  • Home
  • /
  • Flagstaff
  • /
  • Foram Bar/Grill/Nightclub - 30 South San Francisco Street
Main picView gallery

Foram Bar/Grill/Nightclub 30 South San Francisco Street

review star

No reviews yet

30 South San Francisco Street

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Crowd Favorites

Mojito*

$9.00

Moscow Mule*

$10.00

Bloody Mary*

$9.00

Sex on the Beach*

$8.00

Margarita*

$9.00

Mimosa*

$8.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

AMF

$12.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Gin Martini

$9.00+

Vodka Martini

$9.00+

Cosmo

$10.00

Jell-O Shot

$3.00

Shots

Watermelon Jolly Rancher

$7.00

King Cobra

$5.25

Route 66

$5.50

Mini Marg

$4.50

Colada Chaser

$4.50

Kamikaze

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.25

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$7.25

WPH Jell-O Shot

$2.00

White Tea

$7.50

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

Blowjob Shot

$6.00

Coffee, Tea, Juice

Americano

$4.50

Latte ( Classic, Caramel, Mocha, Vanilla )

$6.00

Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso Shot ( Single or Double )

$2.75

Irish Coffee (21+) : House americano + Jameson whiskey + Cream

$10.00

Premium Teas (assorted flavors)

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chai Lattee

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Gingerale

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Slushies Flavors

Coffee Slushy

$8.00

Iced Tea Slushy

$8.00

Pina Colada Slushy

$10.00

Margarita Slushy

$10.00

On Draft

Modern Times Nitro

$7.50Out of stock

HUSS AZ Light

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Santan Juicy Jack Hazy IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$7.00Out of stock

Historic Oceanfront Property

$7.00

Firetruck Salida Del Sol

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Corona Extra

$6.50

Dos Equis

$6.50

Guiness Can

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Modelo Negra

$6.50

Coors

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Seltzers and more

Truly Mixed Berry

$6.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Twisted Tea Can

$4.50

Juneshine

$6.00

White Claw Strawberry

$6.00

White Claw GF

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Strawberry Mango

$6.00

White Claw Pineapple

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Well Wednesday

Well Vodka

$3.50

Well Gin

$3.50

Well Tequila

$3.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Power Hour

PH Rum

$4.00

PH Whiskey

$4.00

PH tequila

$4.00

PH Gin

$4.00

PH Vodka

$4.00

PH Boozy Slush Marg

$8.00

PH Boozy Slush Tea

$6.00

Sippin Sunday

Modern Times Nitro

$7.50Out of stock

HUSS AZ Light

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Santan Juicy Jack Hazy IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$7.00Out of stock

Historic Oceanfront Property

$7.00

Firetruck Salida Del Sol

$7.00

Red

Brancott Pino Grigio

$9.00

Elder Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Bertrand Corbieres Red Blend

$6.00

Hampton Water Rose

$6.00

Jovino Pinot Noir

$6.00

Pendulum Red

$6.00

Tutto Mio Vino Rosso Dolce Red

$6.00

Terra Doro Zinfadel

$7.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Campo Viejo Cava Rosa

$9.00

Flying Leap Union de Tres Rojos

$9.00

Flying Leap Scavenger

$9.00

Flying Leap Sangiovese Reserva

$9.00

Flying Leap La Flor Grenache Rose

$9.00

Flying Leap Head Over Heels Red

$9.00

Flying Leap Graciano

$9.00

White

Eve Chardonnay

$6.00

Jacobs Creek Moscato

$6.00

Mezzacorona Pino Grigio

$6.00

Mud House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Flying Leap Trio White

$9.00

Flying Leap White

$9.00

Bubbly

Veuve Du Vernay Brut

$6.00

Veuve Du Vernay Rose

$6.00

Wycliff Brut

$7.00

Astoria Prosecco Spit

$7.00

Chandon Brut Split

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 South San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff
orange starNo Reviews
26 S San Francisco Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Tinderbox Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 379
34 South San Francisco ST Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Lumberyard Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
5 S. San Francisco St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Evans Fish and Chips
orange starNo Reviews
113 Suite A S. San Francisco Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Proper Meats + Provisions - 110 E Rte 66
orange starNo Reviews
110 E Rte 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston