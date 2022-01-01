Forage Kitchen Madison 715 hilldale way

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Forage Kitchen Madison

433 Reviews

$

715 hilldale way

Madison, WI 53705

Grain Bowls

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$9.75

black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$9.75

black rice, local corn, poblano cabbage slaw, cheddar cheese, black bean spread, house pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips, salsa roja

Thai Bowl

Thai Bowl

$10.00

black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto

Greens & Grains

Club Med Bowl

Club Med Bowl

$9.75

arugula, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, creamy tahini

Greens

Batatas Rancheros

Batatas Rancheros

$10.00

romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, local corn, black beans, avocado, cilantro, green onion, salsa roja

Local Roots

Local Roots

$10.50

arugula, spinach, roasted beets, candied walnuts, brussels sprouts, citrus roasted fennel, goat cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette

Cultured Cobb

Cultured Cobb

$14.75

romaine, local corn, tomato, avocado, bacon, local egg, blue cheese, roasted chicken, green onion, red wine vinaigrette

Beverages / Desserts

Forage Kombucha - Blackberry Grape

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Lemon Ginger

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Peach

$2.95Out of stock

Forage Kombucha - Raspberry

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Tropical

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Grapefruit

$2.95Out of stock
Madison Sourdough Oatmeal Cookie

Madison Sourdough Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Forage Sparkling Blueberry Water Kefir

$2.95Out of stock

fermented, non-dairy, caffeine free, made with organic blueberry juice, organic lemon juice, & water kefir cultures (includes organic sugar)

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Healthy, fast casual restaurant that started in 2015 on State Street.

Location

715 hilldale way, Madison, WI 53705

Directions

Forage Kitchen Madison image
Forage Kitchen Madison image

