2521 Village Green Pl Champaign, IL 61822
View restaurantnext
Hamilton Walker's
orange star4.8 • 1,224
201 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Seven Saints
orange star4.5 • 1,209
32 E Chester St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Guido's Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,139
2 E Main St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Esquire Lounge
orange star4.4 • 1,125
106 N Walnut St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Baxters American Grille - Champaign
orange star4.4 • 1,036
100 Trade Center Dr Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near champaign
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston