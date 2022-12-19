Main picView gallery

Forage Public House

14600 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, OH 44107

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Vegan Cauliflower
Side of Forage Potato Frites
Bavarian Pretzel

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Cleveland Nachos

$16.00

Crispy Vegan Cauliflower

$13.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Duck Fat Chicken Wings

$15.00

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Greens

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Pear + Quinoa

$14.00

Forage Caesar

$15.00

Sandwiches

Hot in CLE Chicken Sand

$16.00

Crispy Amish Chicken Sand

$16.00

Best BLT Ever

$16.00

Tacos

3 Tacos

$16.00

Burger

Ohio Beef Burger

$13.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Side of Forage Potato Frites

$5.00

All Day Plates

FPH Triple Mac

$22.00

'Chicken’ N Waffles

$20.00

Roasted Black Pearl Salmon

$26.00

Beef Wellington Pierogies

$26.00

Braised Short Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Hash N Cure

$20.00Out of stock

Vegan Curry Linguini

$20.00

Tahitian Vanilla Crème Brûlée

$11.00

Cheesecake Mascarpone Bar

$11.00

Sides

Side of Aioli

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Barbecue Sauce

$1.00

Side of Cauliflower Sauce

$1.00

Side of Cheese Fondue

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$8.00

Side of Chili Crema

$1.00

Side of Chèvre

$3.00

Side of Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Feta

$3.00

Side of Forage Potato Frites

$5.00

Side of FPH Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Gorgonzola

$3.00

Side of Green Shallot

$1.00

Side of Honey

$1.00

Side of Honey Balsamic

$1.00

Side of Impossible

$9.00

Side of Ketchup

$1.00

Side of Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side of Lime Crema

$1.00

Side of Maple Bourbon Syrup

$1.00

Side of Maple Cured Pork Belly

$5.00

Side of Mayo

$1.00

Side of Mustard

$1.00

Side of Mustard Aioli

$1.00

Side of Pasture Farm Eggs

$2.00

Side of Pickled Onions

$1.00

Side of Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side of Potato Hash

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Red Onion

$1.00

Side of Remoulade

$1.00

Side of Salmon

$10.00

Side of Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side of Sautéed Veggies

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Soy Chili Jam

$1.00

Side of Swiss

$1.00

Side of Toulouse Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side of Truffle Oil

$2.00

Side of White Cheddar

$1.00

Side of White Onion

$1.00

Side of Yellow Cheddar

$1.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

$4.00

Young Adult

French Toast with Ohio Maple Syrup

$6.00

Junior Macaroni & Cheddar Cheese

$6.00

Junior Crisp Amish Chicken Wings

$7.00

Junior Ohio Beef Burger

$8.00

Junior Black Pearl Salmon

$10.00

Junior Great Lakes Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Junior Roasted Amish Chicken Breast

$8.00

Junior Soft Drink

$2.00
