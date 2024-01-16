This restaurant does not have any images
Forager Cheese Shop 311 Mill Street
311 Mill Street
Bristol, PA 19128
Cheese
- 1655 Gruyere$32.00
- 2 Year Cheddar$28.00
- Alp Blossom$32.00
- Brie Nangis$18.00
- Locatelli Pecorino Romano$22.00
- Feta$10.00
- Little Hosmer$10.00
- Harbison$14.00
- Robiola Tre Latti$20.00
- Mastorazio$28.00
- Morbier AOC$25.00
- Ossau Iraty$28.00
- OG Kristal$36.00
- Bayley Hazen$35.00
- Nancy's Camembert$35.00
- Washington Crossing$35.00
- Challerhocker$36.00
- Cacio di Bosco al Tartufo$38.00
- Montgomery's Cheddar$38.00
- Quadrello di Bufala$34.00
- Cayuga Blue$40.00
- Midnight Moon$40.00
- St. Stephen$44.00
- Finger Lakes Gold Reserve$45.00
- Sofia$45.00
- Schallenberg$32.00
- Cowboy Coffee$13.00
- Wild Rosemary$13.00
- Lively Run Chevre$6.00
- Buchettes aux Fleurs$7.00
- Gorgonzola Dolce$22.00
- Parmigiano Reggiano$28.00
- Leonora a Fuego$28.00
- l'Amuse Signature Gouda$36.00
- Exegarai de Navarra$24.00
- Montcabrer$28.00
- Cabra al Gofio$26.00
Charcuterie
- Bresaola$45.00
- Caccitorini al Diavolo$45.00
- Chorizo Iberico$34.00
- Coppa Sweet$30.00
- Coppa Hot$30.00
- Dodge City$36.00
- Dry Italian Salame$22.00
- Duck Prosciutto$50.00
- Jambon de Paris$18.00
- Mortadella$15.00
- Pate de Campagne$18.00
- Prosciutto di Parma Black Label$30.00
- Rosette de Lyon$42.00
- Saucisson Basque$42.00
- Pepperoni Biellese$26.00
Prepared Foods
- Chicken Salad$13.00
- Tortellini Salad$12.00
- Corn Salad$12.00
- Baked Beans$12.00
- Seasonal Quinoa$10.00
- Potato Salad$11.00
- Roasted Tomatoes$8.00
- Castelvetrano Olives - small$6.00
- Roasted Red Peppers$8.00
- Greek Olive Mix - small$6.00
- Gigande Beans$8.00
- Cornichons - small$4.00
- Marcona Almonds$25.00
- Pulled BBQ Pork$15.00
- Breaded Chicken Cutlet$13.00
- Chopped Italian Salad$14.00
- BBQ Chicken Bowl$14.00
- Mediterranean Bowl$13.00
- Pesto$8.00
- Truffle Aioli$8.00
- Ranch$6.00
- Crudite Plate$6.00
- Cornichons - large$7.00
- Castelvetrano Olives - large$11.00
- Greek Olive Mix - large$11.00
Crackers + Snacks
- Torres Iberico Chips 50g$5.00
- Torres Truffle Chips 50g$5.00
- Torres Paprika Chips 50g$5.00
- Knekkebrød$8.00
- Onesto Sea Salt Crisps$9.00
- Toasts for Cheese Date Hazelnut$11.00
- Toasts for Cheese Apricot Pistachio$11.00
- Effie's Oatcakes$9.00
- Effie's Walnut Biscuits$9.00
- 3LP Mini Toasts$5.00
- La Panzanella Mini Sea Salt$7.00
- La Panzanella Mini Rosemary$7.00
- Wildwood Marcona Almond Chocolate$14.00
- Wildwood Texas Brittle Chocolate$14.00
- Wildwood Cardamom Caramel Chocolate$14.00
- Wildwood Ginger Pistachio Chocolate$14.00
- Chocohigos$13.00
- Effie's Pecan Biscuits$9.00
- Sicilian Pistachios$15.00
- North Fork Chips$2.00
Jams, Antipasti, Spices, Condiments
- Maldon Salt$10.00
- Maldon Smoked Salt$9.00
- Wood Stove Cluck-Tastic Spice$9.00
- Wood Stove Smoked Citrus Salt$9.00
- Wood Stove Espresso BBQ Spice$9.00
- Dalmatia Fig Spread$7.00
- Piparras Peppers$9.00
- Sweet Peppadews$7.00
- Savannah Bee Honeycomb$22.00
- Mitica Acacia Honey$8.00
- Mitica Truffle Honey$10.00
- Casa Forcello Blood Orange Confiture$10.00
- Casa Forcello Lambrusco Jelly$10.00
- Bierabaga Lemon Curd$10.00
- Mirogallo Artichokes$16.00
- Mirogallo Trumpet Mushrooms$15.00
- Eat This! Tomato Jalapeno$6.00
- Eat This! Meyer Lemon Lavender$6.00
- Eat This! Blackberry Rosemary$6.00
- Eat This! Bacon Marmalade$6.00
- Pumpkin Puree$10.00
- Fallot Seed Style Mustard$7.00
- Fallot Tarragon Dijon$7.00
- Mike's Hot Honey$18.00
- Republic of Vermont Maple Syrup$26.00
- Preservation Society Pepper Jelly$9.00
- Delicias Capers$5.00
- Herbs de Provence$22.00
- Herbes for Fish$22.00
- Herbes for Pizza$22.00
- Brontedolce Hazelnut Spread$19.00
- Brontedolce Almond Spread$19.00
- Mathez Chocolate Truffles$20.00
- Olives et al Vodka Nocellara$13.00
- Olives et al Lilliput Capers$6.00
- Perche Credo Chili Tomato Sauce$13.00
- Catskill Provisions Wildflower Honey$20.00
- Perche Credo Sundried Tomatoes$10.00
- B+B Pimenton$9.00
- B+B Zanzibar peppercorns$9.00
- B+B Rosemary$9.00
- B+B Silk Chili$9.00
- B+B Cumin$9.00
Pasta + Grains
- Rustichella Chitarra$8.00
- Rustichella Casareccia$8.00
- Rustichella Torchio$10.00
- Rustichella Fusilli$8.00
- DiMartino Paccheri$9.00
- DiMartino Pappardelle$8.00
- DiMartino Penne$7.00
- Caputo Semolina Flour$10.00
- Caputo AP Flour$8.00
- Jerry's Fileto Pomodoro Sauce$9.00
- Jerry's Marinara Sauce$9.00
- Jerry's Puttanesca Sauce$9.00
- Mirogallo Strained Tomatoes$9.00
- Mirogallo Peeled Tomatoes$9.00
- DiMartino Fusilli col Buco$7.00
- Carnaroli Rice$10.00
- Sabatino Truffle Risotto$11.00
- Sabatino Truffle Mac & Cheese$11.00
- Perche Credo Chili Sauce$10.00
Home Goods
Homegoods
- Whisk$8.00
- Garlic Keeper$12.00
- Boska Slate$18.00
- Quiche Tin Pan$13.00
- Grapefruit Knife$5.00
- Pizza Bread Peel$25.00
- Cheese Grotto$90.00
- Garganelli Board$10.00
- Ravioli Mold$40.00
- Mezzaluna Knife$20.00
- Boska Knife Set$20.00
- T Shirt$15.00
- Soft Cheese Vault$32.00
- Mortar and Pestle$40.00
- Marble Mortar and Pestle$35.00
- Cheese Notebook$8.00
- Tote Bag$13.00
- Samosa Press$13.00
- Tongs$13.00
- Madeleine Pan$20.00
- Mini Spatula$3.00
- Zester$18.00
- Marble Rolling Pin$25.00
- Lg Wood Serving Board$50.00
- Pasta Drying Rack$20.00
- Spoon and Rest Set$35.00
- Wooden rolling pin$25.00
- Citrus Press$15.00
- Sm Wood Serving Board$20.00
- Fondue Pot$35.00
- Mini Raclette Melter$35.00
- Boska Cheese Grater$15.00
- Tartlet Pan$2.00
- Olive Wood Serving Set$28.00
- Cheese Curler$43.00
- Thai Knife Set$100.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Local market and cheese shop in historic Bristol Borough, Pa.
Location
311 Mill Street, Bristol, PA 19128
