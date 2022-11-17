Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forage

review star

No reviews yet

123 Washington Avenue

Portland, ME 04101

Order Again

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Bagel
Forage with meat
8oz Cream Cheese

BREAKFAST

Cream Cheese Bagel

$4.00

Forage sourdough bagels baked in our wood fired oven with a schmear of cream cheese.

Cafe Bagel

$2.75

Bagels prepared your way. Buttered, w/ Jam etc.

Forage

$10.00

Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of a fresh bagel or 7-grain bread.

Forage with meat

$12.75

Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Vegan "eggs", "fakin bacon", aioli (vegan), fresh greens and tomato on your choice of bagel or 7-grain bread. **Our fakin bacon is made with high gluten flour, therefor this breakfast sandwich is not gluten free. If you would like us to make it on gluten free bread and sub avocado for fakin bacon please use the optional additions section for that.

Lox Bagel Sandwich

$12.50

cream cheese, brown trading co. lox, capers, dill, pickled onions, local greens, tomato

Open Faced Lox Bagel

$14.00

cream cheese, brown trading co. lox on both sides of the bagel, capers, dill, pickled onions

Whitefish Salad Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

ACME whitefish, pickled onion, local greens, tomato

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Buttermilk muffin with Maine blueberries made fresh every morning.

BASIC

$6.50+

A simple sandwich of egg, cheese, and your choice of meat, or not!

LUNCH

ham, cheddar, spinach and tomato and hot honey on our 7 grain bread pressed on the griddle and served warm

BLT

$10.00

Our bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich on our own 7 - grain sandwich bread (or choose a bagel or gluten free bread). Vegan option with "fakin bacon" available.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Seasonal soup 8oz or 16oz

$6.00+Out of stock

Seasonal soups made at Forage - Local Sausage, Kale, and Potato Soup GF

BAGELS

Forage sourdough bagels baked in our wood fired oven.

Everything Bagel

$2.10

Garlic Bagel

$2.10

Plain Bagel

$2.10

Poppy Bagel

$2.10

Salt Bagel

$2.10

Sesame Bagel

$2.10

Take home half dozen

$11.50

Take home dozen

$22.00Out of stock

CREAM CHEESE & MORE

8oz Cream Cheese

Cream cheese for 4-5 bagels

2oz Side of Cream Cheese

Cream cheese for one bagel

Browne Trading Lox 4oz

$9.50Out of stock

ACME Whitefish Salad

$10.00

HOT

4oz Macchiato

$3.00Out of stock

A classic espresso macchiato - Our standard double shot of espresso (2oz) with a dollop of foam on top.

Americano

$2.75+

Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

Cambrick

$4.00

Cappuccino 8oz

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso Shot

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Latte

$4.25+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Red Eye

$2.75+

Steamer

$2.75+

Tea

$2.75

Chai

$4.00+

Our house made chai steamed with your choice of milk.

Dirty Chai

$4.75+

Our house made chai with a double shot of espresso steamed with your choice of milk.

Matcha

$4.25+

ICED

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Mocha

$4.20+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Iced Americano

$3.05+

Iced Red Eye

$4.00+

Sunrise

$3.25+Out of stock

Iced Chai

$4.25+

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.95+

Iced Matcha

$4.25+

Maple Lemonade

$4.00+Out of stock

COOLER DRINKS

Natalie's

$4.25+Out of stock

Dram Sparkling Water

$3.00+Out of stock

Cawston Press

$2.50+Out of stock

Culture Pop

$2.50+Out of stock

Green Bee Honey Soda

$3.00+Out of stock

Tourmaline Water Bottle

Smiling Hill Milk

Smiling Hill Milk

$4.50+Out of stock

A pint of Smiling Hill milk. $1.50 deposit included- you can bring your bottle back to us after you have washed it!

PASTRY

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Buttermilk muffin with Maine blueberries made fresh every morning.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25

Plain croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Turnover

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan orange cake slice

$4.50Out of stock

Cranberry Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Orange Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Peach Cheddar Walnut Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Ukrainian Poppy Seed Roll

$5.00Out of stock

BREAD

7 Grain loaf

$6.00

Miche

$6.00Out of stock

Ses-Sun-Flax Miche

$6.00Out of stock

Sesame Durham

$5.50Out of stock

JUICE AND MILK

Natalie's Grapefruit

$4.25Out of stock

Natalie's

$4.25+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

123 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Forage Market Portland image

