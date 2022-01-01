Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forastero Restaurant 449 W NORTH AVE

1,834 Reviews

$

449 W NORTH AVE

CHICAGO, IL 60610

Popular Items

Esta Camaron
Vegan Shrimp
Vegan Soy Chorizo

TACOS

Go Fish

$6.50

Crispy & Spicy tempura battered haddock with a Korean aioli topped with pickled red onions, and our Korean slaw

Esta Camaron

$5.50

Panko-battered shrimp with our Korean aioli, topped with cilantro, onions, sesame seeds, our leafy garnish, and dressing

Vegan Al Pastor

$5.50

Al-Pastor marinated Tofu sauteed with red onions and topped with fresh cilantro, onions, & pineapple on a green tortilla.

Vegan Forastero

$5.50

Sauteed Gochujang-marinated Tempeh topped with jicama, red and yellow peppers, topped with cilantro, and mint on a green tortilla

Vegan Soy Chorizo

$5.50

Marinated tofu with ALL Mexican spices. Served on a cactus tortilla topped with cilantro and cebolla.

Vegan Shrimp

$6.25

Panko-battered Vegan 'shrimp' with a spicy Korean vegan aioli topped with cilantro, onions, sesame seeds, our leafy garnish and spicy sesame sauce. Gluten Free

Vegan Fish

$6.25

Crispy & Spicy tempura battered vegan protein with a Korean vegan aioli topped with pickled red onions, and our vegan Korean slaw.

Vegan Korean BBQ

$6.50

Vegan protein marinaded in our homemade Korean BBQ sauce topped with leafy greens and sesame oil dressing! YUM!

Porky pig

$5.50

Yucatan-style pork roasted in banana leaves, topped with lime-cured habaneros and onions

Kalbi

$5.50

Grilled short-rib in a Korean marinade served with cilantro, onions, our leafy garnish, and our homemade dressing

Tinga de Pollo

$5.50

Pulled chicken cooked in a chorizo, chipotle, tomato, and onion sauce

Forastero

$5.50

Roasted Gochujang-marinated pork with jicama, red and yellow peppers, topped with cilantro and mint.

Big Bird

$5.50

Korean-style grilled chicken topped with our leafy garnish and spicy sesame sauce

Korean BBQ Pork

$5.50

Korean style grilled pork topped with our leafy garnish and sesame sauce

Bulgogi Taco

$5.50

Grilled Korean-style flat iron steak in a sweet and spicy Korean marinade, our leafy garnish, and our homemade dressing

Taco Tuesday Special

$13.00

2 Tacos Rice & Beans

SHARED STUFF

Dak Wings

$15.00

Crispy wings in a pomegranate mollasses, guajillo & gochugaru peppers (8 wings)

Kung-Fu Wings

$15.00

Crispy wings in an habanero and apricot sauce with a strong kick (8 Wings)

Kimchi Fries

$15.00

Seasoned fries topped with sauteed kimchi, siracha, pork belly, melted white cheddar cheese, Forastero crema and scallions (contains some seafood)

Vegan Kimchi Fries

$15.00

Seasoned fries topped with VEGAN kimchi, siracha, melted VEGAN cheddar cheese, our homemade VEGAN sour cream and scallions.

Kimchi fries - No Meat

$15.00

Seasoned fries topped with VEGAN kimchi, siracha, regular melted cheddar cheese, regular sour cream and scallions.

French fries

$5.00

Seasoned straight-cut fries

Tamales

$7.00Out of stock

Two mightily meaty & delish homemade tamales stuffed with marinated pork topped with jicama, red and yellow peppers , cilantro, and mint

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Smoked black beans & jasmine rice

Wing Special

$17.00

Any Wings w/ Fries w/Garlic Aioli

Vegan Dak "Wings"

$15.00

Crispy soy based "wings" in a pomegranate mollasses, guajillo & gochugaru peppers (8 wings)!

Vegan KunFu "Wings"

$15.00

Crispy soy based "wings" in an habanero and apricot sauce with a kick (8 Wings)

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Korean-style grilled chicken, served with a special sauce and topped with gochugaru-pepper aioli, pickled daikon, and carrots

Cochinita Sandwich

$12.00

Yucatan-style pork roasted in banana leaves, served with a black bean spread & sliced avocado, topped with lime-cured habanero and red onions

Tinga de Pollo Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled chicken and chorizo cooked in a chipotle, tomato, and onion sauce. Topped with sour cream, lettuce, and an avocado-tomatillo sauce.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Korean style grilled pork topped with our leafy garnish and sesame sauce.

Bulgogi Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Korean-style flat iron steak in a sweet and spicy Korean marinade, sambal-aioli spread, topped with pickled vegetables, sliced red onion, jalapeño rings, garnished with cilantro

Ship Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp battered in panko with a spicy aioli topped with pickled vegetables, sliced red onion, jalapeño rings, & garnished with cilantro

Sandwich Special

$14.00

Sandwich and Fries

Vegan Korean BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Vegan Ship Sandwich

$13.00

Bibimbop -Rice Bowl

Bibimbop

$15.00

Steamed rice with sauteed spinach, radish, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, carrots, topped with fried egg, sesame oil, and your choice of protein

Ace Ventura

$14.00Out of stock

Korean spicy beef broth with mussels, clams, shrimp, oysters, and ramen noodles. Topped with a scrambled egg and chives.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$13.00

Kimchi fried rice! with two eggs on top. A little spicy. Good for Sunday morning if you catch my drift.

Bibimbop Special

$13.00

DRINKS

CBD Ginger Soda

$6.00

CBD Ginger Tea

$6.00

Horchata

$4.00

Mexican sweet rice-water (contains dairy)

Vegan Horchata

$4.00

Mexican sweet rice-water made with VEGAN milks!

Jamaica

$3.25

Hibiscus Water

Water

$2.00

20 oz Bottle

Matcha Green Tea

$2.50

Iced or hot

Fountain drink

$2.00

16oz (splice, RC, Diet RC, Raspberry Mystic Iced Tea, Pink Lemonade, Orange soda

Coke

$2.00

12oz Coke

Marz CBD Seltzer

$6.00

ALCOHOL

Marz CBD Soda

$6.00

Marz Jungle Boogie

$7.00

Maplewood Son of Juice

$7.00

Off Color Beer for Tacos

$7.00

Modelo

$5.00

A traditional mexican Lager - refreshing and easy to drink - 5%

Soju

$15.00

Korean Rice wine - 14%

FORASTERO COCKTAIL

$13.00

Jamaica con Mezcal

$10.00

Our beloved jamaica drink spiked with mezcal, the sweetness of the Jamaica levels out the smokiness.

Shot of Mezcal- Tequila- Vodka

$5.00

Soda con Alcohol

$7.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.00

White Rice

Kimchi

$0.50

Side of cut up kimchi

Salsa

$0.50

House tomato chipotle salsa

Gochujang

$0.50

Korean Pepper Paste!

Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

Rice and beans

$5.00

vegan

Kids Menu

Kids Toast

$6.00

Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Rice Bowl

$7.00

Desert

Arroz Con Leche

$4.50

Cotains dairy and cinnamon!

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Korean-Mexican Fare

Location

449 W NORTH AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60610

Directions

