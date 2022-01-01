Restaurant header imageView gallery
Forage Kitchen West Madison 8430 old sauk road

No reviews yet

8430 old sauk road

middleton, WI 53562

Grain Bowls

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$9.75

black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$9.75

black rice, local corn, poblano cabbage slaw, cheddar cheese, black bean spread, house pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips, salsa roja

Thai Bowl

Thai Bowl

$10.00

black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto

Greens & Grains

Cashew Bowl

Cashew Bowl

$10.50

black/red rice, mixed greens, roasted broccoli, five spice roasted cauliflower, pickled radish and carrot, sprouts, toasted cashews, cilantro, green onion, sesame seeds, thai cashew vinaigrette

Club Med Bowl

Club Med Bowl

$9.75

mixed greens, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, creamy tahini

Greens

Batatas Rancheros

$10.00

romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, local corn, black beans, avocado, cilantro, green onion, salsa roja

Local Roots

Local Roots

$10.50

mixed greens, spinach, roasted beets, candied walnuts, citrus roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, goat cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette

Cultured Cobb

Cultured Cobb

$14.75

romaine, local corn, tomato, avocado, bacon, local egg, blue cheese, roasted chicken, green onion, red wine vinaigrette

Seasonal

Forage Poke

Forage Poke

$15.00

black/red rice, cauliflower rice, marinated mushrooms, five spice roasted cauliflower, cucumbers, pickled banana peppers, ahi tuna poke, chinese mustard aioli

Strawberry Summer

Strawberry Summer

$12.00

mixed greens, kale, strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus roasted fennel, strawberry vinaigrette

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

romaine, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, italian basil pesto, sun dried tomato vinaigrette

Beverages / Desserts

Forage Sparkling Watermelon Seltzer

$2.95Out of stock

Forage Kombucha - Blackberry Grape

$2.95Out of stock

Forage Kombucha - Lemon Ginger

$2.95Out of stock

Forage Kombucha - Peach

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Raspberry

$2.95Out of stock

Forage Kombucha - Tropical

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Grapefruit

$2.95

Forage Kombucha - Jasmine Rose

$2.95

San Pellegrino - Sparkling Water

$3.50

Forage Sparkling Blueberry Water Kefir

$2.95Out of stock

fermented, non-dairy, caffeine free, made with organic blueberry juice, organic lemon juice, & water kefir cultures (includes organic sugar)

LTO

Forage Frito Pie

$9.00

black/red rice, vegan chili, corn, fresh jalapeno, raw onion, cilantro, & tortilla strips

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Healthy fast casual restaurant, specializing in salads and grain bowls.

8430 old sauk road, middleton, WI 53562

