Forage Kitchen - Whitefish Bay 103 E. Silver Spring Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
103 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen - Bayshore
No Reviews
5750 North Bayshore Drive Glendale, WI 53217
View restaurant
FreshFin - Bayshore - 5734 N. Bayshore Dr.
No Reviews
5734 N. Bayshore Dr. Glendale, WI 53217
View restaurant
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee - 700 W Lexington Blvd
No Reviews
700 W Lexington Blvd Glendale, WI 53217
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Whitefish Bay
More near Whitefish Bay