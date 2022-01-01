Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Foraged

review star

No reviews yet

1825 Blake Street

Suite #100

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

*Spider Roll
*Yellowtail
*Surf'n'Turf Roll

Raw Bar Apps

Grilled mushrooms, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, micro greens, radish, hibachi sauce

Sashimi Salmon App

$15.00

Preserved lemon, thai chili ginger sauce, heirloom tomato, sesame seeds, micro greens

Sashimi Scallop App

$20.00

Hokkaido scallops, pineapple salsa, ponzu, umami powder, fried shallots, micro greens, olive oil

Sashimi Tuna App

$20.00

Ponzu, fresh wasabi, sesame puree, garlic chips, chives, micro greens

Sashimi Yellowtail App

$17.00

Jalapeño, micro cilantro, mushroom ponzu.

Crispy Rice

$10.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeno, yuzu kosho aioli, sweet soy, micro greens

Fatty and Sea Urchin Bowl

$65.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00+

Marinated assorted seaweed salad, cucumber

Tuna Poke Bowl

$21.00

Avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, fresh wasabi, chives, toasted garlic, roasted tomato

Nigiri/Sashimi/Handrolls

*Bluefin Tuna

$7.00

St. Agur blue cheese, scallions. GF

Broccolini

$2.50

*Brown Shrimp

$3.00

XO aioli, caviar. GF

*Cured Smoked Salmon

$4.50

Avocado, sesame seeds. GF

*Fatty Tuna

$9.00

Scallions. GF

*Fatty Tuna w/Sea Urchin

$18.00

*Fresh Water Eel

$5.00

Sesame seeds, squash puree, eel sauce

*Hawaiian Escolar

$4.00

Sake-soy butter, garlic chips

*Kanpachi

$4.00

*Mackerel

$3.00

Monkfish Liver

$5.00

*NY Strip

$8.00

Marinated mushrooms, sake-soy butter, micro greens

Mushrooms

$3.00

Mushrooms, asparagus, eggplants, sake-soy butter. Veg

*Octopus

$4.00

Miso garlic butter, scallions

*Oysters

$3.50

Ponzu, scallions. GF

Roasted Tomatoes

$3.00Out of stock

*Salmon

$3.50

Preserved Meyer lemon, smoked salmon roe, sesame seeds. GF

*Seared Scallop

$6.00

Truffle pea puree, yuzu pearls. GF

*Snapper

$4.00

Yuzu pearls, shiso. GF

Surf Clam

$3.50

*Tobiko Caviar

$3.00

Eel sauce, bonito flakes

*Tuna

$5.50

Grilled marinated mushrooms, scallions. GF

*Tuna Tataki

$6.00

Sake-soy butter, crispy garlic

*Uni

$10.00

*Yellowtail

$4.50

Micro cilantro, jalapeño. GF

Omakase $150

$150.00

Omakase Dessert

Out of stock

Anago

$4.00

Halibut

$4.00Out of stock

Sea Robin

$5.00Out of stock

King Salmon

$5.00

Shima Aji

$6.00Out of stock

Golden Eye Snapper

$4.00Out of stock

Fluke

$4.00Out of stock

Snowtrout

$3.00Out of stock

Striped Bonito

$6.00

Rolls

*California Roll

$4.00

Cucumber, avocado, crab mix, masago

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp-crab mix, Thai chili ginger sauce, cucumber, freshwater eel, avocado, sesame seeds, eel sauce

*FOR[A]GED Roll

$20.00

Spicy crab mix, escolar, blue fin tuna, avocado, cucumber, sake soy butter, thai chili ginger, crispy garlic

*Rainbow Roll

$9.00

Assorted fish, crab mix, cucumbers, avocado.

*Salmon Tartare Roll

$5.00

Thai chili ginger sauce, cucumbers, avocado, sesame seeds, tempura flakes

*Smoked Salmon Roll

$6.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumbers, avocado

*Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tuna, sesame seeds.

Spicy Mackerel

$4.50

*Spider Roll

$8.50

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumbers, mixed greens, eel sauce, spicy mayo

*Surf'n'Turf Roll

$7.50

Crab mix, cucumbers, NY strip, avocado, sake soy butter, crispy garlic

*Tuna Tataki Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna mix, cucumbers, avocado, tuna tataki, eel sauce, scallions

*Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado, mushroom ponzu, cilantro

Veggie Roll

$3.50

Assorted grilled vegetables

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Smoked Fatty Tuna Roll

$22.00Out of stock

Spicy Toro Toro Roll

$22.00Out of stock

Cold Plates

Beef Tartare

$15.00Out of stock

Shiso, yuzu kosho, pickled mustard seeds, shallots, chives, umami powder, cured egg, cracker

HH Oysters

$2.00

House Salad (Full)

$11.00

Stir-fry vegetables, steamed rice. GF

House Salad (Half)

$6.00

House-made kimchi

$5.00

Miso Caesar (Full)

$12.00

Miso Caesar (Half)

$7.00

Oyster on the Half Shell (6)

$21.00

Seasonal mignonette, house hot sauce, lemon

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Hot Plates

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

Pork belly, lemon, chili mix, peanuts

Edamame

$4.00

Spicy garlic-tamari sauce, crispy garlic

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Bonito flakes, ponzu, togarashi, spicy mayo

Miso Soup

$6.00

Pork Belly Steam Buns

$13.00

Pineapple hoisin glaze, pineapple salsa, cilantro

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

Spicy balsamic-tamari sauce

Vegan Gyoza

$6.00

Spicy balsamic-tamari sauce.

Shumai

$13.00

Shrimp & pork dumpling, garlic tamari sauce, masago, green onions

Crab Steam Buns

$15.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.00

Pork belly, chili mix, green onions, egg

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

Yuzu kosho aioli

Pork Riblets

$12.00

Charred Bok Choy

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Confit potatoes, green kosho, fine herbs, bonito flakes

Skuna Bay Salmon

$30.00

Yaki Udon

$21.00

N.Y. Strip

$36.00

Tomahawk Steak

$140.00

Ramen Special

$20.00

Banquet Food

$68.90

Yakitori

Grilled over Japanese charcoal. Housemade Yakitori sauce, toasted sesame seeds.

NY Strip Yakitori

$9.00

GF

Assorted Vegetables Yakitori

$5.00

Yuzu kosho, furikake

Chicken Thighs Yakitori

$6.00

Sake soy butter, chives

Salmon Belly Yakitori

$7.00

Teriyaki, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Shrimp Yakitori

$9.00

GF

Yakitori Platter

$35.00

Pork Belly Yakitori

$6.00

GF

Dessert

Yuzu Panna Cotta

$10.00

Oma Dessert

Sakura Trifle

$14.00Out of stock

Brown Butter Purin

$12.00Out of stock

Matcha Marquise

$14.00

Yuzu Cheesecake

$14.00

Sides

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side of Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Side of Ponzu

$1.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side of Habenero Hotsauce

$1.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Extra Pork Belly Bun

$5.50

Specials

Select 2 Buffet

$1,265.00

Delivery Fee

$100.00

Giants Catering

$3,411.00

Pork Chop Special

$30.00

Cordis Dinner

$6,300.00

Ribeye Special

$36.00

Kyuri Mule

$10.00

Ichigo Lycheetini

$10.00

White Wine

$8.00

Decero Malbec

$8.00

Vegan Gyoza

$6.00

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Rainbow Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$8.50

Veggie Roll

$6.50

Surf N' Turf Roll

$7.50

Salmon Tartare Roll

$5.00

Tuna Tataki Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$4.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

Spicy Mackerel Roll

$4.50

Local Tour Food

$15.00

Ribeye DB

$0.36Out of stock

Miso Cod

$32.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$36.00

Wine Dinner Food

$37.50

Blanchard Family Wines

Side Miso Caesar

$7.00

Napa cabbage, seaweed, umami powder, wonton croutons, cured egg

Full Miso Caesar

$12.00

Napa cabbage, seaweed, umami powder, wonton croutons, cured egg

House-made kimchi

$5.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, shaved veggies, spicy lemon vin.

Full House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, shaved veggies, spicy lemon vin.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00+

Marinated assorted seaweed salad, cucumber

Tuna Poke Bowl

$21.00

Avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, fresh wasabi, chives, toasted garlic, roasted tomato

Sashimi Yellowtail App

$17.00

Jalapeño, micro cilantro, mushroom ponzu.

Sashimi Tuna App

$20.00

Ponzu, fresh wasabi, sesame puree, garlic chips, chives, micro greens

Sashimi Salmon App

$15.00

Preserved lemon, thai chili ginger sauce, heirloom tomato, sesame seeds, micro greens

Beef Tartare

$15.00Out of stock

Shiso, yuzu kosho, pickled mustard seeds, shallots, chives, umami powder, cured egg, cracker

Crispy Rice

$10.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeno, yuzu kosho aioli, sweet soy, micro greens

Oyster on the Half Shell (6)

$21.00

Seasonal mignonette, house hot sauce, lemon

Sashimi Scallop App

$20.00

Hokkaido scallops, pineapple salsa, ponzu, umami powder, fried shallots, micro greens, olive oil

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

Pork belly, lemon, chili mix, peanuts

Pork Riblets

$9.00Out of stock

Sesame seeds, chives Choice of togarashi dry rub, sweet chili, pineapple hoisin, teriyaki

Vegan Gyoza

$6.00

Spicy balsamic-tamari sauce.

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

Spicy balsamic-tamari sauce

Shumai

$13.00

Shrimp & pork dumpling, garlic tamari sauce, masago, green onions

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Bonito flakes, ponzu, togarashi, spicy mayo

Edamame

$4.00

Spicy garlic-tamari sauce, crispy garlic

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.00

Pork belly, chili mix, green onions, egg

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

Yuzu kosho aioli

Pork Belly Steam Buns

$13.00

Pineapple hoisin glaze, pineapple salsa, cilantro

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Confit potatoes, green kosho, fine herbs, bonito flakes

Yaki Udon

$21.00

Udon noodles, vegetable medley, pork belly, green onions, bonito flakes, tsuyu

Salmon Belly Yakitori

$7.00

Teriyaki, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Chicken Thighs Yakitori

$6.00

Sake soy butter, chives

Yakitori Shrimp

$9.00

Sweet chili glaze, green onion

Yakitori Pork Belly

$6.00

Pineapple hoisin, pineapple salsa

Assorted Vegetables Yakitori

$5.00

Yuzu kosho, furikake

Yakitori NY Strip

$9.00

Sake soy butter, shiso chimi, crispy garlic

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp-crab mix, Thai chili ginger sauce, cucumber, freshwater eel, avocado, sesame seeds, eel sauce

*Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado, mushroom ponzu, cilantro

*Rainbow Roll

$9.00

Assorted fish, crab mix, cucumbers, avocado.

Veggie Roll

$3.50

Assorted grilled vegetables

*Surf'n'Turf Roll

$7.50

Crab mix, cucumbers, NY strip, avocado, sake soy butter, crispy garlic

*Salmon Tartare Roll

$5.00

Thai chili ginger sauce, cucumbers, avocado, sesame seeds, tempura flakes

*Tuna Tataki Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna mix, cucumbers, avocado, tuna tataki, eel sauce, scallions

*FOR[A]GED Roll

$20.00

Spicy crab mix, escolar, blue fin tuna, avocado, cucumber, sake soy butter, thai chili ginger, crispy garlic

*California Roll

$4.00

Cucumber, avocado, crab mix, masago

*Smoked Salmon Roll

$6.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumbers, avocado

*Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tuna, sesame seeds.

Beer

Asahi 12oz

$7.00

Asahi 21.4oz

$13.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Erdinger N/A Beer

$6.00

Paulaner

$8.00

Titan IPA

$8.00

Topo Hard Seltzer

$8.00

HH Topo Seltzer

$6.00

Maisel Dunkel

$8.00Out of stock

Maisel Hefe

$8.00Out of stock

Sake

1.8L Bottle Demon Slayer

$90.00

1.8L Bottle Ban Ryu

$90.00

1.8 L Bottle Joto Nigori

$110.00

1.8 L Yuri Masamune Beautiful Lily

$120.00

10,000 WAYS 6oz

$11.00

DEMON SLAYER 6oz

$11.00

JOTO JUNMAI NIGORI 6oz

$11.00

BEAUTIFUL LILY 6oz

$13.00

BTL Akashi Tai

$60.00

BTL Kizakura Nigori

$15.00

BTL Hou Hou "Rose Clouds"

$32.00

Btl 375 Ml Ozeki Sake Dry

$15.00

BTL Seikyo Mirror Of Truth 300ml

$32.00

BTL Sho Chiku Bai

$25.00

BTL Yuki No Bosua Junmai Gingo

$45.00

BTL Yuri Masamune Honjozo "Beautiful Lily"

$48.00

BTL Watari Bune "Ferry Boat"

$60.00

BTL Joto Daiginjo

$84.00

BTL Joto Yuzu "The Citrus One"

$65.00

BTL Seikyo Takehara "The Mirror Of Truth" 720

$58.00

Wine - Bottle

BTL 19420 Mainstreet, Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Acumen Mountainside, Red Blend

$52.00

BTL Bodega Colome, Malbec

$56.00

BTL Copain, Syrah

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Decero, Malbec

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Duckhorn, Merlot

$80.00

BTL Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert

$80.00

Copper Cane Wine

$3,600.00

BTL Arte Latino ‘Brut’ Cava

$40.00

BTL Lamarca Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Moet & Chandon ‘Imperial’ 187ml Champagne

$19.00

BTL Roederer Brut Estate Magnum

$110.00Out of stock

BTL Roederer Brut Premier Magnum

$250.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$120.00

BTL Maschio Rose

$11.00

BTL St. Urbans-Hof Wiltinger Riesling

$48.00

BTL Fabre Rose

$40.00

BTL Miraval Rose

$60.00

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$44.00

BTL Giocato, Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir Rose

$52.00

BTL Laurenz V ‘Friendly’ Gruner Veltliner

$35.00

BTL 19420 Chenin Blanc

$52.00

BTL 19420 Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL 19420 Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Aperture Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BTL Aperture Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Devil Proof Malbec

$220.00

BTL 19420 Chenin Blanc

$52.00

BTL Aperture Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BTL Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$78.00

BTL Chateau de Sancerre, Sancerre

$75.00

BTL Fillaboa Albarino

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Pepper Tree Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Stags Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Aperture Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Beringer Knights Valley

$48.00

BTL Cakebread, Cabernet

$160.00

BTL Chateau Montelena St Helena, Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Kith and Kin

$80.00

BTL Inglenook Cabernet

$90.00

BTL Jayson Cabernet

$150.00

BTL St. Supery Estate

$80.00

BTL Argiano Brunello di Montalcino, Italy

$95.00

BTL Chateau Lassegue, St. Emillion

$45.00

BTL Chateau Marsac Seguinot Margaux

$65.00

BTL Chiarlo Cipressis Nizza, Barbera, Italy

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Marques de Caceres, Rioja, Spain

$52.00

BTL Quercibella, Chianti Classico, Italy

$65.00

BTL Renato Ratti ‘Ochetti’ Nebbiolo, Italy

$56.00

BTL 19420 Mainstreet, Russian River Pinot

$60.00

BTL Domaine Serene ‘Yamhill Cuvee’, Dundee, Oregon

$95.00

BTL Hartford Court, Russian River Valley

$75.00

Avs Players Wine

$35.00

BTL True Story, Willamette, Oregon

$80.00

BTL Pali Huntington Santa Barbara County

$52.00

BTL Chateau de Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$165.00

BTL Devil Proof, Alexander Valley, Malbec

$300.00

BTL Don Melchor, Cabernet, Chile

$200.00

BTL Drago Brunello di Montalcino

$180.00

BTL Gaja Ca’ Marcanda ‘Promis

$90.00

BTL Hickinbotham Shiraz

$130.00

BTL Orin Swift, Papillion

$130.00

BTL Angeline Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Chateau Montelena Chardonnay

$100.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Dela Belouse Bourgogne

$56.00

BTL Jadot Chablis

$64.00

BTL Jordan Chardonnay

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Merryvale Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$80.00

BTL William Fevre, Chablis

$64.00

BTL ZD Chardonnay

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Zind Humbrecht ‘Zind’

$75.00

Cold Plates

L House Salad Large

$11.00

L House Salad Small

$6.00

L Kimchi

$3.00

L Miso Caesar Large

$12.00

L Miso Caesar Small

$7.00

L Seaweed Salad

$6.00

LU California Roll

$8.00

LU Salmon Tartare

$10.00

LU Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

LU Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

Yakitori

L Yak Chicken

$6.00

L Yak NY Strip

$9.00

L Yak Pork Belly

$6.00

L Yak Salmon Belly

$7.00

L Yak Shrimp

$9.00

L Yak Veg

$5.00

L Yakitori Platter

$35.00

Hot Plates

L Bento Box

L Edamame

$8.00

L Gyoza Pork

$10.00

L Gyoza Veg

$9.00

L Karaage

$13.00

L Kimchi Rice

$12.00

L Miso

$6.00

L Pork Steam Buns

$13.00

L Salmon Poke

$19.00

L Shishito

$11.00

L Shumai

$13.00

L Udon

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

KITCHEN | RAW BAR

Location

1825 Blake Street, Suite #100, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

Map
