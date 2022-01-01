- Home
Foraged
1825 Blake Street
Suite #100
Denver, CO 80202
Popular Items
Raw Bar Apps
Sashimi Salmon App
Preserved lemon, thai chili ginger sauce, heirloom tomato, sesame seeds, micro greens
Sashimi Scallop App
Hokkaido scallops, pineapple salsa, ponzu, umami powder, fried shallots, micro greens, olive oil
Sashimi Tuna App
Ponzu, fresh wasabi, sesame puree, garlic chips, chives, micro greens
Sashimi Yellowtail App
Jalapeño, micro cilantro, mushroom ponzu.
Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna, jalapeno, yuzu kosho aioli, sweet soy, micro greens
Fatty and Sea Urchin Bowl
Seaweed Salad
Marinated assorted seaweed salad, cucumber
Tuna Poke Bowl
Avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, fresh wasabi, chives, toasted garlic, roasted tomato
Nigiri/Sashimi/Handrolls
*Bluefin Tuna
St. Agur blue cheese, scallions. GF
Broccolini
*Brown Shrimp
XO aioli, caviar. GF
*Cured Smoked Salmon
Avocado, sesame seeds. GF
*Fatty Tuna
Scallions. GF
*Fatty Tuna w/Sea Urchin
*Fresh Water Eel
Sesame seeds, squash puree, eel sauce
*Hawaiian Escolar
Sake-soy butter, garlic chips
*Kanpachi
*Mackerel
Monkfish Liver
*NY Strip
Marinated mushrooms, sake-soy butter, micro greens
Mushrooms
Mushrooms, asparagus, eggplants, sake-soy butter. Veg
*Octopus
Miso garlic butter, scallions
*Oysters
Ponzu, scallions. GF
Roasted Tomatoes
*Salmon
Preserved Meyer lemon, smoked salmon roe, sesame seeds. GF
*Seared Scallop
Truffle pea puree, yuzu pearls. GF
*Snapper
Yuzu pearls, shiso. GF
Surf Clam
*Tobiko Caviar
Eel sauce, bonito flakes
*Tuna
Grilled marinated mushrooms, scallions. GF
*Tuna Tataki
Sake-soy butter, crispy garlic
*Uni
*Yellowtail
Micro cilantro, jalapeño. GF
Omakase $150
Omakase Dessert
Anago
Halibut
Sea Robin
King Salmon
Shima Aji
Golden Eye Snapper
Fluke
Snowtrout
Striped Bonito
Rolls
*California Roll
Cucumber, avocado, crab mix, masago
Dragon Roll
Shrimp-crab mix, Thai chili ginger sauce, cucumber, freshwater eel, avocado, sesame seeds, eel sauce
*FOR[A]GED Roll
Spicy crab mix, escolar, blue fin tuna, avocado, cucumber, sake soy butter, thai chili ginger, crispy garlic
*Rainbow Roll
Assorted fish, crab mix, cucumbers, avocado.
*Salmon Tartare Roll
Thai chili ginger sauce, cucumbers, avocado, sesame seeds, tempura flakes
*Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumbers, avocado
*Spicy Tuna Roll
Cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tuna, sesame seeds.
Spicy Mackerel
*Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumbers, mixed greens, eel sauce, spicy mayo
*Surf'n'Turf Roll
Crab mix, cucumbers, NY strip, avocado, sake soy butter, crispy garlic
*Tuna Tataki Roll
Spicy tuna mix, cucumbers, avocado, tuna tataki, eel sauce, scallions
*Yellowtail Roll
Cucumber, avocado, mushroom ponzu, cilantro
Veggie Roll
Assorted grilled vegetables
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Smoked Fatty Tuna Roll
Spicy Toro Toro Roll
Cold Plates
Beef Tartare
Shiso, yuzu kosho, pickled mustard seeds, shallots, chives, umami powder, cured egg, cracker
HH Oysters
House Salad (Full)
Stir-fry vegetables, steamed rice. GF
House Salad (Half)
House-made kimchi
Miso Caesar (Full)
Miso Caesar (Half)
Oyster on the Half Shell (6)
Seasonal mignonette, house hot sauce, lemon
Roasted Beet Salad
Hot Plates
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Pork belly, lemon, chili mix, peanuts
Edamame
Spicy garlic-tamari sauce, crispy garlic
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Bonito flakes, ponzu, togarashi, spicy mayo
Miso Soup
Pork Belly Steam Buns
Pineapple hoisin glaze, pineapple salsa, cilantro
Pork Gyoza
Spicy balsamic-tamari sauce
Vegan Gyoza
Spicy balsamic-tamari sauce.
Shumai
Shrimp & pork dumpling, garlic tamari sauce, masago, green onions
Crab Steam Buns
Kimchi Fried Rice
Pork belly, chili mix, green onions, egg
Chicken Karaage
Yuzu kosho aioli
Pork Riblets
Charred Bok Choy
Fingerling Potatoes
Confit potatoes, green kosho, fine herbs, bonito flakes
Skuna Bay Salmon
Yaki Udon
N.Y. Strip
Tomahawk Steak
Ramen Special
Banquet Food
Yakitori
Dessert
Sides
Specials
Select 2 Buffet
Delivery Fee
Giants Catering
Pork Chop Special
Cordis Dinner
Ribeye Special
Kyuri Mule
Ichigo Lycheetini
White Wine
Decero Malbec
Local Tour Food
Ribeye DB
Miso Cod
Ribeye
Wine Dinner Food
Blanchard Family Wines
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Pork belly, lemon, chili mix, peanuts
Pork Riblets
Sesame seeds, chives Choice of togarashi dry rub, sweet chili, pineapple hoisin, teriyaki
Beer
Sake
1.8L Bottle Demon Slayer
1.8L Bottle Ban Ryu
1.8 L Bottle Joto Nigori
1.8 L Yuri Masamune Beautiful Lily
10,000 WAYS 6oz
DEMON SLAYER 6oz
JOTO JUNMAI NIGORI 6oz
BEAUTIFUL LILY 6oz
BTL Akashi Tai
BTL Kizakura Nigori
BTL Hou Hou "Rose Clouds"
Btl 375 Ml Ozeki Sake Dry
BTL Seikyo Mirror Of Truth 300ml
BTL Sho Chiku Bai
BTL Yuki No Bosua Junmai Gingo
BTL Yuri Masamune Honjozo "Beautiful Lily"
BTL Watari Bune "Ferry Boat"
BTL Joto Daiginjo
BTL Joto Yuzu "The Citrus One"
BTL Seikyo Takehara "The Mirror Of Truth" 720
Wine - Bottle
BTL 19420 Mainstreet, Red Blend
BTL Acumen Mountainside, Red Blend
BTL Bodega Colome, Malbec
BTL Copain, Syrah
BTL Decero, Malbec
BTL Duckhorn, Merlot
BTL Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert
Copper Cane Wine
BTL Arte Latino ‘Brut’ Cava
BTL Lamarca Prosecco
BTL Moet & Chandon ‘Imperial’ 187ml Champagne
BTL Roederer Brut Estate Magnum
BTL Roederer Brut Premier Magnum
BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
BTL Maschio Rose
BTL St. Urbans-Hof Wiltinger Riesling
BTL Fabre Rose
BTL Miraval Rose
BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio
BTL Giocato, Pinot Grigio
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir Rose
BTL Laurenz V ‘Friendly’ Gruner Veltliner
BTL 19420 Chenin Blanc
BTL 19420 Pinot Noir
BTL 19420 Red Blend
BTL Aperture Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Aperture Cabernet
BTL Devil Proof Malbec
BTL 19420 Chenin Blanc
BTL Aperture Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Chateau de Sancerre, Sancerre
BTL Fillaboa Albarino
BTL Pepper Tree Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Stags Leap Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Aperture Cabernet
BTL Beringer Knights Valley
BTL Cakebread, Cabernet
BTL Chateau Montelena St Helena, Cabernet
BTL Kith and Kin
BTL Inglenook Cabernet
BTL Jayson Cabernet
BTL St. Supery Estate
BTL Argiano Brunello di Montalcino, Italy
BTL Chateau Lassegue, St. Emillion
BTL Chateau Marsac Seguinot Margaux
BTL Chiarlo Cipressis Nizza, Barbera, Italy
BTL Marques de Caceres, Rioja, Spain
BTL Quercibella, Chianti Classico, Italy
BTL Renato Ratti ‘Ochetti’ Nebbiolo, Italy
BTL 19420 Mainstreet, Russian River Pinot
BTL Domaine Serene ‘Yamhill Cuvee’, Dundee, Oregon
BTL Hartford Court, Russian River Valley
Avs Players Wine
BTL True Story, Willamette, Oregon
BTL Pali Huntington Santa Barbara County
BTL Chateau de Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape
BTL Devil Proof, Alexander Valley, Malbec
BTL Don Melchor, Cabernet, Chile
BTL Drago Brunello di Montalcino
BTL Gaja Ca’ Marcanda ‘Promis
BTL Hickinbotham Shiraz
BTL Orin Swift, Papillion
BTL Angeline Chardonnay
BTL Chateau Montelena Chardonnay
BTL Domaine Dela Belouse Bourgogne
BTL Jadot Chablis
BTL Jordan Chardonnay
BTL Merryvale Chardonnay
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay
BTL William Fevre, Chablis
BTL ZD Chardonnay
BTL Zind Humbrecht ‘Zind’
Cold Plates
Yakitori
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
KITCHEN | RAW BAR
1825 Blake Street, Suite #100, Denver, CO 80202